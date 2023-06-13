'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here for it

Via ‘End Wokeness’ we get this news report where you can tell the anchors are not terribly pleased with these students, but we’re kind of cheering them on:

School officials are in panic mode over kids revolting against “Pride Day”



Kids refused to wear colors and some even chanted that their pronouns are USA pic.twitter.com/xuNBlMCrdq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 13, 2023

We are supposed to disapprove, but harmlessly tearing down some pride displays and saying ‘U.S.A. are my pronouns?’ Sorry, we are with these kids.

As for the supposed intimidation, the letter says that the students ‘glared intimidatingly at faculty members showing pride’ and supposedly shamed students who were wearing pride 'flair.'

We get more from this Daily Mail piece:

Massachusetts middle school students tear down rainbow decorations and chant their pronouns are 'U.S.A.' during Pride celebration: Officials slam 'intolerance and homophobia' https://t.co/8IchH3SxvO — [email protected] (@AmericanPride73) June 14, 2023

From the article:

Parents have told local news outlets their straight-identifying students said they felt forced to participate and were 'offended' by the Tennessee Williams quote that reiterated that the human heart is 'curved like a road through the mountains' and only lines and streets can be straight.

That’s why we feel such sympathy. It sounds like the students felt forced, and engaged in a little low-grade, harmless rebellion.

Indeed, if the school was actually forcing these kids to participate, that would run directly afoul of Supreme Court precedent. In West Virginia Bd. of Ed. v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943), the Supreme Court held that a school could not force students to salute the American flag, writing that:

If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. If there are any circumstances which permit an exception, they do not now occur to us.

Schools can naturally teach some ideals, such as the value of Democracy or tolerance, but what they can’t do is force children to declare their support for any of it. So if that was what was happening, good for them for standing up to it.

Excellent! I hope this anti-groomer protest spreads throughout schools across the country. Wouldn’t it be glorious if kids were the ones to shut down this horror show called “Pride Month”! — TheGhostOfPatrickHenry (@TheGhostOfPatr2) June 13, 2023

Sounds optimistic.

Left forgot that teens don't want to be told what to do- they'll always swing the opposite.

Thanks to the left for creating a whole generation of conservatives! — RAD 🪂⭐️ 🇦🇺 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 🇵🇼 🕉️ ⚓️ (@0uttaBubblegumz) June 13, 2023

Yeah, we are wondering how much students are really going to just obey their teachers in the long run.

The rainbow cult is falling apart. — Zachary Tisdale 🇨🇦 (@ztisdale) June 13, 2023

If this happened in MASSACHUSETTS, there is hope, all is not lost.



Lizzy Warren's territory!! https://t.co/icMChiGGAM — P3 Driver 👍lmpeach Joe👍 (@p3driver) June 14, 2023

Which way Western Man pic.twitter.com/jWf1bh3OXv — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) June 14, 2023

Our taxes pay teachers to educate children in math, reading, science not in indoctrinating them into their own personal mental illness or virtue signaling choices. Educate them on things that may allow them to prosper and be productive society members of society. Gender studies… — Phil Grundy (@PhilGrundy07) June 13, 2023

If this isn't telling you what is going on at schools, wake up because even the kids are getting sick of it. Leave the kids alone. — Chester Tam (@islantstudio) June 14, 2023

Amen to that.

