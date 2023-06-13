MSNBC analysts had a group therapy session when Trump was well received after...
'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here for it

Aaron Walker  |  11:14 PM on June 13, 2023

Via ‘End Wokeness’ we get this news report where you can tell the anchors are not terribly pleased with these students, but we’re kind of cheering them on:

We are supposed to disapprove, but harmlessly tearing down some pride displays and saying ‘U.S.A. are my pronouns?’ Sorry, we are with these kids.

As for the supposed intimidation, the letter says that the students ‘glared intimidatingly at faculty members showing pride’ and supposedly shamed students who were wearing pride 'flair.'

We get more from this Daily Mail piece:

From the article:

Parents have told local news outlets their straight-identifying students said they felt forced to participate and were 'offended' by the Tennessee Williams quote that reiterated that the human heart is 'curved like a road through the mountains' and only lines and streets can be straight.

That’s why we feel such sympathy. It sounds like the students felt forced, and engaged in a little low-grade, harmless rebellion.

Indeed, if the school was actually forcing these kids to participate, that would run directly afoul of Supreme Court precedent. In West Virginia Bd. of Ed. v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943), the Supreme Court held that a school could not force students to salute the American flag, writing that:

If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. If there are any circumstances which permit an exception, they do not now occur to us.

Schools can naturally teach some ideals, such as the value of Democracy or tolerance, but what they can’t do is force children to declare their support for any of it. So if that was what was happening, good for them for standing up to it.

Sounds optimistic.

Yeah, we are wondering how much students are really going to just obey their teachers in the long run.

Amen to that.

***

