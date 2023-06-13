J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as ‘non-men’

Yesterday, we told you about how Johns Hopkins University had placed the following definitions on their website:

Lesbian [sexual orientation]: A non-man attracted to non-men. While past definitions refer to ‘lesbian’ as a woman who is emotionally, romantically, and/or sexually attracted to other women, this updated definition includes non-binary people who may also identify with the label. Gay Man: A man who is emotionally, romantically, sexually, affectionately, or relationally attracted to other men, or who identifies as a member of the gay community. At times, ‘gay’ is used to refer to all people, regardless of gender, who have their primary sexual and or romantic attractions to people of the same gender. ‘Gay’ is an adjective (not a noun) as in ‘He is a gay man.’

We also noted that how this definition effectively erased women. Indeed, we admit we also missed the part where apparently one can be a gay man if you identify as a gay man, even if you are not a man attracted to other men, because in transgender ideology reality matters less than what you say things are.

We now self-identify as the President of the United States, just so you know. And we are going to be making changes around here.

Humor aside, we are mature enough to admit when we are out-classed, and J.K. Rowling totally out-classed pretty much everyone when she responded to the controversy:

Man: no definition needed.

Non-man (formerly known as woman):

a being definable only by reference to the male. An absence, a vacuum where there's no man-ness. pic.twitter.com/cpSaSR2Vfg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2023

Yeah, that’s legitimately the best tweet on the subject. She basically cast Avada Kedavra on Johns Hopkins University, she cast bombarda all over it, she … ok, that was officially too nerdy and we’re going to stop, now.

But an honorable mention needs to go to Ben Shapiro:

Lesbians are now officially squirrels pic.twitter.com/wx3htjgPjt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 13, 2023

And the dragging continued:

new language update just dropped pic.twitter.com/kdQ953vEgu — dekachin (@dekach1n) June 13, 2023

Jokes aside, the game he is mentioning is pretty good … today. It was famously lame at launch but they have updated it, adding new features, etc. to the point that it is genuinely pretty great today.

Jk Rowling, again standing up for lesbians far more than any of the mainstream LGBTetc orgs or media.

"Lesbian: Non-man attracted to non-men"?!? Its so insulting to lesbians.



Wake up people, you have been had by the silly people. #PrideMonth https://t.co/vmHQAmPqeL — Liesl (@_lliesl_) June 13, 2023

Who needs old fashioned women-oppressing #misogynists when you have the #woke #白左 #Americans doing all the misogynistic women erasure for you? https://t.co/ajMJ7pLLjM — Perma Banned (@GiveMeBanHammer) June 13, 2023

As a lesbian with a penis, I am pleased and look forward to sharing locker rooms with my fellow women — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 13, 2023

I think it's time for a: "What is a Lesbian?" by @MattWalshBlog — Josip Šokec 🇭🇷 (@crotweet) June 13, 2023

We would watch that.

Another institution going down the drain. — michael urban (@Michael_Urban65) June 13, 2023

Johns Hopkins was once a top school on the planet. Leftists have turned it into a joke.



The destruction of education is not accidental. https://t.co/i7J5iqxVFW — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) June 13, 2023

Thank you @JohnsHopkins for reminding us that “woman” is an outdated and offensive term.



From now on, the phrase is “non-man”.

👏✊ pic.twitter.com/5IP6mWbLA8 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) June 13, 2023

For the record, Titania McGrath is an account dedicated to satirizing the left, so do not take her literally.

Of course, Rowling got some pushback:

Why is this the hill you want to die on, the one you want to trash your reputation over? What do you have invested in how other people live their lives? Just let it go... — Trivia Jockey (@TheTriviaJockey) June 13, 2023

Except here they are not merely trying to live their lives, but they are encouraging language that erases women.

And, of course, the transgender ideologues are not just trying to live their own lives. They are mutilating and otherwise sterilizing children who cannot consent. They are trying to make the public pay for these procedures on both adults and children. They are invading the private spaces of women, and destroying their opportunities in athletics. They are even telling you what you can say about them, demanding that you use whatever strange preferred pronouns they want. The modern transgender movement is not a live-and-let-live movement. It is decidedly totalitarian.

And to close this out, someone put their finger on something interesting:

It’s like when Kirk used logic to destroy the robot’s processor, only it’s happening on an organic, slow motion planet of clowns. — G-Dada, Free-Speech Test Pilot (@gregzink) June 13, 2023

He is referring to the episode of Star Trek (the original series) called ‘I, Mudd.’ In the episode, several members of the crew (and Harry Mudd) are held captive by androids but they eventually defeat them by basically driving them crazy. For instance, Kirk tells one android that everything Mudd says is a lie. Then Mudd tells the android ‘I am lying.’ This is classically known as the ‘liar’s paradox’ because if a person always lies, then if they say they are lying they are telling the truth, but then that wouldn’t be a lie, and he always lies and … that’s when smoke started to come out of the android’s head.

The more we thought about it, the more we realized this Tweeter has a point. First, it is always hard to get a transgender activist to even debate with you. And when they do, you can drive them absolutely up the wall by pointing out how illogical this all is. Ask them why we treat transracial and transabled persons so radically differently. Ask them if a transabled person should be entitled to have a limb removed to become actually disabled. However respectful you are, nine out of ten times they will call you a bigot and run away from the conversation. If you are on social media, they are even likely to block you and perhaps report you for what you said. It is very much like the robots in that Star Trek episode—they can’t handle what you say. They can't process it.

This also probably explains another problem the transgender movement has: It seems to go hand-in-hand with the suppression of free expression. Whether you are talking about hate speech laws that, thankfully, are unconstitutional in America, or social media suppression, the transgender movement is constantly trying to shut up the opposition. You are not even allowed to refer to a man as a man, if that man claims he is a woman. And it makes perfect sense for a movement that can’t actually stand up to any kind of logical scrutiny. If you can’t explain your ideology in a logical manner when challenged, then it is not surprising that you would try to suppress any challenges. It demonstrates another reason why this movement is dangerous and needs to be defeated.

