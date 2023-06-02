The headline says it all. Let’s distract ourselves from the very real possibility that Joe Biden has always been eligible for removal under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment with laughter.

First up, we have President Trump giving us the play-by-play of the fall:

Okay, okay, that’s actually Shawn Farash, the man who is easily the funniest Trump impersonator around, doing his usual thing.

And let’s go to the what Governor DeSantis had to say:

DeSantis on Biden's fall: "We hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained, but we also wish the USA a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies." pic.twitter.com/DpUeaSIwF9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 2, 2023

Eh, nice try but only an okay hit. Trump meanwhile was more amusing talking about an incident where he walked very carefully down a ramp to avoid falling:

Trump comments on Biden fall 🤔

This primary’s gonna be lit 🔥😂pic.twitter.com/zxwq1FdoV8 — NautiGirl 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🍊 ollllllo (@ladiebldr) June 1, 2023

But maybe Trump is trying to build up plausible deniability. We have this exclusive video of what actually happened yesterday:

Of course, someone had to be a buzzkill:

After seeing Joe Biden fall at the Air Force graduation I’m genuinely concerned. It’s not even funny anymore, it’s literal elder abuse and it’s sad. — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) June 1, 2023

She’s not wrong, except that we can still find it funny:

You know, I had a laugh at our #FallerInChief, but then I realized how close @KamalaHarris just came to becoming president. Eeek 😳#BidenFall#Biden#BidenCrimeFamilly pic.twitter.com/XJOVcAIisB — Mostly Peaceful Tweeter (@M_Peaceful_T) June 2, 2023

Joe Biden's bodyguard face expression says more than a thousand words.#BidenFall pic.twitter.com/ZxrpE2hNWm — Jacque Line (@MissJacque_line) June 1, 2023

And even a little disability positivity:

I recover faster from a fall…by myself…than the Biden fall…and I can’t feel the bottom half of my legs…. I’m no @reannadilley but here’s my parody! pic.twitter.com/lvYKM3tWdk — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) June 1, 2023

I'm quite proud of myself for doing this. #BidenFall #BidenFallsAgain pic.twitter.com/SlW5aDkuN0 — Dis Be Ma Pride Flag (@Optim1Optimus) June 2, 2023

What gets us is we have seen the unaltered footage, and that one woman doing a 180… wow. She’s like ‘okay, I’m out of here.’

Seriously:

Finally, this guy is pretty funny:

Yeah, when the president is this much of a mess, you can either laugh about it or cry. We choose to laugh.

***

