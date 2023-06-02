The headline says it all. Let’s distract ourselves from the very real possibility that Joe Biden has always been eligible for removal under the Twenty-Fifth Amendment with laughter.

First up, we have President Trump giving us the play-by-play of the fall:

Okay, okay, that’s actually Shawn Farash, the man who is easily the funniest Trump impersonator around, doing his usual thing.

And let’s go to the what Governor DeSantis had to say:

Eh, nice try but only an okay hit. Trump meanwhile was more amusing talking about an incident where he walked very carefully down a ramp to avoid falling:

But maybe Trump is trying to build up plausible deniability. We have this exclusive video of what actually happened yesterday:

Of course, someone had to be a buzzkill:

She’s not wrong, except that we can still find it funny:

And even a little disability positivity:

What gets us is we have seen the unaltered footage, and that one woman doing a 180… wow. She’s like ‘okay, I’m out of here.’

Seriously:

Finally, this guy is pretty funny:

Yeah, when the president is this much of a mess, you can either laugh about it or cry. We choose to laugh.

