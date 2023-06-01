Alex Berenson is a reporter who was suspended from Twitter due to his reporting on the ‘Unspecified virus of unknown origin’ (as The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) liked to say to mock YouTube’s censorship regime).

But Mr. Berenson successfully sued Twitter to get his account back, and today he is adding to the #TwitterFiles:

And that is the crux of the debate. As Justice Robert Jackson wrote when speaking for the Supreme Court:

If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. If there are any circumstances which permit an exception, they do not now occur to us.

West Virginia Bd. of Ed. v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943). And yet for months during the lockdowns there was exactly that: Anyone who questioned the government was silenced by social media companies. This is troubling in any case, but if it was done by illegal government pressure, it becomes a violation of the Constitution—a point missed by the David Frenchs of the world:

Returning to Mr. Berenson’s thread:

Musk does need to waive confidentiality on this subject.

Notice the subtle framing. He is saying it this way so that it is clear that he is not violating the confidentiality portion of the settlement agreement.

Duh.

Not much more needs to be said than what Mr. Berenson said, but we will add that this account has helpfully compiled all the Twitter Files information. Here:

There are many forces out there trying to keep Twitter from being a space of essentially free speech, including foreign government, large companies using their advertising dollars, liberal activists, etc. Winning that fight won’t happen overnight, but it is always worth the time and effort to do so.

And on the substance, let’s not forget that one way or the other, China was responsible for the virus. Whatever you think the origin of the virus was—whether it was a bioweapon that escaped from a lab, or it was the result of people eating bats from a wet market—it was China’s fault. If you believe natural origin theory, we had been warning China to close those wet markets for years. Maybe if China had any concept of freedom they could have said “we don’t regulate that sort of thing,” but totalitarian countries can’t invoke that excuse. Likewise, if it was not a 100% natural origin, then it is really their fault.

So, it was China’s fault, no matter how you slice it. They wrecked the entire world and caused millions of deaths. And it is nothing less than a scandal that China has paid no price for it.

***

