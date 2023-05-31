If we need any reminder about how shameless these people are … here’s Comey the Clown:

James Comey reacts to the Durham Report: "There’s always going to be mistakes. It doesn’t mean the FBI isn’t competent, honest and independent… In the main, the FBI did it the right way during a very difficult time in 2016." pic.twitter.com/xaIivPch0G — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 30, 2023

3 … 2 … 1 … let the dragging begin!

If an ACTUAL journalist had been present in that room: “Durham uncovered documents that prove you were asking for the Carter Page FISA pretty much daily, but here let me show you a clip of an interview you did following the release of the IG report in which you state clearly and… — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) May 30, 2023

The full question he recommended (with a YouTube link to back him up):

‘Durham uncovered documents that prove you were asking for the Carter Page FISA pretty much daily, but here let me show you a clip of an interview you did following the release of the IG report in which you state clearly and unequivocally that you COULD NOT HAVE KNOWN about those FISA abuses because you were ‘way up there on the 7th floor, far removed from all that stuff.’

Of course, that the question an actual journalist would ask. But this was MSNBC, so …

For the record, James Comey knew from the beginning that there was no Trump-Russia collusion and the entire thing was disinformation from the Clinton campaign. — Chad Manley (@chadmanley007) May 30, 2023

Indeed, we were talking about this issue earlier tonight.

It appears that being a senior FBI official these days means that one is a brazen lawless liar. https://t.co/AbjLWyn9Oj — Paulette Varghese Altmaier (@PauletteAlt) May 31, 2023

It’s a bona fide occupational qualification, apparently.

Mistakes my ass. He belongs in prison. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) May 30, 2023

Watch how easily and effortlessly they all lie, and then pretend that they are reputable sources. — UnBaffle.me (@unbaffle_me) May 30, 2023

What has happened to real journalism? Speaking truth to power? Pointing out untruths? — PAXPORT1 (@paxport1) May 30, 2023

Right now, I’d like to compose a Tweet full of expletives that would make a sailor blush… but I don’t want to go to Twitter jail, today. 🤬 — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) May 30, 2023

The mistake was getting caught. https://t.co/13ANMK3TvU — Reasonable Doubt⚖️🇺🇸 (@ReasonableDoub7) May 30, 2023

As Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, some people believe that ‘It’s all right to disobey the Ten Commandments, but just don’t disobey the Eleventh, Thou shall not get caught.’

(From his sermon ‘Rediscovering Lost Values,’ February 28, 1954.)

"Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action."

~ Ian Fleming, 'Goldfinger' https://t.co/gFRppSLJsa — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 30, 2023

“Mistakes” always seem to be one sided — TheFourthBranch 🌴 (@The4ourthBranch) May 30, 2023

I feel much better now. 😵‍💫 — Rick Owen (@reowen0708) May 31, 2023

Let me translate. “During a very difficult time” means we lost an election and had to quickly launch a coup, — Steve Randall 🇳🇬🌈 (@Randall_Steve) May 30, 2023

Magnanimity for me, punishment for thee https://t.co/tJ9rgf0k6T — Octavian Florescu (@madentrepreneur) May 30, 2023

A mistake is once. Dozens of mistakes that all slant in the same direction is a conspiracy. The FBI isn't incompetent, they're partisan and willing to lie & cheat for their team. https://t.co/DzqFtCDdQL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 30, 2023

Body language alone, tells me that he is one lying sack of crap. And should be held accountable. https://t.co/upzh88a1Ic — John lyons (@Johnlyons279015) May 30, 2023

“Mistakes were made”

“There’s nothing new here” This guy… — Steverino Richard (@SteverinoRich) May 30, 2023

Yeah, the smugness on display is nothing less than infuriating.

***

