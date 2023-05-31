If we need any reminder about how shameless these people are … here’s Comey the Clown:

3 … 2 … 1 … let the dragging begin!

The full question he recommended (with a YouTube link to back him up):

‘Durham uncovered documents that prove you were asking for the Carter Page FISA pretty much daily, but here let me show you a clip of an interview you did following the release of the IG report in which you state clearly and unequivocally that you COULD NOT HAVE KNOWN about those FISA abuses because you were ‘way up there on the 7th floor, far removed from all that stuff.’

Of course, that the question an actual journalist would ask. But this was MSNBC, so …

Indeed, we were talking about this issue earlier tonight.

It’s a bona fide occupational qualification, apparently.

As Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, some people believe that ‘It’s all right to disobey the Ten Commandments, but just don’t disobey the Eleventh, Thou shall not get caught.’

(From his sermon ‘Rediscovering Lost Values,’ February 28, 1954.)

Yeah, the smugness on display is nothing less than infuriating.

***

