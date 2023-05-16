The hits keep coming with this Durham Report and here’s the latest from the indispensable Luke Rosiak over at the Daily Wire:

We said it before, and we will say it again, the only thing shocking about the fact Peter Strzok was fired, was that it took so long.

Nothing shady about government officials deciding they don’t want to leave any evidence behind. /sarcasm

Btw, we think Mr. Strzok should be declared illegal just for making it so hard for dyslexics to spell his last name.

A sampling of the reactions:

And yet simultaneously believable.

Naturally, the Constitution has an intentionally limited definition of treason …

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

… and this doesn’t come close to meeting that definition. But FBI agents should aim for a higher standard than just ‘it isn’t technically treason.’

Honestly, if the stuff we knew about him before the report was released didn’t bother them, nothing was likely to bother them.

He’d be too clumsy for them.

As we said a long time ago, many leftists have mixed up sex and politics in a way that is genuinely unhealthy.

We don’t actually wonder why.

***

