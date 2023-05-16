The hits keep coming with this Durham Report and here’s the latest from the indispensable Luke Rosiak over at the Daily Wire:

The CIA sent a memo to Peter Strzok saying it had intel that Clinton was trying to frame Trump for Russia ties. Strzok concealed it from the team tasked with investigating Russia. When one agent found out, he felt so "betrayed" that he stormed out.https://t.co/XFSPUV1KvN — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 16, 2023

We said it before, and we will say it again, the only thing shocking about the fact Peter Strzok was fired, was that it took so long.

FBI Deputy Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Dina Corsi told the team not to put anything in writing about the fake dossier, in what an FBI lawyer in the room said was "the most inappropriate operational or professional statement he had ever heard at the FBI." — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 16, 2023

Nothing shady about government officials deciding they don’t want to leave any evidence behind. /sarcasm

FBI agents said top brass pressured them intensely to continue investigating "dry holes," and they were asking, "What are we even doing here?" because it was so obviously fake. The Steele dossier went missing within FBI for 75 days before being foisted on them with no time to vet — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 16, 2023

While chasing down every conceivable flimsy rabbit hole sourced from literally fabricated anonymous sources saying preposterous things, the FBI studiously avoided simply getting to the bottom of it by refusing to interview those most involved: Dolan, Papadapolous, Carter Page. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 16, 2023

Btw, we think Mr. Strzok should be declared illegal just for making it so hard for dyslexics to spell his last name.

A sampling of the reactions:

So betrayed they kept their mouths shut for 7 years during multiple inquiries and never whistle blew or reported any of the obvious malfeasance to anybody — Jeff (@blahEhhGee) May 16, 2023

Never underestimate the fear of retaliation, that comes with being a whistleblower. These were very powerful people involved that one would be telling on. — N (@NNk1776) May 16, 2023

Unbelievable — Don (@ss9balfour) May 16, 2023

And yet simultaneously believable.

Naturally, the Constitution has an intentionally limited definition of treason …

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.

… and this doesn’t come close to meeting that definition. But FBI agents should aim for a higher standard than just ‘it isn’t technically treason.’

And @CNN still insists on bringing him on shows. Unbelievable https://t.co/3APP44QKti — 🇺🇸🇮🇹 USA ITALY🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@USAITALIA21) May 16, 2023

Honestly, if the stuff we knew about him before the report was released didn’t bother them, nothing was likely to bother them.

Seriously the FBI needs to be de-chartered. This is so corrupt, but the reality is that this level of corruption is, and has been, standard practice since the start. They exist to go after the political enemies of the establishment. Always have. — Rob Apps (@SppaboR) May 16, 2023

PS is a despicable person For his role in betraying the citizens of this country. I hope his kids stay far from him as not to learn his sorry values. He should be accountable for the $$$ associated with investigating an intentional fraud! — Dr. K (@skunick) May 16, 2023

Strzok would have been a good fit for the Stasi. https://t.co/G8sLl3B73P — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 16, 2023

He’d be too clumsy for them.

This is as close to a coup as America has faced in our history. https://t.co/4A9PZKOIgq — 🐰Filthy Heathen Kirk🐰 (@HeathenKirk) May 16, 2023

This should make every American question the integrity and fidelity of what used to be one the world's premier law enforcement organizations…. https://t.co/7wvXjFEa1B — Jeffrey W McClaskey (@McClaskey21) May 16, 2023

Yeah this is a million times worse than Watergate. And Biden was VP for it. If he knew about this, he should be impeached. https://t.co/YEfyeOozqV — Aidan Mattis (@AidanMattis) May 16, 2023

Text Msg Exchange betw/ FBI's Lisa Page & Peter Strzok: Page:

"[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" Strzok:

"No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it." So…. not a crime? https://t.co/gkSVhxzhmA — Chris (@myopicseer) May 16, 2023

As we said a long time ago, many leftists have mixed up sex and politics in a way that is genuinely unhealthy.

We don’t actually wonder why.

