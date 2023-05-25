We’re about to talk about Senator Fetterman’s Twitter account, but let’s start with some basics.

First, we feel terrible that Mr. Fetterman suffered a stroke and for his continuing difficulties. However, it is obvious that he is just not able to do the job of senator. He should, for the good of the people of Pennsylvania, step aside and let someone else take his place.

Second, most politicians do not run their own Twitter accounts—or other social media. There are notable exceptions. We feel confident that much of the time Ted Cruz is writing his own tweets. And Trump used to personally tweet all the time and now posts on TruthSocial. However, no one is going to convince us that Fetterman is tweeting anything, especially not the nonsense we are about to discuss. We are not even sure he is aware of his Tweets.

In other words, if we saw this as metaphorically slapping around a stroke victim, we might not have written this post. But it isn’t. It is metaphorically slapping around a staff that is complicit in keeping him in the Senate, when he should be home and recouping from his stroke.

And what his staff tweeted out is painfully clueless and disturbingly autocratic:

Of course, he is discussing the alleged Fourteenth Amendment ‘solution’ to the debt ceiling problem.

That ‘solution’ involves a fringe theory that has recently become inexplicably popular on the left that the Fourteenth Amendment means that Biden can unilaterally ignore the debt limit.

To explain what they are talking about we start with the text of the amendment. The relevant part of Section 4 says the following:

The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.

So, the theory goes that somehow this means we cannot fail to pay the debt, and, since Democratic politicians have actually convinced themselves that the only way to pay off the national debt is to go further into debt, they believe Biden can put us all further into debt without Congressional authorization.

Honestly, to restate the argument is probably enough to refute it, but if that isn’t enough:

Indeed, if you had a loan on your car, and you missed a payment, are you denying the validity of that debt? Or are you just missing a payment? Certainly, having a valid debt doesn’t obligate you to go further into debt.

Indeed, it highlights the unreality of this entire debt ceiling debate. Imagine if you had a car payment due and you couldn’t pay it. So, you go to the bank and ask for a loan.

Bank manager: ‘What do you need the loan for?’

You: ‘To help make payments on my car loan. I can’t afford them anymore.’

Bank manager: ‘So how are you going to pay off our loan?’

You: ‘Well, when I can’t afford that, I will get another loan.’

Do you think you would get that loan? Do you think it is even a good idea to get a loan like that if the bank manager didn’t laugh you out the door?

Alas, Fetterman’s staff goes on:

For the record, what we are seeing are checks and balances in action. It is not what is wrong with Washington. It is the Constitution operating as intended, forcing opposing sides to compromise.

What is wrong with Washington (among many things) is that both parties are willing to send us further and further into debt, with no end in sight, let alone any plan to actually pay any of it off. It is going to wreck this country if it doesn’t stop. We don’t call people unpatriotic lightly, but every single person contributing to this situation is exactly that: Unpatriotic.

And as of this writing, that tweet is disputed by community notes and rightly so. It is ridiculous to say that the entire purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment is about keeping people from denying the debt of the United States.

We would respectfully disagree with Mr. Greenfield, but it’s a reasonable interpretation. If you are not familiar with all the amendment does, this is a brief summary:

First, it repudiated Dred Scott v. Sandford, 60 U.S. 393 (1857), which declared that black people (free or slave) were not citizens of the United States and could not be made citizens of the United States. Under this amendment any person born here was a citizen as well as any person made a citizen by law.

Second, it basically prohibited discrimination in the law (especially along racial lines).

Third, it made the Bill of Rights apply to the states, when previously they were interpreted as applying solely as a limitation on federal power.

Fourth, it addressed apportionment in the states—how much representation each state got in Congress.

Fifth, it disqualified many Confederates from holding office.

Sixth, it prevented people from denying the Union debt, or recognizing the Confederacy’s debts.

Seventh, and finally, it granted to Congress the power to enforce this amendment.

Thus, the claim of Fetterman’s staff that protecting the U.S. debt is the whole purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment is simply ignorant. It is not even, broadly speaking, the only thing it does, and most of us wouldn’t think it is the most important thing it does.

And his staff continues:

Talk about abdicating one’s duty to uphold the Constitution—although to be fair, we don’t believe Fetterman’s staff ever took the oath to uphold the Constitution. And as a point of fact, if the Biden administration does this flagrantly unconstitutional thing, it isn’t the courts’ fault when it is struck down.

Naturally, these Tweets got pushback, and not everyone recognized that they were talking to his staff, not Fetterman:

It is dismaying, frankly, to see her use special education as an insult.

Okay, whether one has sympathy for Fetterman or not, that’s pretty funny.

The full text reads:

Do Democrats have some special version of Amendment XIV that nobody else has?  Nowhere in either Section 4 (…validity of public debt of the United States…) or Section 5 (The Congress shall have power to enforce…) is the President given any power to bypass Congress on payment of debt.  In fact Section 5 specifically states otherwise.

It would be hard to square this theory with the statement in Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment that Congress has the power to enforce the amendment. But then again, this entire argument is hard to square with first grade reading comprehension.

And, in case you weren’t sure what Section 5 said, someone helpfully quoted it:

Of course, this person had an important question:

Well, you know how it is. You get a little drunk, pull out some paper, and the next thing you know, there are like twenty-seven amendments to the Constitution!!!

***

