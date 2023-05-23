Honestly, this looks like a weak move. We saw this first on TruthSocial, and now it is circulating on Twitter.

Trump lawyers request meeting with Garland to discuss DOJ's unprecedented abuse of @RealDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/UfUfIni91M — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 24, 2023

We are not saying Trump is wrong. But bluntly the same guy who targeted parents for protesting at school board meetings isn’t going to take any complaints that Trump is being treated unfairly very seriously. Either Garland is a deliberately political Attorney General, or he is so biased he can’t even see the problem. Either way, we are constantly happy he is not on the Supreme Court.

Naturally, there were some reactions:

Breaking News: The Attorneys for President Donald J Trump have submitted a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a meeting. The attorneys stated “no President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an… pic.twitter.com/kIfMUVLnNt — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 24, 2023

Except it’s not really fighting, it’s complaining to an audience that isn’t likely to give a crap. At the very least, Trump’s team should have made the argument in the letter. Lay it all out and make the case as much to the American people as anyone else. After all, his only real hope is to make the case to the American people, not to a hyperpartisan Department of Justice.

😂😂😂Trump’s lawyers demand a meeting with Merrick Garland to complain about Jack Smith! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hz8mJzfcPG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 24, 2023

Like clockwork, after @WSJ report that the special counsel probe of Trump’s classified doc handling is nearing indictment, Trump reveals he had his lawyers today demand a meeting with Attorney General Garland pic.twitter.com/tEqBoSmGjQ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 24, 2023

Has the vibe of something Trump dictated himself and that his lawyers worked to redraft into something resembling lawyering. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 24, 2023

Honestly, it doesn’t even look like that much.

Of course, the Trump fans saw all kinds of good in this:

They NEED and I suspect HAVE leverage. — Jon Holland 🇺🇸 (@DrinkSmithJon) May 24, 2023

Amen the DOJ and the Disinformation campaign pitted against Trump is persecution of unbelievable proportions. The Democratic Party is actively trying to destroy America, justice tolerance and decency . I think they are reprobate because the have no morality. https://t.co/OUoylyZmMS — walter phillips (@walterp73438633) May 24, 2023

It’s about time! — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) May 24, 2023

This is what we need! — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 24, 2023

I just saw that on Truth social. Now Merrick can't say he didn't get the letter. Well, I suppose he can lie? But the head of the DOJ wouldn't lie? Lol — Melinda Milford (@MilfordMelinda) May 24, 2023

Garland can just refuse to meet with Trump’s lawyers and he probably will. If he does meet with them, then you can be sure anything they say will go in one ear and out the other. They’ll be talking to a wall. It’s just a weak move.

Naturally, Trump’s detractors saw opportunities to detract:

This letter is an embarrassment. What a whiny little child. insane argument too. Did actual lawyerly sign their names to this? — Franchise 🇺🇸🇱🇺 🇮🇪 🍷🍾 (@GanzerPatty) May 24, 2023

Its good that trump doesn't think the Bidens aren't being treated unfairly. — St0neclaw444 (@st0neclaw444) May 24, 2023

Yeah, that’s another problem with this letter.

Such a child. Now the “liddle” baby knows he’s losing so sends lawyers to whine on his behalf. What a loser. 🙄😂🤣😹 — thepeopleofwa (@thepeopleofwa) May 24, 2023

"Waaaah! You're all being mean to me! Please don't send me to prison for my open acts of treason! Waaaah!"

– the orange cuck https://t.co/ax2ILYdxU7 — Adam Taylor (@AdamLBTaylor) May 24, 2023

Of course, Trump hasn’t committed treason as a matter of law, but they don’t care.

So, what is driving this letter? Is this because Trump anticipates an indictment? That seems likely. And it makes us recall something ‘AG’ wrote a bit back about the race between Trump and DeSantis:

I think one thing people don't understand is that the reason that Trump is fighting so hard to try to prevent DeSantis from getting in isn't just that he fears losing a primary, but that he doesn't think he can even handle one. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2023

A competitive campaign is tough on any candidate. Add in several criminal cases. That's tough for anyone, but a 77-year-old who spends most of his time relaxing at a country club now w an occasional rally? You really think he can do multiple campaign stops each day for months? — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2023

Trump wants to be able to just do one rally a month and run a bunch of tv ads. He figures Biden will be running the same type of race so maybe he can get away with it in a general, but you can't do that in a competitive primary. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2023

People haven't yet noticed just how few events Trump has been doing since his official "campaign" launched. He spends more time at Mar-A-Lago than going anywhere else. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2023

We don’t know if he is right, but it is something we are considering. And of course, that might mean that this is deeply unfair—in essence a special counsel vetoing someone who might otherwise be the choice of the people. But that injustice will never be addressed unless a Republican wins in 2024. And fair or not, we are not convinced Trump can win.

