Honestly, this looks like a weak move. We saw this first on TruthSocial, and now it is circulating on Twitter.

We are not saying Trump is wrong. But bluntly the same guy who targeted parents for protesting at school board meetings isn’t going to take any complaints that Trump is being treated unfairly very seriously. Either Garland is a deliberately political Attorney General, or he is so biased he can’t even see the problem. Either way, we are constantly happy he is not on the Supreme Court.

Naturally, there were some reactions:

Except it’s not really fighting, it’s complaining to an audience that isn’t likely to give a crap. At the very least, Trump’s team should have made the argument in the letter. Lay it all out and make the case as much to the American people as anyone else. After all, his only real hope is to make the case to the American people, not to a hyperpartisan Department of Justice.

Honestly, it doesn’t even look like that much.

Of course, the Trump fans saw all kinds of good in this:

Garland can just refuse to meet with Trump’s lawyers and he probably will. If he does meet with them, then you can be sure anything they say will go in one ear and out the other. They’ll be talking to a wall. It’s just a weak move.

Naturally, Trump’s detractors saw opportunities to detract:

Yeah, that’s another problem with this letter.

Of course, Trump hasn’t committed treason as a matter of law, but they don’t care.

So, what is driving this letter? Is this because Trump anticipates an indictment? That seems likely. And it makes us recall something ‘AG’ wrote a bit back about the race between Trump and DeSantis:

We don’t know if he is right, but it is something we are considering. And of course, that might mean that this is deeply unfair—in essence a special counsel vetoing someone who might otherwise be the choice of the people. But that injustice will never be addressed unless a Republican wins in 2024. And fair or not, we are not convinced Trump can win.

