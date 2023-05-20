Well, we aren’t sure why Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan is speaking like this, so … we report, you decide:

This is video from last night in the Texas House of Representatives where it appears that TX House Speaker Dade Phelan is either really drunk or having a stroke. pic.twitter.com/dbSG7AO30r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2023

We will note that Mr. Price deleted a prior Tweet laughing because he was certain he was drunk. Here are some reactions to that Tweet:

Sounds just like an incumbent Pennsylvania senator — Big Leon (@Massive2355) May 20, 2023

Wait, did he have a stroke or something? — Happy Sandwich (@H4ppysandwich) May 20, 2023

Probably got some 💩done. — Ruth’s Potty Mouth (@ThatRuthMFR) May 20, 2023

Could have the same diction coach as Brandon. — Sandy (@SONoneYa) May 20, 2023

And there are reactions to the newer Tweet:

Nancy was like that. Must be a Speaker thing. — Charles Denman (@ccdenman3) May 20, 2023

That looks more like medication to me, but I am really drunk right now, so… — Kenye (@Keh_nyay) May 20, 2023

One person told him to delete the video if he wasn’t sure what the problem was, but apparently deleted her comment. In any case, we’d have to respectfully disagree. Sometimes Twitter can be used as an excellent way of gathering information. By asking the question, some enterprising Tweeter might know something that would shed light on the subject. It would have made more sense for Price to be more open ended in his speculation, but the video is valid news, whatever you make of it.

That looks neurological to me, not drunk. — Happy Sandwich (@H4ppysandwich) May 20, 2023

Interestingly, nobody stopped and asked him if he was okay. The House just kept on debating a bill and Phelan kept on going until they adjourned. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2023

So why was he slurring his words? Naturally, there are other possibilities, such as medication having a strong effect on him or perhaps he was simply tired. We don’t pretend to know for sure. We checked his official website and his twitter feeds and he hasn’t said anything publicly since May 18.

Also, when trying to find more information on the story, we found this old Tweet.

Getting drunk and putting stink bombs on the House floor.

This wouldn't be happening if we didn't have a Speaker, Dade Phelan, who is actually a Democrat in disguise.

Dade looks tipsy here. https://t.co/s7so8xPFkN — RenéeinTX (@reneeintx) May 12, 2023

That referred to video you can see here:

Out of context, we are not sure if he is just joking around, distracted or mildly drunk … or if there is another possibility that isn’t occurring to us.

Certainly, in the first video he is impaired, and we are reminded of an old incident. A few years back, Chadwick Boseman did a video where he looked really thin, which prompted some people to start calling him ‘Crack Panther.’ Here’s one of many examples:

Went from black panther to crack panther https://t.co/V0Yt6I3K5J pic.twitter.com/a14pzQEmaV — Abubakar 🇸🇴🇩🇿 (@Abubakar_m0) April 19, 2020

And while the joke is still funny, what no one knew at the time was that Mr. Boseman had cancer, which is why he was thin. The cancer eventually killed him. So, while we won’t beat up ‘Abubaker’ for a joke, it’s a reminder that sometimes we don’t understand the struggles another person is going through and to actually reserve judgement.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!