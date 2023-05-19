Sometimes with all the cray cray in the world, it is nice to take a moment to appreciate life and the joys it can bring. With that in mind, we share this short thread from Erick Erickson:

Trending

Naturally, we will only be sharing the positive responses to this (and frankly, we didn’t see a negative one anyway):

We said we would focus on the positive responses, not on the typo-free ones.

Exactly.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cancererick ericksongraduationgraduation seasonwife