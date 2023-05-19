Sometimes with all the cray cray in the world, it is nice to take a moment to appreciate life and the joys it can bring. With that in mind, we share this short thread from Erick Erickson:

Hello Twitter followers. I need to share something. As many of you know, my wife has stage 4 lung cancer. It's genetic. There's not a known cure. She takes a pill that keeps the tumors from growing. Well… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 19, 2023

Seven years ago, we were told the medicine would work for just two years, and then the treatments would be increasingly experimental. We were not really given reason to hope for much. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 19, 2023

Neither my wife's mom nor her mom's sister ever saw their kids get out of elementary school. So it's a pretty major milestone for the Ericksons that our kid is now officially headed into her senior class. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 19, 2023

Seven years ago, my wife did not think she'd see either kid graduate. While we don't know the future, she's at least going to be the mom of a high school senior. It's a little emotional around here today. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 19, 2023

Naturally, we will only be sharing the positive responses to this (and frankly, we didn’t see a negative one anyway):

God is GOOD 🙏 Congrats on the graduate. Love you guys — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 19, 2023

We all need good heartwarming news, thank you! 🙏 — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 19, 2023

Thank you, Erick, for sharing this important family update. Lord willing, may your bride celebrate many more family achievements with you and yours. #HAGD — Fred Hensley (@FredHensley) May 19, 2023

Dang Erick, that ellipsis! Seriously though, very happy for y'all, what an amazing victory/gift. — Hal Doth-butter-no-parsnips Lusk, Jr. (@yourpalhalsays) May 19, 2023

I dealt with the same emotions & challenges with my mother’s breast cancer. The Erickson home is truly blessed by God! We all are. https://t.co/djJc5NrpI3 — Badger State Kyle (@conservative_wi) May 19, 2023

God bless you and yours. https://t.co/JTo8r9OUM4 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 19, 2023

So many things we take for granted. Here's a little perspective and a reminder to thank God for EVERYTHING> https://t.co/i0n4Q3jooP — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) May 19, 2023

We gauge someone's political views and can easily overlook the most important things–like this. A good day for the Erickson family. https://t.co/Ro4WskQ7a3 — Kirk Walden (@KirkWalden) May 19, 2023

We are on different sides of the political fence but none of that matters when I hear this. God bless you and your family. — Bryan Weiss (@weissbry18) May 19, 2023

