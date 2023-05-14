We’ve seen the cliché for years: The liberal who claims that an overly precocious child of theirs said something they consider profound or at least guilt-inducing, that always just happens to support the parents’ agenda. Apparently, J.K. Rowling noticed a similar trend in her mentions:

My one-year-old son just looked up from Twitter and said, 'Mummy, why have you made these very real children sad with your heinous yet unevidenced bigotry?' Then he ran upstairs and burned all his Potter books. I was so damn ashamed I almost forgot the kid was imaginary. pic.twitter.com/de2KQCRz9o — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 14, 2023

And yes, those images are all real. Three of them were written in response to this tweet:

Logic a nine-year-old could demolish.

A) Dogs bark

B) This isn't barking, therefore

C) This isn't a dog pic.twitter.com/WnTGtfqRKX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 9, 2023

These tweets were written in reply:

JK Rowing, i have a 12 year old trans daughter and she cries every time she sees one of your transphobic posts. She is a huge fan of Harry Potter, but seeing the author of her favorite book series being so bigoted is heartbreaking. Please, J.K, make my daughter happy again. ❤️ — soy :3 🙂 (@soyzsoy3) May 10, 2023

JK Rowing, i have a 12 year old trans daughter and she cries every time she sees one of your transphobic posts. She is a huge fan of Harry Potter, but seeing the author of her favorite book series being so bigoted is heartbreaking. Please, J.K, make my daughter happy again. ❤️ — Epikal (@SSEpikal) May 9, 2023

Please note that as of this writing ‘Epikal’ also claims on his profile to be ‘13 and smarter than you.’

So, apparently, he conceived a child when he was one?

We are beginning to doubt his sincerity.

In addition to those responses, we also had this:

My trans daughter used to love your books, but after you became a bigot she cried and asked me “daddy, why do people hate those who are different from them?” I don’t know baby, I don’t know. — I_Hate_Porn_Addicts (@EGA_Kaaa) May 9, 2023

He also didn’t appreciate being roasted, so he wrote this in response to Rowling’s tweet calling him out:

Clearly you’ve never known the love of child, or what it’s like to be oppressed. You would never understand — I_Hate_Porn_Addicts (@EGA_Kaaa) May 14, 2023

A few responses to that. First, Ms. Rowling does have children. Second, we were under the impression that liberals believed all women were inherently oppressed—you know, patriarchy and all that—and Ms. Rowling was very poor before the Harry Potter series made her very rich.

The fourth tweet Rowling screenshotted was in response to this tweet:

‘We are caught in an age of political egocentricity, of hyperindividualism, where who I am matters more than who we are.’ Great piece by @SimonFanshawe https://t.co/pHRUpzcKae — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 14, 2023

That prompted this tweet from Rowling’s screenshots:

My trans daughter used to love your books, but after you became a bigot she cried and asked me “daddy, why do people hate those who are different from them?” I don’t know baby, I don’t know. — Marko Never Crazy Rat Again(Old Design Arc) (@MarkoWoat) May 14, 2023

Indeed, this same person wrote one responding to the Rowling tweet roasting him:

My six year old transgender daughter cries all day and night after learning of your transphobia, pls make them happy again — Marko Never Crazy Rat Again(Old Design Arc) (@MarkoWoat) May 14, 2023

He then got roasted more individually:

It appears one of the daughters has got a year younger and is now a son! What kind of wizardry is this??? pic.twitter.com/Bf62dOIIZ3 — IanG (@IanGee2023) May 14, 2023

In addition to those, we found this person using the same prototype:

Mrs. Rowling, my 9 year old transgender daughter cries every time she sees one of your transphobic posts. She is a huge fan of Harry Potter, but seeing the author of her favorite book series being so bigoted is heartbreaking. Please, J.K, put a smile on my daughters face. — 🏳️‍🌈 Reyes Armando Moronta (PARODY) (@not_onions) May 14, 2023

Which prompted some pushback:

If your trans daughter(if you have one) is 'crying' when JKR writes something on social media, then she is suffering from a mental disorder to get that upset over words….depression, anxiety etc. Also, what has JKR said that's transphobic? — michael harman (@ColourBuddy369) May 14, 2023

your 9 yo daughter shouldn’t be on social media — ari 🐦‍⬛ (@vengodasaturno) May 14, 2023

Naturally Rowling’s tweet mocking these people with imaginary daughters prompted reactions.

You are an inspiration to my real daughter. Stay strong. — Tommyw (@tomw3809) May 14, 2023

My imaginary one-year-old daughters are named Copy and Paste. — Colin Sinfield (@KingSin01) May 14, 2023

Anyone that proclaims to have a 12 year old trans daughter should be on a watch list. — Damian Lorieri (@DLorieri) May 14, 2023

Savage 🔥🔥🔥 tweet from JK. https://t.co/k0JTYki1BU — Daniel Alders (@Daniel_Alders) May 14, 2023

She won’t stop. Absolute savagery. She needs to go on @rustyrockets https://t.co/JRveuRqdm6 — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) May 14, 2023

@jk_rowling my mother passed at 11 and your books were the shining light that helped me out of my dark hole. I met you in 2014 at @RoyalAlbertHall in London for a book signing event. You signed a few copies of books we had and when you walked away I said, "Mrs ROWLING. I can't… — Dawson (@ROZNDawson) May 14, 2023

The full text of that tweet reads:

@jk_rowling my mother passed at 11 and your books were the shining light that helped me out of my dark hole. I met you in 2014 at @RoyalAlbertHall in London for a book signing event. You signed a few copies of books we had and when you walked away I said, ‘Mrs ROWLING. I can’t believe you didn’t give me a hug….’ You laughed turned back and gave me a huge hug, one of the most memorable exps I’ve had. [love] all that you do.

Rowling responded directly to her.

Sending you another hug right now for this message ❤️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 14, 2023

My kids have spent the last two weekends having a lovely time taking turns playing their #HogwartsLegacy characters. pic.twitter.com/TwhvVgHdIh — Huff (@Huff4Congress) May 14, 2023

…although I do have a slight beef with @AvalancheWB for only including four character slots. RIP Philo Grimgreen, Slytherin battle herbologist, when 7yo decided she wanted her own character so Daddy had to give up his. 😒 — Huff (@Huff4Congress) May 14, 2023

I’m transgender and I agree with you. I don’t believe you’re transphobic or a bigot. I know I’ll catch some hate for this but I stand with J.K. Rowling. — Heather MacKenzie (@Wynternite) May 14, 2023

I have seen the 12 year old tweet so often and by so many different fakes I almost know it by heart now — Dom (@Casualnaming) May 14, 2023

We also think this is a joke … maybe? Ugh, it is so hard to tell:

My trans daughter Spiffo bursts into tears when she sees your face. "Why is JK Rowling such a hateful bigot?" she cries. I have to calm her with an hour of chestfeeding. She may not even graduate from LSE because of this. — Climate Warrior🐬 #ClimateJustice🇵🇸#BDS⚧️ 🌈🇺🇦 (@ClimateWarrior7) May 14, 2023

We have the same uncertainty with this one:

That’s it. That seals the deal. I’m no longer a fan. This “mid” is a pure and utter embarrassment to the industry. I’ve been a fan since 200 AD but I’m done now. I won’t follow ever again. Me and my trans daughter are taking ALL your books and using them to have an old fashioned… — Vessel Never Sealed Again (@VesselNBA) May 14, 2023

We feel much more confident declaring this one to be a joke:

My trans daughter (they/them but sometimes zim/zir) used to love your Harry Potter book series. But after discovering that Hagrid was a white, cis heteronormative man, they burned your books bigot! — Atom and Eve (@AtomandEve_) May 14, 2023

I have a 12 year old imaginary trans daughter who detransitioned after reading your books. Well done! — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 14, 2023

Ms. Rowling, my trans daughter got very hurt because of you. She was visiting London with my wife’s bf when one of your followers said some very upsetting transphobic things to her, which I will not repeat here. This upset her to the point of tears and rage. She started chasing… https://t.co/qGSqbV3kSW — Viktor Ulfrikson 🇻🇦 (@genericanimeav) May 14, 2023

The full tweet says:

Ms. Rowling, my trans daughter got very hurt because of you. She was visiting London with my wife’s bf when one of your followers said some very upsetting transphobic things to her, which I will not repeat here. This upset her to the point of tears and rage. She started chasing him. He turned a corner and painted a fake tunnel on a wall before hopping over it. She unknowingly ran into that wall, flattening her teeth into piano keys. We still haven’t been able to pay off Mr. Shekelstein, the orthodontist. Please repent of your bigotry.

My seven year old could barely keep their food down as they lamented the bigotry demonstrated by their favorite author. Then I remembered he’s a cat and cats don’t talk and maybe I should stop mixing tequila with my ambien. — No Filter (@nofilter2023) May 14, 2023

I have an imaginary lady friend who does my laundry, cooks me lunch, and does very naughty things after the sun sets….. Evidently some of these books I'm buying at the second hand store in the romance novel section are having an adverse effect on me….but I don't mind. — Chris Cannan (@neptunechris73) May 14, 2023

Well, that is pretty random.

Based Rowling is based — the lofi piano guy (@thelofipianoguy) May 14, 2023

All of this is a useful reminder that a lot of what you find on the Internet is just bull. We remember when Bill Maher informed us that 80% of people on the Internet who claimed to be 13-year-old girls were actually Bill Clinton. And Abraham Lincoln in particular pointed out one continual problem on the Internet:

Man, Lincoln had such amazing foresight.

Jokes aside, always ask if you are certain that the thing you are seeing is real. If a person saying they are a total MAGA-loving Trump supporter says something racist, is he really a MAGA-loving supporter? Or is that person a Moby-style leftist putting on a false persona?

False flags happen. It is a documented fact. Therefore, you should question everything you see and hear.

***

