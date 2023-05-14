We’ve seen the cliché for years: The liberal who claims that an overly precocious child of theirs said something they consider profound or at least guilt-inducing, that always just happens to support the parents’ agenda. Apparently, J.K. Rowling noticed a similar trend in her mentions:

And yes, those images are all real. Three of them were written in response to this tweet:

These tweets were written in reply:

Please note that as of this writing ‘Epikal’ also claims on his profile to be ‘13 and smarter than you.’

So, apparently, he conceived a child when he was one?

We are beginning to doubt his sincerity.

In addition to those responses, we also had this:

He also didn’t appreciate being roasted, so he wrote this in response to Rowling’s tweet calling him out:

A few responses to that. First, Ms. Rowling does have children. Second, we were under the impression that liberals believed all women were inherently oppressed—you know, patriarchy and all that—and Ms. Rowling was very poor before the Harry Potter series made her very rich.

The fourth tweet Rowling screenshotted was in response to this tweet:

That prompted this tweet from Rowling’s screenshots:

Indeed, this same person wrote one responding to the Rowling tweet roasting him:

He then got roasted more individually:

In addition to those, we found this person using the same prototype:

Which prompted some pushback:

Naturally Rowling’s tweet mocking these people with imaginary daughters prompted reactions.

The full text of that tweet reads:

@jk_rowling my mother passed at 11 and your books were the shining light that helped me out of my dark hole. I met you in 2014 at @RoyalAlbertHall in London for a book signing event. You signed a few copies of books we had and when you walked away I said, ‘Mrs ROWLING. I can’t believe you didn’t give me a hug….’ You laughed turned back and gave me a huge hug, one of the most memorable exps I’ve had. [love] all that you do.

Rowling responded directly to her.

We also think this is a joke …  maybe? Ugh, it is so hard to tell:

We have the same uncertainty with this one:

We feel much more confident declaring this one to be a joke:

The full tweet says:

Ms. Rowling, my trans daughter got very hurt because of you. She was visiting London with my wife’s bf when one of your followers said some very upsetting transphobic things to her, which I will not repeat here. This upset her to the point of tears and rage. She started chasing him. He turned a corner and painted a fake tunnel on a wall before hopping over it. She unknowingly ran into that wall, flattening her teeth into piano keys. We still haven’t been able to pay off Mr. Shekelstein, the orthodontist. Please repent of your bigotry.

Well, that is pretty random.

All of this is a useful reminder that a lot of what you find on the Internet is just bull. We remember when Bill Maher informed us that 80% of people on the Internet who claimed to be 13-year-old girls were actually Bill Clinton. And Abraham Lincoln in particular pointed out one continual problem on the Internet:

Man, Lincoln had such amazing foresight.

Jokes aside, always ask if you are certain that the thing you are seeing is real. If a person saying they are a total MAGA-loving Trump supporter says something racist, is he really a MAGA-loving supporter? Or is that person a Moby-style leftist putting on a false persona?

False flags happen. It is a documented fact. Therefore, you should question everything you see and hear.

***

