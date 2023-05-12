Today we are experiencing chaos at the border, although the media is trying hard to deny there is chaos:

They still think you're stupid. pic.twitter.com/5dTXkIgzP3 — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) May 12, 2023

But today, Tweeter ‘Redneck Azn’ (you’re probably supposed to read that as ‘Redneck Asian’) managed to dig up some interesting video from last week, of Senator Bill Hagerty questioning Yael Lempert, who was Biden’s nominee to be ambassador to Jordan:

Biden nominee says she supports spending 150 million of US tax payer dollars to build a border wall for Jordan because walls are important in securing nations. pic.twitter.com/eplJEHN1DU — Redneck Azn (@LMFireSystems1) May 12, 2023

For the record, we don’t know enough about Ms. Lempert to have any positive or negative feelings toward her. And you kind of have to feel for her because you can see she knows where Senator Bill Hagerty is going with it, and she can’t really do much to stop it. Hagerty’s purpose is obviously to make the Biden Administration look foolish and dishonest, not her. She frankly comes out of it looking like she dealt with her lousy hand about as well as she should.

There were naturally a lot of reactions to this resurfaced video:

It’s the verbal version of the Matrix move pic.twitter.com/U0DpsuOlhn — Merlinsscience (@merlinsscience) May 12, 2023

Not a penny until we finish our boarder wall — The Shield (@spartan196154) May 12, 2023

Oh sure, she wants us to pay to build WALLS in other countries, just not here

🙄 — _Fara_Day_ (@_Fara_Day_) May 12, 2023

This is freaking surreal!!!

It’s more like a bad movie than real testimony in the U.S. Senate!

“There is no room to cut the federal budget.”

How about this woman’s salary in whatever capacity she may currently fill?!?!?

It’s tragic.

Humiliating.

PATHETIC!!

Cut 90% of ALL federal… — TheFoundersWeep (@TheFoundersWeep) May 12, 2023

If not hypocrisy, what else could this be? https://t.co/5ktOXrKs47 — Jon Schlinkert – creating an education platform (@jonschlinkert) May 12, 2023

Hypocrisy is very often a sign of dishonesty. When the Biden administration pretends walls don’t work, they are lying to you.

And yet at the same time, totally believable.

Aren’t we fighting over the debt ceiling while sending money to foreign countries and funding wars ? — Facts over Feelings (@scrollinyou) May 12, 2023

How many times have they told us that walls don't work? But still the United States government is building walls in the other countries. If they don't work, what's the point? — Rick Hess (@RickHes58370799) May 12, 2023

Let's make sure Jordan's border is secure. This would be laughable if it wasn't so serious. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/E4MyisIx5f — Yvette Marie (@RockPrincess64) May 12, 2023

At over $31trillion in debt, this seems like spending that should be cut. Yes, its not very much of that $31 trillion, but if we generally stop funding basic government functions around the world in other countries, we might actually start to make some headway.

But it also illustrates something else. The Biden administration knows that walls work. No, not all by themselves, but they can be part of a plan to actually secure the border. They oppose an American wall for that exact reason: Because it will work.

