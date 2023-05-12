Today we are experiencing chaos at the border, although the media is trying hard to deny there is chaos:

But today, Tweeter ‘Redneck Azn’ (you’re probably supposed to read that as ‘Redneck Asian’) managed to dig up some interesting video from last week, of Senator Bill Hagerty questioning Yael Lempert, who was Biden’s nominee to be ambassador to Jordan:

For the record, we don’t know enough about Ms. Lempert to have any positive or negative feelings toward her. And you kind of have to feel for her because you can see she knows where Senator Bill Hagerty is going with it, and she can’t really do much to stop it. Hagerty’s purpose is obviously to make the Biden Administration look foolish and dishonest, not her. She frankly comes out of it looking like she dealt with her lousy hand about as well as she should.

There were naturally a lot of reactions to this resurfaced video:

Hypocrisy is very often a sign of dishonesty. When the Biden administration pretends walls don’t work, they are lying to you.

And yet at the same time, totally believable.

At over $31trillion in debt, this seems like spending that should be cut. Yes, its not very much of that $31 trillion, but if we generally stop funding basic government functions around the world in other countries, we might actually start to make some headway.

But it also illustrates something else. The Biden administration knows that walls work. No, not all by themselves, but they can be part of a plan to actually secure the border. They oppose an American wall for that exact reason: Because it will work.

