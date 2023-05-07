This is an old clip of Tucker Carlson being interviewed on the Tulsi Gabbard Show, but it got a lot of attention this weekend and it is a heck of a conversation:

One frustrating aspect is that he doesn’t always name names, so there is no way to get any independent verification. Still, it created quite a stir:

Any surprise, especially after the #TwitterFiles — Jeff Willis (@JeffLWillis) May 6, 2023

I'm not surprised by any of this BUT WOW! — Lisa Smith- (@LisaS4680) May 6, 2023

I wonder how our Intel Community keeps getting things wrong when they’re a bunch of propagandists who brief Congress that Tucker Carlson is “working for Russia.” https://t.co/STfJXCLS7S — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) May 6, 2023

The CIA kills Americans, such as JFK, and blackmail Congress. https://t.co/lHh9mUit0R — CaryHelborn (@CaryHelborn) May 6, 2023

The NSA knows everything we write on our phone, and every word we say in a phone call. — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) May 6, 2023

@Snowden exposed the abuses of modern technology and Government Agencies.

At that point, I realized the NSA was the most powerful institution in the country. There is not a single person they can not get leverage on if they are connected to anything internet related. — david pinto (@ding_guy) May 6, 2023

We have your back @TuckerCarlson Take these MFers down. They will wish you were still hosting the 8pm slot on Faux News. https://t.co/4hoGzqKK9j — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) May 7, 2023

Recommend watching the full interview. Problem is people are trying to look for personalities to latch onto, not discussions to listen and participate in. You may not like either of these people but they are having a great conversation.https://t.co/9vN1rttqDn https://t.co/cOGzVly9i4 — Managing Director / Cross Product Sales (@Mont_Jiang) May 6, 2023

Right or wrong, it is wise to get a variety of perspectives on any subject.

This is scary. https://t.co/1dpOkVFl4r — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) May 6, 2023

What they don't understand is that the modus operandi is to refer to anybody who is Traditional, Christian, not pro-Ukraine or not pro-LGBT (especially the"T") as 'Russian' propagandists.

The narrative is framed as "woke" vs. "Russians" nowadays. https://t.co/yW4A8pZZUB — Natasha Devine (@ReggaeNatasha) May 6, 2023

Utterly accurate.

We are so beyond screwed. https://t.co/Lcwf94cnib — Abby (@Abby_norml1) May 6, 2023

I'm from the UK could our cousins over the shining sea please look after this one? He's much needed at this time! — Scott Hunter (@HuntingMumbler) May 6, 2023

Chuck Schumer warning to President Trump… "You take on the intelligence community they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you." Isn't the intelligence agency supposed to work for the United States and their Commander in Chief? pic.twitter.com/BRIjXRzRul — Jasonbourne41517 (@Jasonbourne415_) May 6, 2023

You mean to tell me that there are members that are not? — Steven R Baysden (@SBaysden) May 6, 2023

(Grim laughter.)

***

