As regular readers might know, there is an action role playing game called ‘Hogwarts Legacy.’ We’ve played it and, while we haven’t finished the game, so far it’s pretty much everything you would want in a game set in the Harry Potter universe.

But we are told all good people should boycott the game …

… because J.K. Rowling has said she supports transgender people, but not at the expense of women’s privacy, safety and opportunities, and she is not a fan of disfiguring children. Basically, this is the same ‘you have to agree with us on every single issue or you are Satan personified’ radicalism that Dee Snider pushed back on recently.

Now, we get news that the boycott has apparently failed, hard:

And that number is expected to go up. Previously, the game was only available on windows computers, and ‘current generation’ consoles (the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S). Now, they have launched it on ‘last generation’ consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), and it sounds like it will be good on those systems:

From the IGN article above:

Talking as part of the company’s earnings call earlier today, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said: ‘Hogwarts Legacy has amassed more than $1 billion in retail sales and over 15 million units sold worldwide to date, and today the team is launching the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.’…

But sales are expected to keep growing. Not only does Hogwarts Legacy launch on PS4 and Xbox One today, but a Switch version will arrive in July. JB Perrette, CEO of global streaming and games at WB Discovery, noted during the earnings call that that the Switch version was important for sales.

‘We see that as probably a much bigger install base and a fan base,’ he said, noting that Nintendo has a huge install base in Japan, where Harry Potter ‘skews very strongly in terms of popularity’.

‘We see a much bigger upside probably from that release, certainly than the [PS5 and Xbox Series release]’ he predicted.

The Nintendo Switch will be the hardest part, because (as we understand it) its hardware is more like that of the PlayStation 3—the generation before the so-called last generation of consoles.

Of course, IGN couldn’t let the whole article go by without noting that you really shouldn’t buy the game because J.K. Rowling slightly dissents from gender ideology: ‘Of course, that popularity has been in direct opposition to the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and the author of the original Harry Potter books, J.K Rowling.’

Shorter IGN: Why aren’t you boycotting this, people! Don’t you know that enforcing our ideology outweighs everything!!!

Previously, we covered how IGN more or less apologized for reviewing the game and liking it:

Of course, there are still people on Twitter upset about the game and still people standing up to that silliness:

Stifles laughter.

We all wish they would.

Still, owning the transgender movement is a nice bonus. Like it came as a pre-order bonus! Very cool!

Indeed, one Tweeter (mockingly) explained how watching a new, made-for-HBO Harry Potter series …

… was part of Rowling’s plan to cause transgender people to cease to exist:

Oh crap, they are on to us!

***

