Where Was This Megyn? Sudden Plea for Compassion Toward Erika Kirk After Months...
Axios Notices Platner's Silver Spoon — Months After Conservatives Reported It, Now That...
Ro Khanna's Complaint About How Many People ICE Arrested Last Week Gets Ratioed...
Court Dispatch: Grieving Erika Kirk Comforts Crying Stranger With a Tissue as Candace...
Maine Dems Learn the Hard Way: You Can’t Ghost Graham Platner When He...
Caught Red-Handed: Texas Hospital Behind Billboards Selling Birth Tourism on Mexico Border
Ditching Democracy: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Hosts Dems Picking Power Over People to...
Scare Tactics: MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Agreed With Graham Platner That ‘Scandals’ Were...
Totally Hitlarious: Chris Murphy Worries About Dem Party’s Credibility If Platner Isn’t Pr...
VIP
Bernie’s Journey: A Vast Distance Separates Sanders’ Reactions to Brett Kavanaugh and...
VIP
The Odyssey Backlash Is 'Transphobia and Racism' Under the Guise of Historical Accuracy
Old Audio Casts Doubts on Abdul El-Sayed’s Claim He Never Called to Defund...
VIP
Pearl-Clutching Grifters: Bulwark's Fake Platner Skepticism Exposed
Politico Correspondent Clarifies How Graham Platner Is Not ‘DSA-Backed’

Dem Sen. Mark Kelly's Warning About How Trump Might Try to 'Intimidate Voters' Is Backfiring Hard

Doug P. | 9:52 AM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The fierce Democrat opposition to ICE arresting illegal aliens by the thousands, along with the Left's efforts to stop the SAVE America Act, are most certainly not two separate issues and just coincidental timing. The Dems make that abundantly clear every single day.

Advertisement

Couple that with Democrats hyperventilating over reports of ICE agents (you'll notice they call them "troops") at polling places and libs like Sen. Mark Kelly are incredibly concerned: 

What "voters" does Kelly think would be intimidated if that were to even happen? 

Kelly's still wearing a jersey for another country: 

Recommended

Axios Notices Platner's Silver Spoon — Months After Conservatives Reported It, Now That Dems Are Over Him
justmindy
Advertisement

Just call him "Señor Sedicioso Seis"

Everybody knows why the Dems are freaking out about the SAVE America Act and it has nothing to do with any citizen who has a legal right to vote being unable to do so. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote while Democrats like Mark Kelly are opposed to that for reasons they'll never admit. 

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axios Notices Platner's Silver Spoon — Months After Conservatives Reported It, Now That Dems Are Over Him
justmindy
Ro Khanna's Complaint About How Many People ICE Arrested Last Week Gets Ratioed Into the Sun
Doug P.
Maine Dems Learn the Hard Way: You Can’t Ghost Graham Platner When He Refuses to Vacate the Throne
justmindy
Where Was This Megyn? Sudden Plea for Compassion Toward Erika Kirk After Months of Silence on Candace
justmindy
Court Dispatch: Grieving Erika Kirk Comforts Crying Stranger With a Tissue as Candace Owens Gets Exposed
justmindy
Ditching Democracy: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Hosts Dems Picking Power Over People to Replace Platner
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Axios Notices Platner's Silver Spoon — Months After Conservatives Reported It, Now That Dems Are Over Him justmindy
Advertisement