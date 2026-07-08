Dem Sen. Mark Kelly's Warning About How Trump Might Try to 'Intimidate Voters' Is Backfiring Hard

The fierce Democrat opposition to ICE arresting illegal aliens by the thousands, along with the Left's efforts to stop the SAVE America Act, are most certainly not two separate issues and just coincidental timing. The Dems make that abundantly clear every single day.

Advertisement

Couple that with Democrats hyperventilating over reports of ICE agents (you'll notice they call them "troops") at polling places and libs like Sen. Mark Kelly are incredibly concerned:

The idea that a president would send troops to polling places to intimidate voters is un-American and illegal. I introduced legislation to make sure Trump can’t get around that. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) July 7, 2026

What "voters" does Kelly think would be intimidated if that were to even happen?

Fact Check: ❌@ICEgov are not 'troops'- and the only people who would be intimidated by ICR at polling places would be illegal aliens who are trying to vote... https://t.co/QHL3a1p738 — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 8, 2026

Why would American citizens be intimidated by our own troops?



Troops don’t intimidate lawful voters.



Chaos intimidates voters.

Violence intimidates voters.

Ballot harvesting, broken machines, fake emergencies, and mobs outside polling places intimidate voters.



American service… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 8, 2026

Kelly's still wearing a jersey for another country:

It is so embarrassing you are a Senator.



For Arizona. 😐



You hate the United States. https://t.co/hdpiBNy5OX — ❌Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ❌ 👠💄👛🔫 (@BlissTabitha) July 8, 2026

Just call him "Señor Sedicioso Seis"!

Notice that Mark Kelly is saying voters and not Americans?



We need the SAVE Act passed now. — Busta Narrative (@BustaNarrative) July 7, 2026

American citizens going to vote are not intimidated by law enforcement.



“Voters” here is of course code for illegal aliens



PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT https://t.co/EKDxj1tSu5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2026

Everybody knows why the Dems are freaking out about the SAVE America Act and it has nothing to do with any citizen who has a legal right to vote being unable to do so.

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote while Democrats like Mark Kelly are opposed to that for reasons they'll never admit.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!