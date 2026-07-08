Hasan Piker’s Selective Amnesia: 'I Never Supported Graham Platner' (Except When He Clearly Did)

Hasan Piker either has memory loss or he thinks his audience is stupid. The 'edgelord' streamer (he's actually the nepo-nephew of Cenk Uygur) really is trying to convince America he was never in the bag for Graham Platner. Ok, dude.

Advertisement

Flagging this for anyone that might have missed it. You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/85c1wHbprD — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 8, 2026

He's such a massive creep and a liar.

All communists do is lie https://t.co/7sNmPx2jPm — Buttface (@ARealButtface) July 8, 2026

Oh, that's him. It might be hard to pick him out when he's not electrocuting his dog, but yes, that's him.

Take some responsibility for once dog. Not all your critics are deranged lunatics like you pretend they are. pic.twitter.com/MqhTnrlZxX — Liger (@EdbieLigerSmith) July 7, 2026

Oh, and just a few screenshots of some recent thumbnails from Hasan's daily videos. It sure seems like he supports Graham Platner when you look at those.

It's a beautiful thing.

You sure did like a literal Nazi a little while ago though pic.twitter.com/l3V9s0TtN1 — Cool Hand James (@PunishedCHJ) July 7, 2026

Don't let Piker fool you. He loved that guy.

Ummm your TT post caption - “a good sign for our moment” on Platner’s speech.



Are you dumb or do you just think we are? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/q4MB1mSjEY — TheJewishAlly (@TheJewishAlly) July 8, 2026

He thinks his audience is dumb and there is a lot of evidence he is right.

"They're calling this the most Hasanabi campaign of all time" https://t.co/YqtSRyQL2t pic.twitter.com/GvBdKODuts — MrMouton (@MrMouton) July 7, 2026

It's almost like the guy who lives on the internet, forgets the internet is forever.

I actually think you have f***ing brain damage. When you were shocking your dog, you must have turned the dial too far, shocked yourself, and then stroked out because either your short term memory is completely cooked or you’re a lying little coward b**ch.



You think because you… https://t.co/I8sImlaIEO pic.twitter.com/O8k7CFNfwD — 🔻🇾🇪🤝🇵🇸🔻🪂 (@ZezimasAlt) July 7, 2026

Even Hasan's dog has to hate him.

You live stream for 8 hours a day. You post constantly. Why would you tell such an obvious lie when your entire life is online for everyone to see? https://t.co/Pn1bst99Uz — mollynew (@FearInherent) July 7, 2026

Advertisement

He thinks people won't check behind him.

What a weak, unprincipled loser. Either you supported an awful candidate because you actually believe what you preach to your audience, or you don’t believe your own rhetoric.



Imagine attacking small accounts and snarking at our organization while always hiding behind your… https://t.co/9UyGXduSa7 — Digital Ground Game (@DigitalGroundG) July 7, 2026

He's too much of a coward to just admit he supported a massive pile of poo. Actually, he agrees with Graham. They both hate Israel and 'The Joos' and they both have no respect for women.

Oh, but we hear Hasan Piker when he clearly says 'I'm Team Platner'. Loud and clear.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.