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Hasan Piker’s Selective Amnesia: 'I Never Supported Graham Platner' (Except When He Clearly Did)

justmindy
justmindy | 10:28 AM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Hasan Piker either has memory loss or he thinks his audience is stupid. The 'edgelord' streamer (he's actually the nepo-nephew of Cenk Uygur) really is trying to convince America he was never in the bag for Graham Platner. Ok, dude.

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He's such a massive creep and a liar.

Oh, that's him. It might be hard to pick him out when he's not electrocuting his dog, but yes, that's him.

Oh, and just a few screenshots of some recent thumbnails from Hasan's daily videos. It sure seems like he supports Graham Platner when you look at those.

It's a beautiful thing.

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Don't let Piker fool you. He loved that guy.

He thinks his audience is dumb and there is a lot of evidence he is right.

It's almost like the guy who lives on the internet, forgets the internet is forever.

Even Hasan's dog has to hate him.

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He thinks people won't check behind him.

He's too much of a coward to just admit he supported a massive pile of poo. Actually, he agrees with Graham. They both hate Israel and 'The Joos' and they both have no respect for women. 

Oh, but we hear Hasan Piker when he clearly says 'I'm Team Platner'. Loud and clear.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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ANTISEMITISM COMMUNISM ISRAEL GRAHAM PLATNER

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