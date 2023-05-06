You might recall that yesterday, Fox News sent a weak sauce cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters related to them revealing leaked materials.

Today, via ABC News (that is, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. a.k.a. Aussie state media), we get this news:

Fox News had asked lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems to investigate whether someone from its organisation leaked controversial internal messages from ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson that were provided in evidence for Dominion's recent defamation lawsuit. https://t.co/w07ldbnb0O — ABC News (@abcnews) May 6, 2023

They reported that:

Fox News had asked lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems to investigate whether someone from its organisation leaked controversial internal messages from ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson that were provided in evidence for Dominion’s recent defamation lawsuit. The requests — which were made in letters released by Fox — came after multiple news outlets published racist and sexist remarks by Mr Carlson contained in leaked internal messages and recordings.… In a separate letter to Dominion’s lawyers, Fox said the disclosures ‘violate the text and spirit’ of the settlement agreement, which ‘requires return or destruction’ of all confidential discovery materials. Fox is seeking to contain the public relations fallout from the leaks.

Good lord. You can watch the videos. There’s nothing remotely damaging about Mr. Carlson in them. And the only thing damaging to Fox News is that they let an awesome guy go.

Seriously, considering how Fox is hemorrhaging viewers …

‘Instant COLLAPSE’: Megyn Kelly shares DECIMATED Fox News ratings without Tucker and WOW (watch) https://t.co/RoawoMp3QG via @twitchyteam — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 5, 2023

… at this point they should consider apologizing to Mr. Carlson and his viewers, and letting him resume his show. Sure, it would probably involve eating a ton of crow, but it might be the best way to pull out of this tailspin.

We have similar advice for Budweiser.

Returning to the subject of the letter to Dominion, we have not been able to obtain a copy of the letter, but this is the first time Fox News seems to be acting convincingly like they are not actually the ones leaking this information—although it might still be the doing of an employee who is not in contact with Fox News counsel. We’re not saying it couldn’t still be a Fox News leak, but at least they are acting a little more like it isn’t.

In any case, if you haven’t watched the videos that really, make Mr. Carlson look even cooler, you can watch them here:

Media Matters exposé SHOCKER! Tucker Carlson is a normal, likeable person (video)https://t.co/JyMwWOIIaN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 2, 2023

Fail, fail, then fail some more. Media Matters leaks ANOTHER Tucker Carlson video, accidentally makes him look even COOLER (watch)https://t.co/fIR32cfgzQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 4, 2023

Naturally, if anything else interesting happens on this subject, we will be sure to cover it.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!