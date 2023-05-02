Folks, there’s a lot of awful to unpack here. A few days ago, the hall monitor weenie brave and courageous reporter Susan Snyder told the world that Mark Tykocinski, the President of Thomas Jefferson University (in Philadelphia), used his twitter account to ‘like’ unapproved tweets.

From the article:

Mark Tykocinski, the president of Thomas Jefferson University and dean of its medical college, has used his Twitter account to ‘like’ tweets that question the science of COVID-19 vaccines, call gender reassignment surgery ‘child mutilation,’ and are critical of diversity offices on college campuses, among other controversial topics.

So, get ready for the horrors:

‘Two years after their introduction, the mRNAs Covid vaccines have proven to be what we all should have expected,’ said a Dec. 11 tweet by Alex Berenson, once called ‘the pandemic’s wrongest man’ by the Atlantic. ‘Another in a long line of overhyped, rushed, profit-driven Big Pharma flops with weak long-term efficacy and a lousy side effect profile. …’

That was one of nearly 30 Berenson tweets in the last year that Tykocinski, 70, a Yale-educated molecular immunologist and academic leader who was elevated from provost to president July 1, ‘liked,’ using his account, which identifies him as president of Jefferson and dean of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

Referring to a case that’s become a cause célèbre for attacks on gender reassignment surgery for children, Tykocinski liked this tweet by Donald Trump Jr. that said: ‘Doctors lied and coerced a 13-year-old into an irreversible ‘gender affirming medical procedure.’ Now she is fighting back and suing them. Donate here to support the lawsuit and help stop child mutilation.’

And he’s liked a tweet that linked to a letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal titled, ‘Diversity Czars Always Need to Find New Oppression.’

Against all odds, the controversy gets even dumber than that when several paragraphs in, we see a very obvious defense offered by Mr. Tykocinski:

In response to Inquirer questions raising the criticism, Tykocinski, who has worked at Jefferson for 16 years, said in a statement that he ‘liked’ tweets to bookmark them, ‘to learn more about the subject matter or the particular viewpoint.

‘As a scientist, educator and administrator, I firmly believe that productive discourse is a foundational element of science, growth and education,’ he wrote. ‘What I did not understand was that by liking a tweet, it could be interpreted as endorsement of the thought expressed or the person expressing it. … I certainly had no intention of endorsing the content of individual tweets or the person tweeting.

Anyone who has used Twitter as long as we have knows that this was the original purpose and function of ‘liking’ a tweet: To bookmark it, possibly for later reference or reading. So, he is not being attacked for endorsing any of these views, but for merely bookmarking them so he can consider whether or not they have a valid point. Apparently, even intellectual curiosity is double plus ungood, or something.

Mr. Tykocinski’s only mistake, respectfully, was apologizing. He should have come back with a strong defense of freedom of inquiry. An apology is a tacit admission you did something wrong and he did not.

Still, apparently Ms. Snyder was successful in her quest to stomp out intellectual curiosity at this university because she stirred enough controversy to get Mr. Tykocinski fired:

Mind you, the university runs a hospital, so if you end up being a patient there, bear in mind that your doctor apparently is not allowed to consider all information when forming his or her conclusions. Therefore, you might take your business elsewhere or at least get a second opinion by someone who is allowed to be open-minded.

Meanwhile, one of those horrifying Science-questioners mentioned in the article reacted to the news:

This kind of thing is why we don’t put much truck in liberal claims to believe in ‘academic freedom.’

If they are this woke, they probably want to change the name of the university, anyway.

There is indeed a world a difference between having an opinion on an important public debate, and believing no one can even question it. Mr. Yang gets that distinction.

Pseudonyms were good enough for founders like James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay and frees people to speak honestly without consequence. We wish Mr. Musk understood that.

One person also had an excellent suggestion for how Twitter could improve.

It’s a private university, so unless he can argue successfully that this is somehow government action (which is not impossible, but it is difficult), it would not violate the First Amendment. But it does show that they are unsuited to call themselves a university.

Endorsed.

fpriv

Some called out the hall monitor reporter:

And one person seemed to predict where this nonsense would go:

It’s funny because it is true. But it’s also kind of not funny for the same reason, if you get our meaning.

