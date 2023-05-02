First, witness the horror as Matthew Gertz (Senior Fellow at Media Matters) shows us behind the scenes video of Mr. Carlson saying that the Fox Nation website ‘sucks:’

FOXLEAKS: Tucker Carlson slammed Fox Nation in behind-the-scenes video https://t.co/XhQlKQVHJ1 pic.twitter.com/mKqJBuWzCw — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 1, 2023

As if that is not horrifying enough, he has three more candid moments from Mr. Carlson:

NEW FOXLEAKS: Media Matters obtained three more behind-the-scenes videos featuring former Fox host Tucker Carlson's creepy on-set comments. https://t.co/C4a2w6g3yo — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

And of course, he posted the videos on Twitter so you can be appropriately horrified:

1. Prepping for an interview with Piers Morgan, Carlson tells the host, "If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique" Morgan replies, "We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week" pic.twitter.com/q41FGWujn8 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

2. After describing an unnamed woman to someone off camera as "yummy," Carlson says, "just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird… Hey, Media Matters for America, go fuck yourself!" pic.twitter.com/xxefGaW9SX — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

3. On-set, Carlson tells someone off-camera, "I can never assess my appearance. I wait for my postmenopausal fans to weigh in on that." pic.twitter.com/GmuwSomWDI — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

If you watch through the last video, the bit about ‘f—k it, we’ll do it live’ is a reference to Bill O’Reilly’s famous outtake where he flipped out.

Still, Mr. Gertz wraps up his thread by telling you how horrified we should all be:

The rationale for Carlson forced departure remains unclear, but some have speculated that it is related to Carlson's history of misogynistic comments or the discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Carlson producer who alleges that she was subjected to a misogynistic workplace. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

Strangely, the videos did not quite get the sense of shock and horror Mr. Gertz and Media Matters seemed to be hoping for:

Thank you for confirming that Tucker is a normal, down-to-earth, very funny person. Great work, as always, Media Matters, curating excellent conservative content. 🙏 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2023

I've watched these videos which are supposedly scandalous and I literally like Carlson more after watching them and I'm not a fan. He seems like a regular dude. https://t.co/T34halaieH — RBe (@RBPundit) May 2, 2023

In these videos Tucker mostly seems like a normal human being, at Media Matters do they send their private jokes to HR and only share Hannah Gadsby clips? https://t.co/kOrMulThVT — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 2, 2023

I love @TuckerCarlson’s witty sense of humor! Thanks for showing us how truly funny & normal #TuckerCarlson is! I still will not watch @FoxNews & @mediamatters.org SUCKS! https://t.co/77Y2xxHwtN — Daring Deb (@lucy_goosey) May 2, 2023

Are your poor feelings hurt that the mean WASP gave you the bird? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) May 2, 2023

If you were my son and this was your job, I’d tell everybody you were the guy who cleans the port-a-potty’s after events so I wouldn’t be embarrassed. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) May 2, 2023

This is the best you can do? 🥱 — Lawyer mom (@legallymom2) May 2, 2023

Does Media Matters even exist if not for Tucker? Keep feeding that hate machine, princess! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 2, 2023

So is this leaked to make me like him more? — ManifestDestiny (@TheSoleWitness) May 2, 2023

OMG! He said the S word AND the T word!? That's it. I'm over this. I'll never support this man! — Ken (@Acct4815162342) May 2, 2023

so what youre saying is you have no sense of humor? https://t.co/frMfn1ObBl — Brick looking down at my redshirt (@Brickhau55) May 2, 2023

Pretty much.

I'm already a fan, no need to sell him to me. — Sooners Dog (@BrandonLesco6) May 2, 2023

Matthew Gertz = Head of the feelings police! — RyanMatta 🇺🇸 🦅 (@RyanMattaMedia) May 2, 2023

You must be a JOY at parties. — Meaux (@HolyMeauxly) May 2, 2023

Notice the impression of Bill O'Reilly's famous meltdown at 0:20 haha https://t.co/74PIHWZXUa — Califorด็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็็iaOutlaw (@CalifornianOkie) May 2, 2023

It was hilarious.

two things: mmfa wants you to be miserable, suffocated by speech codes that'd be an east bloc commissar blush tucker enjoys his job, a jovial personality on air and off. https://t.co/UAyWd6YUOF — Imperator Augustus Kaiden (@KaidenMcCormic2) May 2, 2023

Translation: he's not humorless soy boy https://t.co/DJrsRT84uQ — BowTiedIT (@BowTiedIT) May 2, 2023

Mr. Gertz does seem like a humorless scold.

Looks more like he was fired for being awesome. https://t.co/4ZshmgKoa5 — Golden Chief (@AMFKNole) May 2, 2023

Please find more, I need more laughs on this platform!! — RDunnFlorida 💙🇺🇸❤ (@rdunnflorida) May 2, 2023

Seconded.

These tweets also raise a good question:

Telling that fox is full of staffers who would search dead air footage of Tucker’s program for that time he joked about “media matters”, and forward it to them, like an obedient little lackey. Media matters is a DNC hit squad created by David Brock, to slander the right. https://t.co/t2WmhJpNPD — Aimee Terese (@aimeeterese) May 2, 2023

Are we to assume that someone at Fox News has been leaking this footage to Media Matters? Was it leaked by the network itself as a petty form of "payback"? You have to wonder what other anchors at Fox think of this. https://t.co/D0KgnETGaN — Narnia Defense Force (@NarniaNitro) May 2, 2023

How did media matters get this behind-the-scenes footage, exactly? Mr. Gertz doesn’t tell us, but given the timing and the fact that no one but Fox News employees are likely to have access to it, one has to suspect this is part of an inept campaign of leaks by Fox News to harm Mr. Carlson.

But the Daily Signal asks the most pertinent question:

Why would you tweet this self-own? — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) May 2, 2023

Our guess is it’s because they can’t help it.

***

