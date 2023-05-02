First, witness the horror as Matthew Gertz (Senior Fellow at Media Matters) shows us behind the scenes video of Mr. Carlson saying that the Fox Nation website ‘sucks:’

As if that is not horrifying enough, he has three more candid moments from Mr. Carlson:

And of course, he posted the videos on Twitter so you can be appropriately horrified:

If you watch through the last video, the bit about ‘f—k it, we’ll do it live’ is a reference to Bill O’Reilly’s famous outtake where he flipped out.

Still, Mr. Gertz wraps up his thread by telling you how horrified we should all be:

Strangely, the videos did not quite get the sense of shock and horror Mr. Gertz and Media Matters seemed to be hoping for:

Pretty much.

It was hilarious.

Mr. Gertz does seem like a humorless scold.

Seconded.

These tweets also raise a good question:

How did media matters get this behind-the-scenes footage, exactly? Mr. Gertz doesn’t tell us, but given the timing and the fact that no one but Fox News employees are likely to have access to it, one has to suspect this is part of an inept campaign of leaks by Fox News to harm Mr. Carlson.

But the Daily Signal asks the most pertinent question:

Our guess is it’s because they can’t help it.

***

