Yes folks, it is time for another Twitchy Weiner… er, a totally serious article about former congresscritter and convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner! We learned this morning that friends are urging Weiner to run for mayor of New York:

The memory of his past mistakes will make him a better candidate, a wounded Weiner will be hard to beat https://t.co/PDlbzb34XT — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 1, 2023

We have serious doubts about Dr. Harambe’s medical credentials, but yes, maybe Anthony is dipping an appendage into the waters to see if he should run:

Friends urging disgraced Anthony Weiner to run for office https://t.co/w2ReascIG9 pic.twitter.com/Jqzx58fqBA — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2023

Will he try to achieve an election? Or will he shrink at the possibility? From the New York Post:

The former pol raised eyebrows after he attended the Inner Circle charity dinner with his estranged wife Huma Abedin last Saturday. ‘He has been encouraged to run for office by me and others … When politics is in your blood as it is in his, I don’t think you ever rule it out,’ said Curtis Sliwa, who hosts ‘The Left Versus The Right’ with Weiner on 77 WABC radio. ‘To be the moderate Democrat, to be what this city needs now to take it back from AOC. He knows the moderate path to save the city. ‘There’s always going to be misgivings lingering. That will never go away,’ Sliwa said of Weiner’s sordid past. ‘He has to constantly speak out on the subject of his problems and how you can make amends for that. You can become an example. That’s the only way.’

Wait, Curtis Sliwa of the Guardian Angels? Oy vey!

Anyway, do we have to tell you that there were jokes in response to the story? Of course not. So, here’s some of our favorites:

Good Lord, Anthony, those are not your friends. — Medicaid Answers (@MedicaidAnswers) May 1, 2023

With friends like that who needs enemies? — The MLA (@KoolMLA) May 1, 2023

As a Conservative, I say, Run Anthony, run! — Ultra MAGA (@frlarson) May 1, 2023

He has more than one? :-O

And ARE his “friends are older than 12? — Jon Breen (@BreenJon) May 1, 2023

I would love to see the return of Carlos Danger. — D. B. Pooper (@psychogoreman_) May 1, 2023

Today is May 1st not April 1st — [email protected] (@GutartsS) May 1, 2023

I feel so proud to live in a country where sex offenders are encouraged to run for mayor of a large city. — Marilee Chapman (@Marilee49324437) May 1, 2023

Curtis Sliwa encouraging him. Wow. What happened to the guardian angel mentality? https://t.co/0MWMXSsiXC — Amy (@wickedcurrent1) May 1, 2023

Exactly what we thought!

pic.twitter.com/T4FVWSdVSU — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 29, 2023

Well, it’s good, but it’s not as good as ‘Weiner-Holder 2020:’

His slogan can be “together, we can whip it out” — Hit the road Jack (@Christo80663983) April 29, 2023

Anthony Weiner has friends? Are they old enough to vote? — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC 🍿#NuclearMAGA (@KBinSC) April 29, 2023

At his press conference:

"We in er.

We risin in the poles. 😕

We in and we not pulling out.😳

I will win cause I'm a Weiner." 😉💭 pic.twitter.com/Wvss8CfWSM — Seethetrees (@TheYassify) April 29, 2023

Nicely done!

They’re telling him “You should just open up and let it all hang out there”. — Boomer Pilot (@BQuegan) April 29, 2023

.@FoxNews has a 8 PM opening. — Tree (@Pjrosa3) April 30, 2023

Oof…

Pervert alert. @RepWeiner is back on twitter. All girls under the age of 18, block him immediately. https://t.co/Ydv4oHCdjg — Babydog Stan 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@NickAdamsStan) April 29, 2023

This is a reference to this old Tweet from Trump:

Pervert alert. @RepWeiner is back on twitter. All girls under the age of 18, block him immediately. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

And this is true. His @repweiner account is up and continues to tweet and retweet content promoting him and his wife. But we are pretty sure the @anthonyweiner account is a parody with posts like this:

RIP Jeffrey, gone too soon — Anthony Weiner (@anthonyweiner) August 13, 2019

Don't look at me, I'm locked up https://t.co/fftykWtQVw — Anthony Weiner (@anthonyweiner) July 11, 2018

Still, all this raises the question: If Elon Musk is punting pedophile accounts into the sun, why hasn’t he punted @repweiner yet?

Back to the jokes:

he should run, I think he could pull it out https://t.co/0mt1jWrWJe — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 29, 2023

we all have that one homie who has never had a real job https://t.co/pz6KLifnmw — computer abomination (@bad_relay) April 29, 2023

OH Lord! Weiner jokes on the way!🌭🥖🍗 https://t.co/2jP6KMGhhb — Carson (@carson304) April 29, 2023

Too late, sir.

And one more:

The Democrats could not get any worse then someone says "hold my weiner". https://t.co/SRSx25PGM3 — Dave McMullan (@DaveMcMullan6) April 30, 2023

I know the comedians of the world would love to see that Weiner run.

***

