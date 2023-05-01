Yes folks, it is time for another Twitchy Weiner… er, a totally serious article about former congresscritter and convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner! We learned this morning that friends are urging Weiner to run for mayor of New York:

We have serious doubts about Dr. Harambe’s medical credentials, but yes, maybe Anthony is dipping an appendage into the waters to see if he should run:

Will he try to achieve an election? Or will he shrink at the possibility? From the New York Post:

The former pol raised eyebrows after he attended the Inner Circle charity dinner with his estranged wife Huma Abedin last Saturday.

‘He has been encouraged to run for office by me and others … When politics is in your blood as it is in his, I don’t think you ever rule it out,’ said Curtis Sliwa, who hosts ‘The Left Versus The Right’ with Weiner on 77 WABC radio.

‘To be the moderate Democrat, to be what this city needs now to take it back from AOC. He knows the moderate path to save the city.

‘There’s always going to be misgivings lingering. That will never go away,’ Sliwa said of Weiner’s sordid past. ‘He has to constantly speak out on the subject of his problems and how you can make amends for that. You can become an example. That’s the only way.’

Wait, Curtis Sliwa of the Guardian Angels? Oy vey!

Anyway, do we have to tell you that there were jokes in response to the story? Of course not. So, here’s some of our favorites:

Exactly what we thought!

Well, it’s good, but it’s not as good as ‘Weiner-Holder 2020:’

Nicely done!

Oof…

This is a reference to this old Tweet from Trump:

And this is true. His @repweiner account is up and continues to tweet and retweet content promoting him and his wife. But we are pretty sure the @anthonyweiner account is a parody with posts like this:

Still, all this raises the question: If Elon Musk is punting pedophile accounts into the sun, why hasn’t he punted @repweiner yet?

Back to the jokes:

Too late, sir.

And one more:

I know the comedians of the world would love to see that Weiner run.

***

