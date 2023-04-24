Via @ClownWorld_, well … this is pretty horrifying:

This is what Target in San Francisco looks like pic.twitter.com/7mVnnbO8cK — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 21, 2023

For years, Target would take this approach with video games, one of the more tempting targets for shoplifters — which makes a certain degree of sense: they are coveted and relatively small (and thus easy to hide). Now this store is treating a wide range of products the same way.

Naturally, people had reactions:

Insanity. This is Dem crime policy in action. https://t.co/1EyYRhD49b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 22, 2023

The grey checkmark tells you it is really him.

How… does one actually shop here? Does anyone have a video of a customer actually aquiring goods? How does that work? Can an employee refuse goods to someone? What's to stop a thief requesting a cartful of toothpaste and just leaving the shop? — Cristine Rice (@PstafarianPrice) April 22, 2023

No tears from me. San Francisco gets what it voted for. https://t.co/iGtfPmfTcf — D DB (@dean1941_d) April 24, 2023

This is the last step before every local store in the city has 5 armed guardsmen or army reserves posted outside. — Anthony (@Jonny_Bravo1983) April 22, 2023

If they would be allowed to.

Anyone believe that @Target doesn't distribute the costs for loss prevention measures they need to implement in progressive areas onto ALL shoppers instead of in the specific areas impacted by progressive policies? https://t.co/xprEcULVRa — Fred Kirkey (@FredKirkey1) April 23, 2023

Sadly, he’s probably got a point.

No one to blame but the politicians who allow crime to take place with no punishment. Places like @Target need to talk with their money come election time and support those who will protect their interests, their employees and their customers. — Photo Guy (@DesMoinesPhoto) April 21, 2023

I think the shoplifters themselves are plenty to blame. And then the Judges who don't put these people in jail are to blame. And the Prosecutors who don't charge them with the crimes they commit are to blame too. — Daniel Scheeler (@DNLSHLR) April 21, 2023

Instead of locking up all of the items, why don’t we lock up the criminals instead? https://t.co/GnGCOrpvIT — Room 101 (@suscitate) April 24, 2023

I’m guessing you have to have a cashier walking behind you to open every cabinet as you shop? It would be easier to close it down. It’s basically Amazon at this point. Great work, California Dems! https://t.co/DMwIfIUcxv — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 23, 2023

This is what targets in NYC look like, too. They have to station a Gaurd around each section to open the locked cased. It’s so annoying. — Island Stock 🏝️☀️📈 (@island_stock) April 22, 2023

If they treat it like video games at our local stores, then they will take the product to the nearest cashier.

Funny story. My wife and I recently went to NYC to see a play. On the way in, I stopped at a Dwayne Reed or Walgreens and they had everything behind plastic cages and I thought "This is so dumb, why are they locking up all their stuff!?"

I turned the corner and there was someone… — Rick (@TrickedOutRick) April 22, 2023

The text that is cut off says:

I turned the corner and there was someone walking around the store trying to steal things as store workers tried to gently usher him out and keep him from stealing more

Live and learn, we suppose.

This person had an interesting perspective about how difficult shopping is when stores are set up this way:

Try doing it without speaking the language.

I've been in shops like this in my travels. I nearly starved because I could only manage to ask for about four things before reaching my personal limit of just how much I could deal with in a ten-minute span. — Alma Navajas Claros (@AlmaNavajasC) April 22, 2023

Locks only keep honest people honest. Criminals will break the glass and cause even more damage than just theft alone. — bobby_0081 (@bobby_0081) April 21, 2023

I bet people will break the glass, get hurt and then sue Target for putting those there. — Bitcoinization (@bitcoin1zation) April 22, 2023

Not plexiglass. — Irish Whiskey Paranormal (@IrishWhiskey777) April 22, 2023

Let’s hope ‘Irish Whiskey’ is right.

Not even in South America you see thinks like this. The worst part is that it’s a %100 necessary right now. — MICA (@micaweidenaar_) April 21, 2023

But, how is that one weirdo gonna choose which electric toothbrush he wants to buy for a penny if they're all locked up like that? https://t.co/lzkz5ZqR1m — G (@stevensongs) April 23, 2023

Heh.

I'd expect that no one is allowed in and you just hand your shopping list to an employee. https://t.co/h5LAoduo60 — 𝔏𝔲𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔞 (@LumLotus) April 23, 2023

We suspect that this isn’t how it works at this Target, yet, but it raises an interesting point.

Let us tell you how grocery stores used to be. You wouldn’t go among the aisles. You would go to a front counter with your shopping list and one of the employees would go into the back with that list and get the items for you and then you paid for it. You could only ask people to retrieve items for you.

We wonder if some stores will go back to that model before this madness ends.

Of course, it might be that all of this is a conspiracy. A conspiracy, we tell you!!!

I wouldn’t doubt it if Jeff Bezos was personally paying the bail of repeat shoplifters just to turn brick and mortar stores into the hellholes shown on this video. — John Kulak Kramlich (@jkramlich) April 22, 2023

Of course, that isn’t true. That is just what the Freemasons want you to think!

(Yes, that is a joke. And we don’t believe the accusation against Jeff Bezos, either.)