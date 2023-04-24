Via @ClownWorld_, well … this is pretty horrifying:

For years, Target would take this approach with video games, one of the more tempting targets for shoplifters — which makes a certain degree of sense: they are coveted and relatively small (and thus easy to hide). Now this store is treating a wide range of products the same way.

Naturally, people had reactions:

The grey checkmark tells you it is really him.

If they would be allowed to.

Sadly, he’s probably got a point.

If they treat it like video games at our local stores, then they will take the product to the nearest cashier.

The text that is cut off says:

I turned the corner and there was someone walking around the store trying to steal things as store workers tried to gently usher him out and keep him from stealing more

Live and learn, we suppose.

This person had an interesting perspective about how difficult shopping is when stores are set up this way:

Let’s hope ‘Irish Whiskey’ is right.

Heh.

We suspect that this isn’t how it works at this Target, yet, but it raises an interesting point.

Let us tell you how grocery stores used to be. You wouldn’t go among the aisles. You would go to a front counter with your shopping list and one of the employees would go into the back with that list and get the items for you and then you paid for it. You could only ask people to retrieve items for you.

We wonder if some stores will go back to that model before this madness ends.

Of course, it might be that all of this is a conspiracy. A conspiracy, we tell you!!!

Of course, that isn’t true. That is just what the Freemasons want you to think!

(Yes, that is a joke. And we don’t believe the accusation against Jeff Bezos, either.)

