Okay, we’re going to have to catch you up on a few events, to get to the funny, faceplanting part. But we promise this is going to be hilarious and totally worth it.

A bit back, Rep. Jim Jordan (Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee) sent a subpoena, to investigate whether New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg had a political agenda in indicting Trump. Crazy, right?

The subpoena was to Mark Pomerantz. Pomerantz had previously worked in Bragg’s office as a Special Assistant District Attorney and reportedly quit in protest when he thought Bragg wouldn’t indict Trump. As just an educated guess, Jordan probably thinks that Bragg has given Pomerantz a window into his thinking which might support the claim that this is a politically-motivated prosecution. So now the committee has subpoenaed Pomerantz to give sworn testimony to them.

That led Bragg to sue Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee, and (for procedural reasons) Pomerantz himself to stop the subpoena, claiming in the lawsuit that it is an ‘unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump.’ We are surprised he didn’t write it in ALL CAPS with lots of exclamation points.

And one of the things that Bragg requested was a temporary restraining order stopping the subpoena (that’s basically an injunction, typically issued without the other side having a chance to respond). The motion for that restraining order was filed Tuesday, April 11:

Alvin Bragg is also seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Jim Jordan barring enforcement of, or compliance with, the subpoena for Mark Pomerantz. https://t.co/3zmAnJHCvc pic.twitter.com/4k7DQSe5X2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 11, 2023

It’s not clear what time that motion was filed, but by 2:00 p.m. the day it was filed, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil had already rejected the motion:

Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's (frivolous) lawsuit against House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is already off to a bad start for Bragg: The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York declined to even enter a temporary restraining order. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 12, 2023

And the reason why she rejected it so quickly is where it starts to get funny:

If you don’t feel like blowing up the text of the order, it says ‘[t]he moving papers reference a Declaration of Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr., but the Court has not been provided with this document yet, nor is it on the docket. The Court also has not been provided with a copy of the subpoena purportedly served on Mr. Pomerantz.’

In other words, they were supposed to attach a couple of documents, including the subpoena itself, and didn’t.

In the legal profession, what this judge did is called a bench-slap.

“Expert” lawyer Alvin Bragg sued Jim Jordan to stop Jordan’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz. The only problem? Bragg forgot to include the subpoena in the suit. Judge in the case calls him out. Yikes. 😂https://t.co/mXQk08B4x0 — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 12, 2023

Embarrassing — Charles Calenda (@CharlesCalenda) April 12, 2023

Yes, very.

As someone who passed law school what year of pre law includes something like making sure you turn in you completed assignments? Just curious from a engineering perspective it’s freshman year. — Brock Anderson (@KantzBePunny) April 13, 2023

Anecdotally speaking, it kind of goes without saying.

Did he write it in crayon with soda rings and grease stains on the paper or did he have some free working intern do it? — ChiefLecs (@fchecke) April 12, 2023

Fat Alvin is a Soros moron https://t.co/2JvCbaaxcK — The Shadow (@TheShad73149242) April 13, 2023

Okay, that’s pretty funny …

How in the hell did he pass the bar moreless becoming the DA? https://t.co/W0GW4kYr2O — Prince4everPurpleYoda (@Christi57966479) April 12, 2023

Now, to be fair to Bragg, he farmed out this lawsuit to other lawyers—including outside counsel and one lawyer from his office. One can only speculate how closely Bragg is likely to have paid attention to the filings, in this case, bearing his name and related to easily the biggest case of his life.

And frankly, New Yorkers should demand to find out how much these outside attorneys charged to file this waste-of-time motion for a temporary restraining order (it was never going to be granted, even if it was filed correctly), and demand a refund.

Of course, this didn’t stop the usual suspects from leaping to the Bragg team’s defense:

Alvin Bragg's request for temporary restraining order on Jim Jordan rejected by a judge appointed by Trump. So a Trump judge is helping Jim Jordan defend Trump. No Trump appointed judge should be allowed on anything re crim investigation into Trump https://t.co/Xb7BSFFzz6 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 12, 2023

According to Wikipedia, he is a lawyer …

So, a question for the legal peeps – what exactly does this mean for the judge and the trial? It seems like this filing was expertly done with the strength of its arguments and legal precedence.https://t.co/brKEj1l2SE — ⓘ Qpublican f*ckery detected (@adelpreore) April 12, 2023

‘Expertly done.’

And someone kind of missed the point of the judge’s two-page opinion:

Did you even bother to read the lawsuit? The subpoena is actually mentioned several times. — Laura *is tired of GOP BS* Talbott (@LauraTalbott) April 12, 2023

But someone was there to explain it to her…

Sadly, the attacks on this pretty pedestrian ruling went on:

What's disturbing is the judge's response … Alvin Bragg's request for temporary restraining

has been rejected by the judge. Instead, the court will hear arguments regarding Bragg's motion Apr 19th …..https://t.co/yCX3Bz1fPk — J Blue (@BlueGirl714) April 11, 2023

Yes, it’s very disturbing how the court is asking the Plaintiff to actually provide the evidence to support his motion.

@DOJgov remove these judges ! Alvin Bragg's request for temporary restraining order on Jim Jordan rejected by a judge appointed by Trump. So a Trump judge is helping Jim Jordan defend Trump. No Trump appointed judge should be allowed on anything re crim investigation into Trump — Barb Chick (@barb_chick) April 13, 2023

That … isn’t how it works. The DOJ can’t just remove a judge.

#Corruption Vyskocil is a US district judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of NY. Trump nominated her to the district bench in 2018 and again in 2019, and she was confirmed in 2019.https://t.co/O0ma87LjGQ — Jamesmarshman (@Jamesmarshman1) April 12, 2023

In any case, there will be a hearing on a motion for a preliminary injunction (an emergency motion for an injunction that will give both sides an opportunity to respond) on April 19. According to reports, that is the day before the deposition, so… stay tuned.