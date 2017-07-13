Oh, this is just too good.

Following the outcry over “The Handmaid’s Tale” come to life, aka the House Speaker’s lobby dress code, Paul Ryan is vowing to modernize things:

More from The Hill:

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Thursday that he will work with the House sergeant-at-arms to update and modernize the dress code in the chamber and Speaker’s lobby after complaints about how the rules are being enforced.

“The sergeant-at-arms was simply enforcing the same interpretation of the rules as under my predecessors. It’s nothing new and certainly not something that I devised. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that enforcement couldn’t stand to be a bit modernized,” Ryan said.

“Decorum is important, especially for this institution, and a dress code in the chamber and the lobby makes sense,” the Speaker added. “We also don’t need to bar otherwise accepted contemporary business attire, so look for a change on that soon.”

Nancy Pelosi, for one, thinks it’s about damn time!

Here’s the thing, though:

What was Nancy’s last job again?

Yeah, that’s what we thought.

Mary Katharine Ham is indeed quick. Unlike Nancy Pelosi, who apparently couldn’t muster the concern to free women from their fashion shackles when she was Speaker.

Shouldn’t Paul Ryan get some kind of award or something?

