Oh, this is just too good.

Following the outcry over “The Handmaid’s Tale” come to life, aka the House Speaker’s lobby dress code, Paul Ryan is vowing to modernize things:

JUST IN: Ryan promises to update House dress code over female journalists' complaints https://t.co/MH3oRWLw03 pic.twitter.com/OWrk8ygSSI — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2017

More from The Hill:

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Thursday that he will work with the House sergeant-at-arms to update and modernize the dress code in the chamber and Speaker’s lobby after complaints about how the rules are being enforced. … “The sergeant-at-arms was simply enforcing the same interpretation of the rules as under my predecessors. It’s nothing new and certainly not something that I devised. At the same time, that doesn’t mean that enforcement couldn’t stand to be a bit modernized,” Ryan said. “Decorum is important, especially for this institution, and a dress code in the chamber and the lobby makes sense,” the Speaker added. “We also don’t need to bar otherwise accepted contemporary business attire, so look for a change on that soon.”

Nancy Pelosi, for one, thinks it’s about damn time!

Glad to see @SpeakerRyan is updating the dress code for the House Floor. These unwritten rules are in desperate need of updates. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 13, 2017

Here’s the thing, though:

Check your LinkedIn for your last job. https://t.co/KhYhbc5Ft0 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 13, 2017

What was Nancy’s last job again?

Former Speaker of the Househttps://t.co/VBwcO71x8T — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 13, 2017

Yeah, that’s what we thought.

Dang Mary Kate!! You are quick!! ROFL!! — Dan (@DVOnAZ) July 13, 2017

Mary Katharine Ham is indeed quick. Unlike Nancy Pelosi, who apparently couldn’t muster the concern to free women from their fashion shackles when she was Speaker.

Says the former Speaker of the House who obviously didn't give a sht about this but now that it is a political hammer, swing away. 🖕 — Matttis (@GenMatttisJ) July 13, 2017

The exact same rules which were in place during your entire rule of error. — Discarded Virtues (@DiscardedVirtue) July 13, 2017

Then why did you uphold them during your tenure? https://t.co/uK0ehOTwnF — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 13, 2017

If so "outdated" why didn't you address them when you were Speaker of the House? — Sarah Angelopoulos (@Sarangelop) July 13, 2017

If only you had been in a position to do something about it yourself… — Camille Barden (@karmacamilleon1) July 13, 2017

If only you had done so when you had the chance! #MissedOpportunity — Mindelynn (@MindelynnYoung) July 13, 2017

How many years did you have to do it? 🤔 Guess you were incapable of such a task… — TJ Epting (@te6192) July 13, 2017

Ummm… then why didn't you do it? #nancypelosi. — Carol Thomas (@MomsforRainbows) July 13, 2017

So… why didn’t you update it when you were Speaker, then? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) July 13, 2017

Why didn't you change them when you were Speaker? — Patrick (@batman1793) July 13, 2017

I seem to recall you were speaker, why didn't you do this? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) July 13, 2017

Why didn't you update them when you were speaker? — Michael Garner (@MikeGarner9) July 13, 2017

Dang shame you didn't bother to do it during all those years that you were the Speaker, eh, Mrs. Pelosi? — MrSimmonsSr (@MrSimmonsSr) July 13, 2017

Good thing you were never in position to change this right SanFranNan? I love how your failures to act become someone elses fault. Typ lib — Hank Weaselman (@HeysoosChristo) July 13, 2017

It didn't bother you at all when you were speaker. Why did you force the women to suffer? — Dina Hinckley (@hinck07) July 13, 2017

How long were you Speaker? Are you saying it takes a man to fix things? Also, hope Speaker Ryan writes in 🎀 are OK. #Ivanka ✊️ — DeathPartySnakeCult (@raindogtweets) July 13, 2017

How long were you speaker for? Why were you so misogynistic so as to not change the rules during that time? — Tad Kolke (@TadKolke) July 13, 2017

Why do you hate women Nancy so much so that it took a white male to actually make some change? — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) July 13, 2017

Nancy Pelosi discriminated against women with an outdated Congressional dress code. Now, feminist icon Paul Ryan is modernizing said code. — Joey Stein (@realyosefstein) July 13, 2017

Way to go @SpeakerRyan! Making strides for feminism @NancyPelosi refused to take. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 13, 2017

Shouldn’t Paul Ryan get some kind of award or something?

Prediction:

Nancy Pelosi who had the power to change rule but didn't = Champion of Women.

Paul Ryan who changed the rule = misogynistic pig. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) July 13, 2017

***

