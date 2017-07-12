When it comes to Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Patricia Arquette can’t help but see a glaring double standard when it comes to alleged misconduct:

U.S history refresher Bill Clinton was impeached for a blow job and now there is evidence of Trump/Russia collusion and the @GOP does nothin — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 12, 2017

Pssst … Patricia! If you’re gonna offer up a history refresher, you should probably make sure you know your history first.

Who wants to tell her why Clinton was impeached? — Pete_In_Jersey (@Me_In_Jersey) July 12, 2017

Wrong wrong wrong.

Research why Clinton was impeached. https://t.co/wj9BgsFG1C — LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) July 12, 2017

Spoiler alert: It wasn’t for sexual stuff.

Actually, Bill Clinton was impeached primarily for lying under oath while president. https://t.co/4KCvtWuvpu — RBe (@RBPundit) July 12, 2017

Bill Clinton was impeached for obstruction of justice and perjury. — Django Kitty (@Django_Kitty) July 12, 2017

Bill Clinton was impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice. https://t.co/U5Wbj4tqkW — Heather (@hboulware) July 12, 2017

Fuck me, learn your history if you are going to give "refreshers". Clinton was impeached for lying under oath, and we have a special pros. — DeShone Kizer Soze (@Mattfobrien) July 12, 2017

He was impeached for lying under oath. U expect GOP to be honest about issues if you aren't? U hold GOP to higher standard than yourself? — Velvet Froman (@TMIWITW) July 12, 2017

