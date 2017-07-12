When it comes to Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Patricia Arquette can’t help but see a glaring double standard when it comes to alleged misconduct:
U.S history refresher Bill Clinton was impeached for a blow job and now there is evidence of Trump/Russia collusion and the @GOP does nothin
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 12, 2017
Pssst … Patricia! If you’re gonna offer up a history refresher, you should probably make sure you know your history first.
Who wants to tell her why Clinton was impeached?
— Pete_In_Jersey (@Me_In_Jersey) July 12, 2017
Wrong wrong wrong.
Research why Clinton was impeached. https://t.co/wj9BgsFG1C
— LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) July 12, 2017
Spoiler alert: It wasn’t for sexual stuff.
Actually, Bill Clinton was impeached primarily for lying under oath while president. https://t.co/4KCvtWuvpu
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 12, 2017
Bill Clinton was impeached for obstruction of justice and perjury.
— Django Kitty (@Django_Kitty) July 12, 2017
Bill Clinton was impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice. https://t.co/U5Wbj4tqkW
— Heather (@hboulware) July 12, 2017
Fuck me, learn your history if you are going to give "refreshers". Clinton was impeached for lying under oath, and we have a special pros.
— DeShone Kizer Soze (@Mattfobrien) July 12, 2017
He was impeached for lying under oath. U expect GOP to be honest about issues if you aren't? U hold GOP to higher standard than yourself?
— Velvet Froman (@TMIWITW) July 12, 2017
***
