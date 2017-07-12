Brace yourselves, guys. Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman has officially introduced an Article of Impeachment against Donald Trump:
I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Statement here: https://t.co/0gKr8ZFg3c pic.twitter.com/yUTDAnPFuJ
— Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) July 12, 2017
And there it is: Articles of Impeachment have been introduced for President Trumphttps://t.co/uXZf7L5e8H
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 12, 2017
With a little help from Rep. Al Green:
NEW: @RepAlGreen and Rep. @BradSherman file article of impeachment against Pres. Trump, contending he has obstructed justice. pic.twitter.com/CYA7ecQt9k
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 12, 2017
Brad Sherman's impeachment effort starts with 1 co-sponsor: Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.) pic.twitter.com/ItLnvdgPcz
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 12, 2017
They beat Maxine Waters to the punch! Hope she’s not too jealous …
Sherman marches on Trumpville. https://t.co/KMYiNc8SIv
— Jim Antle (@jimantle) July 12, 2017
— Sebastien T. Basset (@MrSebastienB) July 12, 2017
Let us know how that works out for you, Rep. Sherman.
"How can we blow this?" https://t.co/r0QCUlaQ4w
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2017
Most likely result of this: Use in Republican fundraising emails and a bump in receipts. https://t.co/BZPGY2OJ6k
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 12, 2017
Odds that Brad Sherman's articles of impeachment will amount to anything: 0%
Odds that the GOP is gonna fundraise like crazy off this: 100%
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 12, 2017
Wow, someone is working pro bono for Trump's reelection in 2020. https://t.co/bEhgsYnWqa
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 12, 2017