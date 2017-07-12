Brace yourselves, guys. Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman has officially introduced an Article of Impeachment against Donald Trump:

I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Statement here: https://t.co/0gKr8ZFg3c pic.twitter.com/yUTDAnPFuJ — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) July 12, 2017

And there it is: Articles of Impeachment have been introduced for President Trumphttps://t.co/uXZf7L5e8H — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 12, 2017

With a little help from Rep. Al Green:

NEW: @RepAlGreen and Rep. @BradSherman file article of impeachment against Pres. Trump, contending he has obstructed justice. pic.twitter.com/CYA7ecQt9k — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 12, 2017

Brad Sherman's impeachment effort starts with 1 co-sponsor: Rep. Al Green (D-Tex.) pic.twitter.com/ItLnvdgPcz — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 12, 2017

They beat Maxine Waters to the punch! Hope she’s not too jealous …

Sherman marches on Trumpville. https://t.co/KMYiNc8SIv — Jim Antle (@jimantle) July 12, 2017

Let us know how that works out for you, Rep. Sherman.

"How can we blow this?" https://t.co/r0QCUlaQ4w — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2017

Most likely result of this: Use in Republican fundraising emails and a bump in receipts. https://t.co/BZPGY2OJ6k — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 12, 2017

Odds that Brad Sherman's articles of impeachment will amount to anything: 0% Odds that the GOP is gonna fundraise like crazy off this: 100% — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 12, 2017