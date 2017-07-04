Dan Arel is a self-proclaimed “labor activist” and “for hire award-winning journalist.” And when he’s not busy dumping on America … no, actually, that’s pretty much all he does. Take his Independence Day tweet, for example:

Wow, dude. That is, like, so edgy.

Because he’s a jackass — and because he can. See, that’s one of the many great things about America. In his effort to trash America, Arel’s actually highlighting how fortunate he is to be here.

Dan is free to be a jerk in America, the country he hates but apparently can’t bring himself to leave. And we’re free to tell him what we think of him.

