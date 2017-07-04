You people love being miserable — LORI♡COVFEFE! (@trmp1213) July 4, 2017

Dan Arel is a self-proclaimed “labor activist” and “for hire award-winning journalist.” And when he’s not busy dumping on America … no, actually, that’s pretty much all he does. Take his Independence Day tweet, for example:

Wow, dude. That is, like, so edgy.

oh look at you …… pic.twitter.com/77ySct80Da — William Allen (@WhamaaAllen) July 4, 2017

How edgy. Yawn — Quinn (@isaac_1077) July 4, 2017

OOOOOOHHHH, you're so avant-garde. Delicious. Tres risqué I'm sure. A burning flag. Ta da! — ConservativeCat (@BatholithLivin) July 4, 2017

This is pathetic — Ingenious Firebrand (@INGFirebrand) July 4, 2017

Fail — Chalky (@RIPDMB) July 4, 2017

Why did u post that pic ? — Lissa (@kittenpawpaw) July 4, 2017

Because he’s a jackass — and because he can. See, that’s one of the many great things about America. In his effort to trash America, Arel’s actually highlighting how fortunate he is to be here.

The Constitution you hate, protects this. You're welcome. https://t.co/TWjLSvXAy0 — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) July 4, 2017

GFY.

Also, drop to your knees, and thank God above that you live in a country where that's legal — Int'l Man of Covfefe (@yitzyy) July 4, 2017

You're welcome for the right to

Burn the Flag Especially on a day when we remember brave souls who stood for freedom You stand for nothing https://t.co/I2TnQA6Bx0 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 4, 2017

Dan is free to be a jerk in America, the country he hates but apparently can’t bring himself to leave. And we’re free to tell him what we think of him.

Many died for that flag and your right to express yourself so offensively, we can also express ourselves. Happy #IndependenceDay fkhead… pic.twitter.com/N37hMwY0VU — Victor Nikki🇺🇸 (@hapkidobigdad) July 4, 2017

