Your hot take about how America's a very bad country that's awful to live in on a national holiday's is very edgy and not tired at all. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) July 4, 2017

Isn’t it comforting that every Independence Day, we can look forward to lefties whining about how much this country sucks? Joy Reid was only too happy to take her turn:

It's a strange Independence Day with a president who embarrasses us, his supine, shameless Party Men-and the millions who just don't care. https://t.co/M77P4PRTfx — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 4, 2017

Joy’s in good company, at least:

Sitting this one out in 2017. — Ryan Sullivan (@RyanSullivanMI) July 4, 2017

Same — Kristen Blush (@KristenBlush) July 4, 2017

First July 4th in my life where my heart isn't in it. — Chaugh (@chaugh58) July 4, 2017

I get ya. I almost feel like it could be one of the last. — Liberals in Missouri (@RhettJessy34) July 4, 2017

I'm British and embarrsssed for you all. When you think he can't get any worse, he proves you wrong, every time! — Susie Q (@savannahsister) July 4, 2017

First time in my long life I feel a genuine sadness on this holiday. Division, bigotry, hatred – hardly a United States of America. — Nancy Staack (@nancystaack) July 4, 2017

The worst of the worst! #25thAmendmentNow — Timothy Thompson (@TimThom007) July 4, 2017

I just can't with July 4 anymore. The more I look at history, the more I think it should be a day of atonement, not celebration. — MiguelClarkMallet (@mar_de_palabras) July 4, 2017

This 4th I have no pride or excitement for our country. — ReligionTroll ❄️ (@ReligionTroll) July 4, 2017

Sadly, I don't feel like celebrating this July 4th. — We, the People (@ofbyforthepeop1) July 4, 2017

Doesn't feel like a celebratory day, we are no longer an independent country. #Trump has mortgaged us to Putin. — UDbmas (@UDbmas) July 4, 2017

I feel like this July 4th is more of a Wake than a celebration. Trump has defiled this nation. — Lacey Smith (@LaceySm88791881) July 4, 2017

Worst Independence Day ever, worst president EVER. #25thThe45th — ☠️Metal Godz☠️ (@Metal_Godz1) July 4, 2017

My heart breaks. Our country has been hijacked. — Susan Oliver (@SeekingSusie) July 4, 2017

Honestly I'm not celebrating it's a sad Terrible time for the country with a mad man leading it — Davey boy (@Kenshiro73) July 4, 2017

Feel the same. Have no desire to celebrate. — Ashley Stephens (@Elizabeth41327) July 4, 2017

This year I don't feel very celebratory. America is not great anymore. We are the laughing stocks of the world. #FourthOfJuly #trump #fail — Matrixity (@Matrixity) July 4, 2017

Not much to celebrate, except the stunning courage of journalists like you, Joy Reid, and the millions of protestors who keep resisting. pic.twitter.com/vWYvl3M2cI — Elizabeth D. Leonard (@edleonard333) July 4, 2017

Joy Reid is fortunate enough to live in the freest nation on earth, where she can trash-talk it to her heart’s content without fear of punishment. On this day, Reid should be grateful for her right to be stunningly ignorant about what it means to be an American.

Can't you just celebrate the country's birthday? — Woot (@WootpoolTheMad) July 4, 2017

Since when is America’s worth based on its politicians?

America isn't the president. America isn't a personality cult. I'm afraid you've missed the point entirely. https://t.co/fpC4SoHyGG — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) July 4, 2017

My love for this country doesn't hinge on one president. I love that my fellow Americans can choose someone I disagree with. https://t.co/ohc3CUoTEZ — Sarah (@sarahrstevenson) July 4, 2017

One can love one's country and not all of its politicians. That's been the case many times. We can still fly the flag on a great experiment. — bethany (@goldentextin) July 4, 2017

Amen to that.

