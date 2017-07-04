Isn’t it comforting that every Independence Day, we can look forward to lefties whining about how much this country sucks? Joy Reid was only too happy to take her turn:

Joy’s in good company, at least:

Joy Reid is fortunate enough to live in the freest nation on earth, where she can trash-talk it to her heart’s content without fear of punishment. On this day, Reid should be grateful for her right to be stunningly ignorant about what it means to be an American.

Since when is America’s worth based on its politicians?

Amen to that.

