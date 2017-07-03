Do you understand the problem with this mindless tweet?

Could you tee it up any higher? — GaltFan (@GaltFan1) July 3, 2017

My God the self awareness is at an all time low. — Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) July 3, 2017

We hope you can forgive us for missing this tweet from Democratic senate superstar Kamala Harris when she sent it out last week … we’re pleased to bring it to you now, in all its glory:

Americans won't "lose" their health care. It's not like we left it on the bus. The Republicans are taking it from us. Don't take our stuff. pic.twitter.com/6H4MMF7SHb — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 29, 2017

Sweet. Fancy. Moses.

"Don't take our stuff" is pretty amazing coming from Democrat star https://t.co/AYVqVB4Mks — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2017

Seriously. How did Kamala Harris tweet that without bursting into flames?

This is startlingly tone-deaf. — Paul Patzer (@PPATZER) July 3, 2017

"Don't take our stuff"? That's the OPPOSITE of @TheDemocrats platform. — diogenes (@diogenes323bc) July 3, 2017

"Don't take our stuff." Funny. I was about to say the same thing to you. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) July 3, 2017

You pushed a bill to allow prosecutors to seize ppl's property before even filing charges, you authoritarian hypocrite https://t.co/jqRGYZxC46 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 3, 2017

Apparently, "stuff" does not include your doctor or insurance pre-Obamacare. That "stuff" well…oh well… — D11 (@__sliceoflife__) July 3, 2017

This is why it's called "Entitlement Spending." No, the fruits of other people's labor is not your stuff. — Brian Leff (@2theLeff) July 3, 2017

Stuff, as in tax payer dollars confiscated in order to subsidize other people's 'stuff?' — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) July 3, 2017

Except that the "stuff" she refers to is $ taken from those who earned it to those who didn't — Wayne Austin (@WaynesterAtl) July 3, 2017

That's actually funny Senator. You took my money to pay for their stuff… but that's okay? Not to me. — Kendall Cameron (@kn_cameron) July 3, 2017

Redistributionists crying don't take our stuff. Right. — eagleeye (@roentgenwarrior) July 3, 2017

Our money is not your stuff — Ryan Chriscoe (@ChriscoeRyan) July 3, 2017

Other people's money is not your stuff. — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) July 3, 2017

Excuse me? My money does not constitute "your stuff", thanks anyway @SenKamalaHarris — Beth Cahill (@BLayton33) July 3, 2017

our money isn't your stuff, as hard as it may be for you to believe. — David (@thedavy_) July 3, 2017

If by "stuff" you mean the toil and effort of others, it was never yours to begin with. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) July 3, 2017

"Our stuff". That's other people's money funding your stuff. — jack bree (@JackBored) July 3, 2017

My money is not your stuff. The only one entitled to it is me. I worked.for it, not you. — ZmbCwgrl (@ZmbCwgrl) July 3, 2017

Don't take our money that we took from you. — Seanalamadingdong (@seaninsjca) July 3, 2017

In a just world, this kind of B.S. would get Harris laughed out of the Senate — and out of politics. But here in the upside-down …

She's running and she's awful. — Mz. J. (@Jackie_Blue_CA) July 3, 2017

And people are touting her as prez material? Good grief… 🙄 — HB lc (@thecavfam) July 3, 2017

***

Related:

YOU LIE! Conservatives fact-CRUSH Kamala Harris’s latest tirade on GOP health care bill

Full Twitchy coverage of Kamala Harris