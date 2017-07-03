We hope you can forgive us for missing this tweet from Democratic senate superstar Kamala Harris when she sent it out last week … we’re pleased to bring it to you now, in all its glory:

Sweet. Fancy. Moses.

Seriously. How did Kamala Harris tweet that without bursting into flames?

Trending

In a just world, this kind of B.S. would get Harris laughed out of the Senate — and out of politics. But here in the upside-down …

***

Related:

YOU LIE! Conservatives fact-CRUSH Kamala Harris’s latest tirade on GOP health care bill

Full Twitchy coverage of Kamala Harris

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratshealth carehypocrisyKamala Harrisrepublicansstuff