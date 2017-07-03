Do you understand the problem with this mindless tweet?
Could you tee it up any higher?
— GaltFan (@GaltFan1) July 3, 2017
My God the self awareness is at an all time low.
— Hello, Friend (@ItsActuallyHim) July 3, 2017
We hope you can forgive us for missing this tweet from Democratic senate superstar Kamala Harris when she sent it out last week … we’re pleased to bring it to you now, in all its glory:
Americans won't "lose" their health care. It's not like we left it on the bus. The Republicans are taking it from us.
Don't take our stuff. pic.twitter.com/6H4MMF7SHb
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 29, 2017
Sweet. Fancy. Moses.
"Don't take our stuff" is pretty amazing coming from Democrat star https://t.co/AYVqVB4Mks
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2017
Seriously. How did Kamala Harris tweet that without bursting into flames?
This is startlingly tone-deaf.
— Paul Patzer (@PPATZER) July 3, 2017
"Don't take our stuff"?
That's the OPPOSITE of @TheDemocrats platform.
— diogenes (@diogenes323bc) July 3, 2017
"Don't take our stuff."
Funny. I was about to say the same thing to you.
— Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) July 3, 2017
You pushed a bill to allow prosecutors to seize ppl's property before even filing charges, you authoritarian hypocrite https://t.co/jqRGYZxC46
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 3, 2017
Apparently, "stuff" does not include your doctor or insurance pre-Obamacare. That "stuff" well…oh well…
— D11 (@__sliceoflife__) July 3, 2017
This is why it's called "Entitlement Spending." No, the fruits of other people's labor is not your stuff.
— Brian Leff (@2theLeff) July 3, 2017
Stuff, as in tax payer dollars confiscated in order to subsidize other people's 'stuff?'
— Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) July 3, 2017
Except that the "stuff" she refers to is $ taken from those who earned it to those who didn't
— Wayne Austin (@WaynesterAtl) July 3, 2017
That's actually funny Senator. You took my money to pay for their stuff… but that's okay? Not to me.
— Kendall Cameron (@kn_cameron) July 3, 2017
Redistributionists crying don't take our stuff. Right.
— eagleeye (@roentgenwarrior) July 3, 2017
Our money is not your stuff
— Ryan Chriscoe (@ChriscoeRyan) July 3, 2017
Other people's money is not your stuff.
— Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) July 3, 2017
Excuse me? My money does not constitute "your stuff", thanks anyway @SenKamalaHarris
— Beth Cahill (@BLayton33) July 3, 2017
our money isn't your stuff, as hard as it may be for you to believe.
— David (@thedavy_) July 3, 2017
If by "stuff" you mean the toil and effort of others, it was never yours to begin with.
— just alan (@anythingbutdem) July 3, 2017
"Our stuff". That's other people's money funding your stuff.
— jack bree (@JackBored) July 3, 2017
My money is not your stuff. The only one entitled to it is me. I worked.for it, not you.
— ZmbCwgrl (@ZmbCwgrl) July 3, 2017
Don't take our money that we took from you.
— Seanalamadingdong (@seaninsjca) July 3, 2017
In a just world, this kind of B.S. would get Harris laughed out of the Senate — and out of politics. But here in the upside-down …
She's running and she's awful.
— Mz. J. (@Jackie_Blue_CA) July 3, 2017
And people are touting her as prez material? Good grief… 🙄
— HB lc (@thecavfam) July 3, 2017
***
Related:
YOU LIE! Conservatives fact-CRUSH Kamala Harris’s latest tirade on GOP health care bill
Full Twitchy coverage of Kamala Harris