Oh look, Kamala Harris is playing the ‘evil rich Republicans are stealing your health care’ BS again …

We’re not sure which is sadder, that she continues to push this lie or that her base continues to buy it.

Maybe a little of both.

Removing a mandate that punishes Americans for not purchasing health insurance is NOT STEALING IT FROM THEM.

No no, that’s what Obamacare did to millions of people, stripping away plans and doctors they’d had for years and years. Funny how Kamala and the rest of the Democrats leave that tidbit OUT.

Yup, and this is the worst sort of fake news; a deliberate talking point that is blatantly false being used to lie to ignorant and scared Americans who don’t understand what Kamala and her cohorts are up to.

You know, Democrats.

See what we mean?

