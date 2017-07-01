Oh look, Kamala Harris is playing the ‘evil rich Republicans are stealing your health care’ BS again …

Republicans are trying to steal health care from 22 million people in order to help the wealthiest 0.4%. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 1, 2017

We’re not sure which is sadder, that she continues to push this lie or that her base continues to buy it.

Maybe a little of both.

Removing a mandate that punishes Americans for not purchasing health insurance is NOT STEALING IT FROM THEM.

You mean 22 million will be free not to pay for the crap sandwich @TheDemocrats forced them to buy?#Freedom#merica

Gov't force is bad! — Vox Libertatis™ن (@2lanterns) July 1, 2017

No no, that’s what Obamacare did to millions of people, stripping away plans and doctors they’d had for years and years. Funny how Kamala and the rest of the Democrats leave that tidbit OUT.

FAKE NEWS once again — Juan Adamas (@juanadamas95) July 1, 2017

Yup, and this is the worst sort of fake news; a deliberate talking point that is blatantly false being used to lie to ignorant and scared Americans who don’t understand what Kamala and her cohorts are up to.

You know, Democrats.

Stop the GOP! — kate willis (@katewillis10) July 1, 2017

See what we mean?

