Hollywood elites say some STUPID things.

In fact they say so many ri-damn-diculous things that we always have someone somewhere saying something uber-dumb to write about. Gosh, thanks for the job security, Hollywood.

For example, Debra Messing was so upset with Mitch McConnell for ‘refusing’ to meet with the March of Dimes …

That she said this:

Move over Trump who they claim is literally Hitler. McConnell is LITERALLY THE DEVIL for not meeting with a non-profit organization.

THE HORROR. Talk about EEEEEVIL. *eye roll*

And why would she remove the letter ‘o’ from God but spell out Devil?

Oh … it was a scheduling thing. Not a Devil thing.

Who knew?

The bleeding heart is strong on the Left.

