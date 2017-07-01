Hollywood elites say some STUPID things.

In fact they say so many ri-damn-diculous things that we always have someone somewhere saying something uber-dumb to write about. Gosh, thanks for the job security, Hollywood.

For example, Debra Messing was so upset with Mitch McConnell for ‘refusing’ to meet with the March of Dimes …

Mitch McConnell Wouldn't Meet with the March of Dimes Even Though They Treated His Polio as a Child | GQ https://t.co/mnf8ul6sQm — bellai (@bellaisteps) June 30, 2017

That she said this:

Good G-d he is the Devil. https://t.co/e2CkqZ96Fs — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 1, 2017

Move over Trump who they claim is literally Hitler. McConnell is LITERALLY THE DEVIL for not meeting with a non-profit organization.

THE HORROR. Talk about EEEEEVIL. *eye roll*

And why would she remove the letter ‘o’ from God but spell out Devil?

Do you brainwashed people actually think McConnell would outright refuse to meet with MoD. Ever heard of scheduling conflicts? Get a job! — John McKinney (@jemckinney10) July 1, 2017

Oh … it was a scheduling thing. Not a Devil thing.

Who knew?

The bleeding heart is strong on the Left.