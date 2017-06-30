This is more embarrassing than that “I unfollowed Trump on Twitter” op-ed https://t.co/7J1HfAlL2c — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 30, 2017

That WaPo op-ed was certainly hard to top, but doggone it, the New York Times is up to the challenge!

"The Handmaid's Tale" inspired a Hulu series. It then inspired a protest movement. https://t.co/jEljqpygiv pic.twitter.com/R6GptQDWMO — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 30, 2017

Some “movement.”

Some high-quality newswriting there by the @nytimes. They're pro-civil rights so their opponents must be against! https://t.co/iAt8ZD8dHC pic.twitter.com/ikzlTJqt8h — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 30, 2017

Feel the inspiration!

It then inspired mockery. https://t.co/UVDXmLLY4v — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 30, 2017

Which then inspired laughter and mockery amongst everyone who doesn't need Harry Potter to explain politics to them. https://t.co/8QSzek26R8 — Mat (@sunnyright) June 30, 2017

If, by "inspired", you mean people are rolling on the floor laughing at these clowns, then yes.https://t.co/E3lKEhfHcx — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) June 30, 2017

And how. “Handmaid’s Tale” cosplay isn’t exactly winning hearts and minds.

Not all heroes wear capes. But, just maybe, they all wear bonnets with oversized hoods. https://t.co/7J1HfAlL2c — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) June 30, 2017

The protests were already going on. This is just cosplay. https://t.co/AW26xkou1B — Derf (@fredontwittur) June 30, 2017

Cosplay for virtue signalling points isn't protesting. — Anthony S. (@mediascaper) June 30, 2017

You've misspelled "Cosplay".

But yes, it was a TV show, then a Cosplay. I mean I prefer the RenFaire outfits; but that's just me. — Bert Difig (@BertDifig1) June 30, 2017

"Nooooobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!" https://t.co/T95drU0ZzT — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 30, 2017

Aww. I think the girls in the Handmaiden outfits and the boys in the Guy Fawkes masks would make cute couples. https://t.co/sOK1Yz5zdU — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 30, 2017

If nothing else, the Handmaids are at least good for a laugh.

***

