This is happening in 2017! Two. Thousand. Seventeen. https://t.co/84lGvaaDna — BT (@back_ttys) June 27, 2017

Wow! How original! And poignant! It's just too much! https://t.co/lzXzrmTGQk — Dodd (@Amuk3) June 27, 2017

We know we’re supposed to take these protesting “handmaids” seriously or whatever, but we just can’t. We cannot:

Currently outside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/fn3KGfaljA — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017

This protest was staged by Planned Parenthood to protest the GOP healthcare bill pic.twitter.com/zIcaYjo9GD — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017

Handmaids are now circled around an anti-GOP healthcare plan rally that MoveOn, PP and others are kicking off pic.twitter.com/kEeBBZ3G5n — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017

Our only regret is that we don’t have more eyes to roll.

Beyond moronic… — Vero Voss (@vossvero) June 27, 2017

As if Democrats hadn't become a pathetic sideshow already… https://t.co/QCBfllD7W5 — JWF (@JammieWF) June 27, 2017

Chilling? ROFL. It's people walking around in red Slankets and white construction paper over their heads. You people are ridiculous. — Kim Jong Loon (@NovoDoce) June 27, 2017

A sudden gust of wind revealed that Sister Bertrille could fly, and gave her powers to help people solve personal problems too. https://t.co/jtc0lhiMI1 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 27, 2017

Clearly not real cosplayers. Look at their shoes. Rank amateurs. https://t.co/yLacLLrjW2 — アラルケテスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) June 27, 2017

Cosplay activism is beyond cringe-inducing. pic.twitter.com/oYv65u9Evv — neontaster (@neontaster) June 27, 2017

Political cosplay always makes me take the argument more seriously. https://t.co/2Pco2t0np3 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 27, 2017

"We saw your protest and changed our minds." -Nobody Ever — Stage Seven Jade (@markand4503) June 27, 2017

"Let's dress up like characters from a book that really has zero to do with the legislation we're protesting." "YES!! Great idea!!" https://t.co/YsCfnsGEw5 — RBe (@RBPundit) June 27, 2017

Brilliant stuff as always, lefties.

If the book were real they wouldn’t be protesting anything. Much less a health insurance bill. https://t.co/S2WSjlnYHO — Heather (@hboulware) June 27, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.