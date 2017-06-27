This is happening in 2017! Two. Thousand. Seventeen. https://t.co/84lGvaaDna
— BT (@back_ttys) June 27, 2017
Wow! How original! And poignant! It's just too much! https://t.co/lzXzrmTGQk
— Dodd (@Amuk3) June 27, 2017
We know we’re supposed to take these protesting “handmaids” seriously or whatever, but we just can’t. We cannot:
Currently outside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/fn3KGfaljA
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017
This protest was staged by Planned Parenthood to protest the GOP healthcare bill pic.twitter.com/zIcaYjo9GD
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017
Handmaids are now circled around an anti-GOP healthcare plan rally that MoveOn, PP and others are kicking off pic.twitter.com/kEeBBZ3G5n
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017
Our only regret is that we don’t have more eyes to roll.
— Ericka Andersen (@ErickaAndersen) June 27, 2017
Beyond moronic…
— Vero Voss (@vossvero) June 27, 2017
As if Democrats hadn't become a pathetic sideshow already… https://t.co/QCBfllD7W5
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 27, 2017
Chilling? ROFL. It's people walking around in red Slankets and white construction paper over their heads. You people are ridiculous.
— Kim Jong Loon (@NovoDoce) June 27, 2017
A sudden gust of wind revealed that Sister Bertrille could fly, and gave her powers to help people solve personal problems too. https://t.co/jtc0lhiMI1
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 27, 2017
Clearly not real cosplayers. Look at their shoes. Rank amateurs. https://t.co/yLacLLrjW2
— アラルケテスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) June 27, 2017
Shorter: Shitty cosplay. https://t.co/PcKjANDZXA
— アラルケテスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) June 27, 2017
Cosplay activism is beyond cringe-inducing. pic.twitter.com/oYv65u9Evv
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 27, 2017
Political cosplay always makes me take the argument more seriously. https://t.co/2Pco2t0np3
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 27, 2017
"We saw your protest and changed our minds."
-Nobody Ever
— Stage Seven Jade (@markand4503) June 27, 2017
"Let's dress up like characters from a book that really has zero to do with the legislation we're protesting."
"YES!! Great idea!!" https://t.co/YsCfnsGEw5
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 27, 2017
Brilliant stuff as always, lefties.
If the book were real they wouldn’t be protesting anything. Much less a health insurance bill. https://t.co/S2WSjlnYHO
— Heather (@hboulware) June 27, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.