HAHAHA! Check this nonsense out:
Why 'Handmaid's Tale' costumes are the most powerful meme of the resistance yet https://t.co/Gu5gu4no8x pic.twitter.com/AUCJ5Addug
— Mashable (@mashable) June 27, 2017
“Powerful”!
Or not:
From the same shallowness that thought hashtags could free kidnapped girls in Africa. https://t.co/suq96wE3SB
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 28, 2017
As effective as hashtag activism #Resistance https://t.co/8sH5IT26my
— Antonio (@Antonio9847) June 27, 2017
You have got to be fucking kidding me. How is dressing up like a book character powerful? https://t.co/5X8TqDT2Gj
— Heather (@hboulware) June 28, 2017
It’s not only a book, it’s a TV show on a streaming network that most people don’t know about:
Can they really be all that powerful when I get them confused with Target team members? https://t.co/x1nOOUO8SZ
— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) June 28, 2017
No wonder Trump won:
Are you trying to get Trump for life? Holy cow, people…. https://t.co/ioGr8v8I97
— Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) June 28, 2017
Because the Left sucks at everything they do, even memes. https://t.co/1URTaqpymG
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 28, 2017
Silly women, the paper plates aren't for putting on your heads, they are for putting sandwiches on. https://t.co/Ig4J3SFYAI
— PollySpin (@PollySpin) June 28, 2017
And if this was the most “powerful,” which meme came in second? Do we really want to know?
it was a tough call, but it came down to rainbow armpit hair versus bizzaro flying nun https://t.co/35qgaJQ1gA
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 28, 2017
"Powerful."
Because no deodorant and rainbow pithair, amirite? https://t.co/YNKGDk3bwT
— Deus Ex Mushina (@MushKat) June 28, 2017
Blech.
***