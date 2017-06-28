HAHAHA! Check this nonsense out:

“Powerful”!

Or not:

Trending

It’s not only a book, it’s a TV show on a streaming network that most people don’t know about:

No wonder Trump won:

And if this was the most “powerful,” which meme came in second? Do we really want to know?

Blech.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Handmaid's Talemashable