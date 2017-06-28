HAHAHA! Check this nonsense out:

Why 'Handmaid's Tale' costumes are the most powerful meme of the resistance yet https://t.co/Gu5gu4no8x pic.twitter.com/AUCJ5Addug — Mashable (@mashable) June 27, 2017

“Powerful”!

Or not:

From the same shallowness that thought hashtags could free kidnapped girls in Africa. https://t.co/suq96wE3SB — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 28, 2017

You have got to be fucking kidding me. How is dressing up like a book character powerful? https://t.co/5X8TqDT2Gj — Heather (@hboulware) June 28, 2017

It’s not only a book, it’s a TV show on a streaming network that most people don’t know about:

Can they really be all that powerful when I get them confused with Target team members? https://t.co/x1nOOUO8SZ — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) June 28, 2017

No wonder Trump won:

Are you trying to get Trump for life? Holy cow, people…. https://t.co/ioGr8v8I97 — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) June 28, 2017

Because the Left sucks at everything they do, even memes. https://t.co/1URTaqpymG — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 28, 2017

Silly women, the paper plates aren't for putting on your heads, they are for putting sandwiches on. https://t.co/Ig4J3SFYAI — PollySpin (@PollySpin) June 28, 2017

And if this was the most “powerful,” which meme came in second? Do we really want to know?

it was a tough call, but it came down to rainbow armpit hair versus bizzaro flying nun https://t.co/35qgaJQ1gA — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 28, 2017

"Powerful." Because no deodorant and rainbow pithair, amirite? https://t.co/YNKGDk3bwT — Deus Ex Mushina (@MushKat) June 28, 2017

Blech.

