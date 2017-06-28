One option would be to stop going to the charade, but Fearless Crusading for Truth and Transparency stops where CNN's bottom line begins. — Mat (@sunnyright) June 28, 2017

CNN’s Jim Acosta is evidently a glutton for punishment. Just a day after humiliating himself with his “Does this feel like America?” meltdown over Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling on conservatives at the White House press briefing, he tweeted this:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking questions from reporters at WH briefing. Video of this has been banned by the USA. pic.twitter.com/DnErI7zudG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 28, 2017

This friggin’ guy.

Banned, you guys.

Banned? — Ann B (@AnnBac9) June 28, 2017

Banned!

Sadly, you won't be able to watch this moment on-camera as video coverage of today's briefing was outlawed by WH.. er I mean.. the USA. https://t.co/jylDF8MNpY — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 28, 2017

Outlawed!

idk why y'all don't record anyway … just do it FFS! Quit letting them do that. — Kace C 🌈 (@KaceCrawford) June 28, 2017

Why not just turn on the camera anyway? You are the press. Be bold. — Ray Massey II (@11thH0ur) June 28, 2017

Video. Turn on the camera in video mode. Not hard. — Zach Alan (@zwash300) June 28, 2017

Jim stop honking yourself off and take video — Barry Petchesky (@barry) June 28, 2017

Dammit Jim. Be an American. Hit record. pic.twitter.com/HrZ9ODh2Rk — Joel Thomas (@nineteen70sumn) June 28, 2017

Grow some balls and tape it! — neverever (@duckygirl333) June 28, 2017

TURN ON YOUR PHONE CAMERA. It's THAT easy. — kay (@KayStarfire) June 28, 2017

Video cannot "be banned." You are a sucker. Take the video. Post it anonymously if you are so intimidated. Stop complaining. Act. — CrazyLady (@madmissmattie) June 28, 2017

*tweeted from my iPhone with a video camera & streaming app I am too cowardly to use https://t.co/LsXMJSpPYW — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 28, 2017

Drama queen, much?

Pull yourself together pic.twitter.com/dzJhnZVkOH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2017

We’re legitimately starting to wonder if he’s physically incapable of not whining.

This guy is such a loser lol https://t.co/TtIalWXMpF — Meech (@michi83) June 28, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.