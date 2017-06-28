One option would be to stop going to the charade, but Fearless Crusading for Truth and Transparency stops where CNN's bottom line begins.
— Mat (@sunnyright) June 28, 2017
CNN’s Jim Acosta is evidently a glutton for punishment. Just a day after humiliating himself with his “Does this feel like America?” meltdown over Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling on conservatives at the White House press briefing, he tweeted this:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking questions from reporters at WH briefing. Video of this has been banned by the USA. pic.twitter.com/DnErI7zudG
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 28, 2017
This friggin’ guy.
"Banned by the USA" https://t.co/YogXhQodsZ
— Mat (@sunnyright) June 28, 2017
Banned, you guys.
Banned?
— Ann B (@AnnBac9) June 28, 2017
Banned!
Sadly, you won't be able to watch this moment on-camera as video coverage of today's briefing was outlawed by WH.. er I mean.. the USA. https://t.co/jylDF8MNpY
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 28, 2017
Outlawed!
idk why y'all don't record anyway … just do it FFS! Quit letting them do that.
— Kace C 🌈 (@KaceCrawford) June 28, 2017
Why not just turn on the camera anyway? You are the press. Be bold.
— Ray Massey II (@11thH0ur) June 28, 2017
Video. Turn on the camera in video mode. Not hard.
— Zach Alan (@zwash300) June 28, 2017
Jim stop honking yourself off and take video
— Barry Petchesky (@barry) June 28, 2017
Dammit Jim. Be an American. Hit record. pic.twitter.com/HrZ9ODh2Rk
— Joel Thomas (@nineteen70sumn) June 28, 2017
Grow some balls and tape it!
— neverever (@duckygirl333) June 28, 2017
TURN ON YOUR PHONE CAMERA. It's THAT easy.
— kay (@KayStarfire) June 28, 2017
Video cannot "be banned." You are a sucker. Take the video. Post it anonymously if you are so intimidated. Stop complaining. Act.
— CrazyLady (@madmissmattie) June 28, 2017
*tweeted from my iPhone with a video camera & streaming app I am too cowardly to use https://t.co/LsXMJSpPYW
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 28, 2017
Drama queen, much?
Pull yourself together pic.twitter.com/dzJhnZVkOH
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2017
.@Acosta pic.twitter.com/URZItj2PXg
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) June 28, 2017
Stop whining, dude. https://t.co/WhQeYwQetW
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 28, 2017
We’re legitimately starting to wonder if he’s physically incapable of not whining.
This guy is such a loser lol https://t.co/TtIalWXMpF
— Meech (@michi83) June 28, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.