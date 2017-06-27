As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Dylan Byers and Jim Acosta pitched a fit over Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling on conservatives and fielding questions about media credibility (or lack thereof) at today’s White House press briefing. Byers thought he was pretty clever when he made this distinction for his Twitter followers:

Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t as clever as he thought:

April 11, to be precise:

So, does this mean Byers is admitting that he’s not a “real reporter”? Because that would be awkward …

