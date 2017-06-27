Brutal. 👌 — Phillip Paulson (@PaulsonPhillip) June 27, 2017

As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Dylan Byers and Jim Acosta pitched a fit over Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling on conservatives and fielding questions about media credibility (or lack thereof) at today’s White House press briefing. Byers thought he was pretty clever when he made this distinction for his Twitter followers:

NOTE TO VIEWERS: It’s right-wing outlets asking about the media (aka a set-up). It’s the real reporters asking about healthcare, Syria, etc. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 27, 2017

Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t as clever as he thought:

Speaking of "real reporters," your last mention of Syria here was 77 days ago. https://t.co/FrTjjIZXdf — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 27, 2017

April 11, to be precise:

Trump on @TheFive: "We are not going into Syria." — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 11, 2017

So, does this mean Byers is admitting that he’s not a “real reporter”? Because that would be awkward …

You might wanna put some ice on that, @DylanByers. — Jay Dubb (@MidasRex1998) June 27, 2017

Well played sir — Timbers (@TBW234) June 27, 2017

LMAO. Well done…but again…those "real reporters" make it so stinking easy don't they? It's almost unfair…almost. — DeplorableAmerican (@uafanct) June 27, 2017

