"DAMMIT!" – That Nebraska Democrat dude. https://t.co/iE65K7SXsI
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 23, 2017
Nebraska Democrat Phil Montag may not be in a celebratory mood, but the rest of us can be grateful for this piece of good news about Steve Scalise:
NBC News confirms Whip Steve Scalise is out of ICU and remains in fair condition after being shot in the hip at baseball practice
— Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 23, 2017
Good news. Steve Scalise is out of the intensive care unit, source familiar with his situation tells @AlexNBCNews.
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 23, 2017
JUST IN: Rep. Steve Scalise is out of ICU after sustaining serious injuries during Alexandria shooting, NBC News confirms.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 23, 2017
Wonderful!
Great news!
— Emily Smith (@EmilySmith691) June 23, 2017
That's the best news we'll hear out of DC today.
— Joel Richmond (@jcrsaltman) June 23, 2017
EXCELLENT NEWS…thank you for the update…
— Caty (@CatRP) June 23, 2017
That's absolutely wonderful!!
— Linda Sapsay-Clark (@KingofPrussiaPA) June 23, 2017
Not on his side politically, but on his side personally. Hope he has a speedy recovery. Just awful what happened.
— D. Miller (@DJDizzyD3) June 23, 2017
Glad to hear this!!!!!! 🙌🏻
— not a person! merry (@agent_merry) June 23, 2017
Thank God. https://t.co/q074CIl11J
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 23, 2017
Praise God! https://t.co/WmHPoBHVCS
— Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) June 23, 2017
— Andrea Ruth (@AndreaNRuth) June 23, 2017
Good news! Full recovery sir, full recovery!
— Amer Rom Equestrian (@Bethe57) June 23, 2017
Wishing Rep. Scalise a speedy and full recovery!
— San Diego Democrats (@sandiegodems) June 23, 2017
Let’s hope Rep. Scalise’s health and condition continue to improve.
Prayer 🙏 is Powerful.
— Chaz's Adventures (@DiscernedSpirit) June 23, 2017
God is Good!
— CW Sellers PI 25415 (@TSIGUSA) June 23, 2017
Great news 🙏🏻 praising God for his healing
— Kelly K (@Kimball1Kelly) June 23, 2017