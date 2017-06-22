Ah, *that's* what he was doing instead of developing coherent policies. — Hank Single (@Hanksingle) June 22, 2017

Didn’t think Democrat Jon Ossoff’s defeat in the GA-06 race could get any more embarrassing? Well, we’ve got some news for you: You were wrong. You were so, so wrong:

In his concession speech, Ossoff appears to be trying to copy Obama's cadence and intonation exactly. Surreal. https://t.co/GA485aHQky — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 22, 2017

Ho. Lee. Crap.

lmao this is so embarrassing — rigged pig (@ModDelusion) June 22, 2017

No no too painful nooooo — Mediocrity Remixed (@itskirkgordo) June 22, 2017

I noticed it too, it was truly pathetic — tgnoble (@tgnoble) June 22, 2017

Dammit, I'm trapped here, Luke. I can neither stomach more than a few moments of this, nor defeat my need to hear it. — Hank Single (@Hanksingle) June 22, 2017

can someone die from vicarious embarrassment? — rafa (@rafaellomxl) June 22, 2017

Wh…wh…why is he doing that — Geoffrey Langham (@geoffreylangham) June 22, 2017

Good God, it's like Seth Myers doing Obama. — Liam G. (@LHGarrett) June 22, 2017

Where do these people come from? Taco Bell is more authentic — Andrew Chumich (@AndrewChumich) June 22, 2017

And speaking of Taco Bell …

Cultural appropriation — StateOffMyPlate (@djosephdudley) June 22, 2017

Cultural appropriation — justsaying (@opinionstudent) June 22, 2017

this is cultural appropriation — chris hooks (@cd_hooks) June 22, 2017

Cultural appropriation! — Andrey Bolkonsky (@AndreyBolk) June 22, 2017

This is highly problematic.

If Obama had a son, he would sound like this. — Kevin Spencer (@Noth1ngTooFancy) June 22, 2017

Ha!

But maybe we’re being a little too hard on Ossoff. For all his shortcomings, at least he was willing to go out on a limb and try something new:

actually just straight-up imitating Obama is the most coherent electoral strategy that I've seen from Democrats in a long time — Discount Dog Scuba (@ScubaForDogs) June 22, 2017

***

