Ah, *that's* what he was doing instead of developing coherent policies.
— Hank Single (@Hanksingle) June 22, 2017
Didn’t think Democrat Jon Ossoff’s defeat in the GA-06 race could get any more embarrassing? Well, we’ve got some news for you: You were wrong. You were so, so wrong:
In his concession speech, Ossoff appears to be trying to copy Obama's cadence and intonation exactly. Surreal. https://t.co/GA485aHQky
— Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) June 22, 2017
Ho. Lee. Crap.
Too funny https://t.co/fST0Pn7Feo
— Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) June 22, 2017
lmao this is so embarrassing
— rigged pig (@ModDelusion) June 22, 2017
No no too painful nooooo
— Mediocrity Remixed (@itskirkgordo) June 22, 2017
I noticed it too, it was truly pathetic
— tgnoble (@tgnoble) June 22, 2017
Dammit, I'm trapped here, Luke. I can neither stomach more than a few moments of this, nor defeat my need to hear it.
— Hank Single (@Hanksingle) June 22, 2017
can someone die from vicarious embarrassment?
— rafa (@rafaellomxl) June 22, 2017
Wh…wh…why is he doing that
— Geoffrey Langham (@geoffreylangham) June 22, 2017
Good God, it's like Seth Myers doing Obama.
— Liam G. (@LHGarrett) June 22, 2017
Where do these people come from? Taco Bell is more authentic
— Andrew Chumich (@AndrewChumich) June 22, 2017
And speaking of Taco Bell …
Cultural appropriation
— StateOffMyPlate (@djosephdudley) June 22, 2017
Cultural appropriation
— justsaying (@opinionstudent) June 22, 2017
this is cultural appropriation
— chris hooks (@cd_hooks) June 22, 2017
Cultural appropriation!
— Andrey Bolkonsky (@AndreyBolk) June 22, 2017
This is highly problematic.
If Obama had a son, he would sound like this.
— Kevin Spencer (@Noth1ngTooFancy) June 22, 2017
Ha!
But maybe we’re being a little too hard on Ossoff. For all his shortcomings, at least he was willing to go out on a limb and try something new:
actually just straight-up imitating Obama is the most coherent electoral strategy that I've seen from Democrats in a long time
— Discount Dog Scuba (@ScubaForDogs) June 22, 2017
***
Related:
No wonder he lost! All that money, and THIS is what Team Ossoff came up with?