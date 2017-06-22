Well, kids, the wait is over. Former President Obama has finally weighed in on the Senate GOP’s proposed health care bill:

You’ve gotta love how Obama’s up on his high horse telling us how well the Affordable Care Act is working — even as it continues to wreak havoc on the health insurance market and Americans’ wallets — while dumping on a bill that keeps a lot of awful aspects of the Affordable Care Act intact.

Save it, Barry.

Obama knew full well when he was president that Obamacare was garbage, and he pimped it anyway. So forgive us if we’re not interested in his whining now.

A liar — and a bitter, sore loser.

