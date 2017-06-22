A little strange not to hear from Obama as his signature achievement faces annihilation. — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 22, 2017

Well, kids, the wait is over. Former President Obama has finally weighed in on the Senate GOP’s proposed health care bill:

Health care has always been about something bigger than politics: it's about the character of our country. https://t.co/UqLO14Hef7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 22, 2017

Statement from Barack Obama: "The Senate bill, unveiled today, is not a health care bill." https://t.co/jrrvTw2coU pic.twitter.com/siRFpof5ap — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 22, 2017

You’ve gotta love how Obama’s up on his high horse telling us how well the Affordable Care Act is working — even as it continues to wreak havoc on the health insurance market and Americans’ wallets — while dumping on a bill that keeps a lot of awful aspects of the Affordable Care Act intact.

Pres. Obama says Senate GOP health care bill is "not a health care bill. It’s a massive transfer of wealth." https://t.co/f8ZsyB5xR0 pic.twitter.com/wIEMLjxUSs — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 22, 2017

Save it, Barry.

This is a liberal talking pt I'll never get. How do you transfer wealth by allowing people to keep more of the money they earned? https://t.co/yLkKh4Povy — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) June 22, 2017

"It's not a healthcare bill, it's a transfer of wealth." -guy who used the IRS to force people from one group to buy something for another https://t.co/mke2l9nvDg — Razor (@hale_razor) June 22, 2017

Good god. The bill may suck but for Obama to trot that line out is hysterical. https://t.co/27cXivnLKm — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) June 22, 2017

That's partly correct, because so was Obamacare. https://t.co/9FI5xepOWh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 22, 2017

He's referring to Obamacare of course. Another bill that he never read. Ever. — Archon (@The_Archon) June 22, 2017

Obama knew full well when he was president that Obamacare was garbage, and he pimped it anyway. So forgive us if we’re not interested in his whining now.

What are "questions that didn't concern him or his party in 2009" for 1,000 Alex pic.twitter.com/mKD8o7SJnA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2017

And now, a word from a man who peddled one flagrant misstatement & lie after another in selling his crumbling failure of a law… https://t.co/XrlhsdbUe7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 22, 2017

This, from the guy who lied to us about doctors, plans and premium prices — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) June 22, 2017

You have no credibility on healthcare policy, President 'Lower Premiums' McKeepYourPlan. https://t.co/LrAxK8tOUG — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 22, 2017

Does "character" include lying to people to pass the ACA? Pretty sure it doesn't. https://t.co/nuDsF362On — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 22, 2017

If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. Obama is a liar, I don't care what he says. — Robert Hoover (@_RobertHoover) June 22, 2017

A liar — and a bitter, sore loser.

Barack Obama: From president to angry Facebook uncle — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

