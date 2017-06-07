Now that James Comey’s purported opening remarks for tomorrow’s hearing are out there for all to see, let’s take a moment to point and laugh at CNN for getting it so spectacularly wrong yesterday:

No kidding. What a difference a day makes, huh?

Guess not. Sad!

Or at least a “brisk pace”:

Maybe next time, they should try, you know, waiting until they have all the facts before running with their Really Big Scoop™.

Tags: CNNDonald TrumpJames Comeyscoop