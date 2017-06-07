Priceless — Mark in Dallas (@Mark4124NH) June 7, 2017

Now that James Comey’s purported opening remarks for tomorrow’s hearing are out there for all to see, let’s take a moment to point and laugh at CNN for getting it so spectacularly wrong yesterday:

Really looks like CNN whiffed on this one pic.twitter.com/p4DdXVzaje — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 7, 2017

No kidding. What a difference a day makes, huh?

I'm noticing now that the https://t.co/kp0S6IkaKV article was updated late night to remove that claim. pic.twitter.com/tbHMYT2oOx — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 7, 2017

It seems CNN's wishcasting on Comey didn't exactly pan out. pic.twitter.com/XIyMc7Xby7 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 7, 2017

Guess not. Sad!

Definitely a life comes at you fast moment. @ComfortablySmug — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) June 7, 2017

Or at least a “brisk pace”:

Life comes at you at a brisk pace pic.twitter.com/zwzi60fhXF — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 7, 2017

Maybe next time, they should try, you know, waiting until they have all the facts before running with their Really Big Scoop™.

Yeah this is embarrassing. https://t.co/FWeCb6vu1h — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 7, 2017