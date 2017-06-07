Priceless
Now that James Comey’s purported opening remarks for tomorrow’s hearing are out there for all to see, let’s take a moment to point and laugh at CNN for getting it so spectacularly wrong yesterday:
Really looks like CNN whiffed on this one pic.twitter.com/p4DdXVzaje
No kidding. What a difference a day makes, huh?
I'm noticing now that the https://t.co/kp0S6IkaKV article was updated late night to remove that claim. pic.twitter.com/tbHMYT2oOx
It seems CNN's wishcasting on Comey didn't exactly pan out. pic.twitter.com/XIyMc7Xby7
Guess not. Sad!
Definitely a life comes at you fast moment. @ComfortablySmug
Or at least a “brisk pace”:
Life comes at you at a brisk pace pic.twitter.com/zwzi60fhXF
Maybe next time, they should try, you know, waiting until they have all the facts before running with their Really Big Scoop™.
Yeah this is embarrassing. https://t.co/FWeCb6vu1h
"THIS IS CNN"
