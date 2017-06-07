The Los Angeles Times reminded everybody to set their alarm clocks so as to not miss former FBI James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee tomorrow, but some of what Comey’s reportedly going to say has already been made public:

JUST IN: Opening statements by former FBI Director James Comey have been posted on the Senate Intel site: https://t.co/4WtrM3LZLx — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 7, 2017

James Comey's prepared remarks for tomorrow are up. This will be a Rorschach Test for both political parties. https://t.co/GV9jvtt8f8 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 7, 2017

JUST IN: Senate Intel panel releases former FBI Director James Comey's prepared opening remarks https://t.co/6CojXCJ0ku pic.twitter.com/aMMLF0C9XR — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2017

BREAKING: Senate Intel Committee releases former FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony. https://t.co/8UupHPDBNs (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jMYrLQcTfa — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2017

MORE: Senate Intel Committee releases former FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony. https://t.co/8UupHPDBNs (2/2) pic.twitter.com/uZz8GDGU6R — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2017

In Comey's prepared testimony, he writes he assured Trump in Jan. FBI was "not investigating him personally" without Trump asking question. pic.twitter.com/T1KjyLwGZY — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2017

In prepared testimony Comey writes he “felt compelled to document” first convo with Trump in Jan. and that was his practice going forward. pic.twitter.com/tTJjDxh96d — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2017

In prepared remarks, Comey writes "I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression" after Pres. Trump said "I need loyalty" at dinner pic.twitter.com/CJjbIAvpOJ — ABC News (@ABC) June 7, 2017

Comey confirms that he told Trump on multiple occasions that Trump himself was not currently the target of the FBI's investigation pic.twitter.com/YIMFZTtT38 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 7, 2017

The full text of remarks Comey will deliver tomorrow has been posted here.

Democrats are going to start hating James Comey again. — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 7, 2017

