The Los Angeles Times reminded everybody to set their alarm clocks so as to not miss former FBI James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee tomorrow, but some of what Comey’s reportedly going to say has already been made public:

The full text of remarks Comey will deliver tomorrow has been posted here.

Stay tuned!

