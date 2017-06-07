As we told you earlier, former FBI Director James Comey’s opening statement for his testimony tomorrow has been released and it’s looking pretty good for President Trump.

First up, Comey confirms that he told Trump 3 times — as the president said — that he’s not personally under investigation:

LOL. How many media folks privately assumed Trump was lying about that?

But this could be even more important. According to Comey, Trump asked the FBI to investigate the salacious allegations in the dossier in order to clear him:

Trending

Here’s the text from the testimony (2nd paragraph). Note that Comey had to tell the president that any investigation would actually make Trump look worse:

Finally, this theory from Ben Shapiro on the firing of Comey is looking pretty darn prescient right now:

And here’s a full summary of the testimony:

And finally…

Pretty much.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJames ComeyRussia