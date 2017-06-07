As we told you earlier, former FBI Director James Comey’s opening statement for his testimony tomorrow has been released and it’s looking pretty good for President Trump.

First up, Comey confirms that he told Trump 3 times — as the president said — that he’s not personally under investigation:

Comey confirms on the record that he told POTUS three times that he was not being investigated. https://t.co/hZUl8PsEih — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 7, 2017

LOL. How many media folks privately assumed Trump was lying about that?

But this could be even more important. According to Comey, Trump asked the FBI to investigate the salacious allegations in the dossier in order to clear him:

Time for Democrats to go back to the drawing board and figure out another way to end Trump's presidency. The Russia thing is a huge dud. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 7, 2017

Trump wasnt trying to keep the FBI from investigating Russia. He wanted them to investigate so they'd clear him. Bodes very well for Trump — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 7, 2017

Here’s the text from the testimony (2nd paragraph). Note that Comey had to tell the president that any investigation would actually make Trump look worse:

1/27 dinner didn't end badly, and Comey confirms (as Trump claimed) that he again said he wasn't under investigation pic.twitter.com/8Nja3EosJ5 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 7, 2017

Finally, this theory from Ben Shapiro on the firing of Comey is looking pretty darn prescient right now:

This theory on the Comey firing is looking pretty good right now, from May 10: https://t.co/LlzbRqSFLB pic.twitter.com/sCMFSCS7fJ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

And here’s a full summary of the testimony:

Here is what Comey testimony says:

1) Comey told Trump privately he wasn't under investigation. Repeatedly. Comey wouldn't say it publicly. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

2) Trump asked for Comey's "loyalty." Comey shrugged it off. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

3) Trump wanted Comey to investigate Trump's associates over Russia collusion stuff, wanted Flynn phone call investigation closed. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

4) Trump never impeded the Russia campaign collision investigation. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

5) Comey only took contemporaneous notes on Trump. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

6) Trump wanted Comey to investigate outlandish dossier claims to prove them false. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

And finally…

If all of this makes you think Trump collided with Russia on 2016 campaign, you're nuts. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

It shows a frustrated egotist puzzled as to why he's being linked with Russia, lashing out foolishly. That's pretty much it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2017

Pretty much.