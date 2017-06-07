Never an uneventful day in my life. What an understatement. 😂 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

We know we say this a lot these days, but man. What a time to be alive.

As Twitchy told you earlier this week, alleged human rights activist — and terrorist apologist — Linda Sarsour has been fundraising in support of Rahma Warsame, a Somali woman in Columbus, Ohio, who was hospitalized after being beaten in a “hate crime.” The problem with Sarsour’s narrative is that the facts don’t add up. According to the Daily Caller, another woman, Samantha Morales, claimed that Warsame was part of a group of men and women who beat her after she confronted a woman yelling at her son and hitting him with a shoe.

Count rocker Courtney Love Cobain among those who aren’t buying what Sarsour is selling. Earlier this morning, she let Sarsour have it, and, well, see for yourself what happened after that:

You're a vile disgrace to women and all mankind @lsarsour — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Linda is the kindest, most generous, most incredible woman I know. She makes me proud to be a woman. I am forever proud to be her sister. — Alyssa Klein (@dj_diabeatic) June 7, 2017

Well that's a shame, count me out of anything else related to her. Shes a fraud — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Courtney, I'm not sure where you are getting your information from. You have a platform. I urge you to use it for the greater good. — Alyssa Klein (@dj_diabeatic) June 7, 2017

If anything needs clarification, I would be more than happy to speak with you. I hope you will consider using your platform to spread love. — Alyssa Klein (@dj_diabeatic) June 7, 2017

I see you just followed @womensmarch. If you really truly believe in women's rights & human rights, please consider taking back your tweet. — Alyssa Klein (@dj_diabeatic) June 7, 2017

And instead, use your platform to speak out against Islamophobia and the hateful acts perpetrated against Muslims every single day in the US — Alyssa Klein (@dj_diabeatic) June 7, 2017

I worked my ass off my entire life to defend women, I didn't create fake stories and lie about them nor rip people off financially. Linda 👎 — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Damn.

Linda has dedicated her life to supporting women and Muslim communities. She raised thousands to help restore vandalized Jewish cemeteries. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 7, 2017

yea, seems like a publicity stint and perhaps it's been effective for her, but I know a rat when I see one — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

I can personally verify that she raised that money and that it went to restore the cemetery… — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 7, 2017

In addition, Linda has forged deep loving relationships w Jewish communities in NYC. Not a publicity stunt: genuine decades long solidarity. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 7, 2017

I feel there's zero sincerity in her actions you claim. https://t.co/JTvB29FxTP — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Love Cobain citing an article from a conservative outlet? That really got under Sarsour’s skin:

So Courtney posts a right wing article to make no point. https://t.co/upEwgLneX6 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

.@courtney what's going on? Are you denying that a woman was brutally assaulted? Rahma was beaten by this man and that is a FACT. pic.twitter.com/E4SPPakX7i — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Police report doesn't deny that Rahma was brutally beaten as someone who intervened. Where are all witness accounts? Using couples story — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

.@courtney trying to make a name for herself amongst Trump supporters I guess. Denying a woman justice who was brutally beaten. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Don't blame the right. Blame that you did zero research on this fake story but you rushed to take everyone's money. #youareafraud — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

A woman was BRUTALLY beaten. That is a FACT. Here's an article where man does NOT deny that he hit her. https://t.co/x67KSUzxip — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

What Sarsour doesn’t mention is that the man, Morales’ boyfriend Ricky Boyce, doesn’t deny he “hit somebody” — in order to defend Morales, he claims.

In any event, Love Cobain isn’t backing down:

Ok I made my point and I supported it with evidence and now here you are mudslinging. Disgusting — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

You woke up to DENY a woman justice and call her brutal assault FAKE. Please look at her again. That's what's disgusting. pic.twitter.com/AWRyaTzwIK — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Would you also support the Columbus OH Police Department who still hasn't fired an officer who kicked a handcuffed Black man on video? — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

And not simply conservative but the Daily Caller. Not really a bastion of impartiality. — Beckerachi 🌹 (@beckerachi) June 7, 2017

FYI, the Daily Caller is a known right-wing site with not-well concealed white nationalist and sexist and transphobic leanings. — Sophie Ellman-Golan (@EgSophie) June 7, 2017

Looks like that's what @Courtney is reading. They are loving it right now. https://t.co/5IeepB3m3m — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Update: @Courtney is denying that Rahma Warsame was brutally assaulted in Columbus, OH. She's using her platform to say it was FAKE story. pic.twitter.com/JOokj4N1Ff — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

There's two different women. Rahma came later to scene. No one knows exactly what happened. That's the police's job to find out. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

If “no one knows exactly what happened,” then why has Sarsour been so relentlessly asserting that it was a hate crime? Police investigating the incident issued a statement saying they’ve found no evidence of a hate crime thus far. Sarsour has spent the past several days impugning their character and conduct — the only finding she seems willing to accept is the one that supports her narrative, even if it’s wrong.

but you quickly called it a hate crime and collected thousands of dollars on a story the Columbus Police claimed has no credibility. #fraud — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Reading is fundamental. We all said it was an "alleged hate crime" and we are STILL demanding a full investigation which still didn't happen — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Technically, Sarsour did say “alleged hate crime” on Twitter — but her tweets made it quite clear that she didn’t think there was anything “alleged” about it.

no, all of your posts yesterday asserted the alleged incident as fact and you immediately began collecting money and calling it a hate crime — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Thanks @Courtney for clarifying what side u are on. Not the side of justice or u would be demanding accountability 4 brutal assault of Rahma — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

I'm sorry Linda but I feel you're a fraud and you're inciting anti American rhetoric. I have zero faith in you and your plight. very fishy — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

I'm on the side of all human equality rights,spreading knowledge and encouraging peace and understanding.I feel you have the opposite agenda — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Don't apologize for ur veiled anti-Muslim rhetoric. I will always fight for my country to be a better nation that respects all its citizens. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

that's my point, I never mentioned any religion. you just confirmed to me you're an anti-semite anti American fraud. Goodbye,I'm done with u — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

I didn't even know nor care what religion she is. I was calling her out for exploiting a fake story, inciting hatred towards Americans — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism. I will keep speaking truth to power. You aren't the only one who won't like it. https://t.co/TfryJ0c5UI — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

No, you are lying. you are making us all look bad.what happened here is that you got caught stirring a pot of falsity. why? seems criminal — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017

At the very least, it doesn’t do Sarsour any favors among those who already find her intentions less than pure.

Thank God I never knew who @Courtney was before today and that was a great thing. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Sarsour may not have heard of her before, but it sure sounds like Courtney’s got her number.

When I woke up today, if you told me that @courtney would be correctly calling @lsarsour a vile anti-Semite, I would have laughed at you https://t.co/qt7W24ilxF — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 7, 2017

***

Update:

Sarsour’s still griping at Love Cobain:

So a Black immigrant Muslim woman with fractures in her face and multiple teeth knocked out of her mouth is not a victim of crime to you? 🤔 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Welcome to America where a white woman "celebrity" uses her platform to deny that a Black immigrant Muslim woman was brutally assaulted. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Did Love Cobain deny that Warsame got hurt? Because we’re pretty sure she didn’t.

Where people of color and Muslims must prove their humanity in order for them to be seen as a victim of a brutal crime. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Posting tweets with no back up. Guess you only stand up for abused women unless they are Black, Muslim, immigrant women. Good to know. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017

Like we said: Sarsour may have said “alleged,” but she clearly didn’t mean it. So Love Cobain’s characterization of Sarsour’s sincerity seems pretty accurate.