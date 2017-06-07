We know we say this a lot these days, but man. What a time to be alive.

As Twitchy told you earlier this week, alleged human rights activist — and terrorist apologist — Linda Sarsour has been fundraising in support of Rahma Warsame, a Somali woman in Columbus, Ohio, who was hospitalized after being beaten in a “hate crime.” The problem with Sarsour’s narrative is that the facts don’t add up. According to the Daily Caller, another woman, Samantha Morales, claimed that Warsame was part of a group of men and women who beat her after she confronted a woman yelling at her son and hitting him with a shoe.

Count rocker Courtney Love Cobain among those who aren’t buying what Sarsour is selling. Earlier this morning, she let Sarsour have it, and, well, see for yourself what happened after that:

Damn.

Trending

Love Cobain citing an article from a conservative outlet? That really got under Sarsour’s skin:

What Sarsour doesn’t mention is that the man, Morales’ boyfriend Ricky Boyce, doesn’t deny he “hit somebody” — in order to defend Morales, he claims.

In any event, Love Cobain isn’t backing down:

If “no one knows exactly what happened,” then why has Sarsour been so relentlessly asserting that it was a hate crime? Police investigating the incident issued a statement saying they’ve found no evidence of a hate crime thus far. Sarsour has spent the past several days impugning their character and conduct — the only finding she seems willing to accept is the one that supports her narrative, even if it’s wrong.

Technically, Sarsour did say “alleged hate crime” on Twitter — but her tweets made it quite clear that she didn’t think there was anything “alleged” about it.

At the very least, it doesn’t do Sarsour any favors among those who already find her intentions less than pure.

Sarsour may not have heard of her before, but it sure sounds like Courtney’s got her number.

***

Update:

Sarsour’s still griping at Love Cobain:

Did Love Cobain deny that Warsame got hurt? Because we’re pretty sure she didn’t.

Like we said: Sarsour may have said “alleged,” but she clearly didn’t mean it. So Love Cobain’s characterization of Sarsour’s sincerity seems pretty accurate.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: courtney lovecourtney love cobainfraudLinda SarsourRahma Warsame