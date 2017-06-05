What a time to be alive. What a cruel cruel world. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 4, 2017

Terrorist apologist Linda Sarsour has made a name for herself pretending to give a damn about justice for women. Since yesterday, Sarsour’s been trying to spread awareness and raise money for Rahma Warsame, a Somali woman in Columbus, Ohio. According to Sarsour, Warsame was “brutally beaten” in a hate crime — and Sarsour’s sharing the photos to prove it:

Please support Rahma, who was brutally beaten yesterday by a white male in Columbus, OH. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/kd0zdk7TpN pic.twitter.com/KJWl8D2jAg — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 4, 2017

We must unite against hate. Please support Rahma who was brutally beaten in an alleged hate crime in Columbus, OH. https://t.co/cQ5tnkz5t9 pic.twitter.com/A49Ya1VuUR — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 4, 2017

CAIR even held a press conference:

CAIR holds press conference after Somali woman's assault. pic.twitter.com/mECPPNwsLY — Rob Wells (@robwsyx6) June 4, 2017

Sarsour demanded that the police investigate:

Please demand that the @ColumbusPolice investigate the brutal beating of Somali American mother, Rahma Warsame. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 4, 2017

How does a man break a nose & jaw, give her a concussion and knock out a woman's teeth and NOT get arrested? @ColumbusPolice? — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 4, 2017

Finally local Columbus news channel mentions brutal assault of Somali woman. Perpetrator still hasn't been arrested. https://t.co/pIsWLXJu9Y — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 5, 2017

Sarsour quickly shot down any alternative explanations:

A woman was brutally assaulted, fractures in her face and teeth knocked out. Man who beats her says "self defense." Are you serious? pic.twitter.com/Uhhlxuxsuc — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 5, 2017

A woman was brutally assaulted and the man who assaulted her needs to be held accountable. That should be CLEAR. #Columbus — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 5, 2017

Well, police have investigated the incident … and their findings don’t line up with Sarsour’s account of what happened:

Police say no evidence of a hate crime in a reported assault, officers first responded to reports of argument https://t.co/zNZqoCL6iM pic.twitter.com/fsmnVtTx8u — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) June 5, 2017

Columbus police on social media rumors about "hate crime" against Somali woman. pic.twitter.com/o80ZMoa1rQ — Jessica Ralston (@JessicaWSYX6) June 5, 2017

According to the Daily Caller, Samantha Morales claimed that Warsame was part of a group of men and women who attacked her after she confronted a woman who was screaming at her son and hitting him with a shoe.

More:

“What happened is not what she is claiming. The woman that is in the hospital, I feel sorry for her, but she is one of the women who was kicking and hitting me after I got tased,” Morales told TheDC in a phone interview on Monday. Morales, who works as an insurance claims agent, says that her boyfriend, Ricky Boyce, is the man alleged by Sarsour and CAIR to be the white man who hurled racial insults at Warsame. … “They’re not even mentioning that I was the victim. They came at me. The woman that’s in the hospital is part of the group that was aggressing me,” Morales said.

Read the whole thing.

Unsurprisingly, Sarsour isn’t satisfied with the police’s conclusion thus far:

A grown man beats a woman who intervened to protect another woman and she has to be hospitalized. He says "self defense." Cops? Ok great. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 5, 2017

Fractures to the face and teeth knocked out of your mouth are minor injuries and weren't that serious for Columbus Police. Just another day. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 5, 2017

I am just at a loss. A woman can be beaten bloody and no one gets held accountable because police say details are confusing. Smh. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 5, 2017

And she’s lashing out at anyone daring to question her account of what happened.

Rahma is a single mother and deserves all the support she can get. She will also have expensive oral surgery to replace missing teeth. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 5, 2017

Alt-right and bigots mad that we raised $80K for a sister in our community who was brutally assaulted. It's called LOVE & SOLIDARITY. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 5, 2017

At the very least, it appears that there’s more to this story than Sarsour is willing to admit. But given her track record, credibility is not on her side.