As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN host Reza Aslan apologized for calling Donald Trump a “piece of sh*t” after the deadly London terror attack, saying it’s “not like” him to use such salty language. It wasn’t too hard to find plenty of examples of Aslan reacting to people he doesn’t like in a “derogatory manner.”

Here’s another one for the pile. It’s an oldie, but a goodie:

And we’d hate to let Reza off the hook for that one.

He did indeed. Shame it apparently didn’t do anything for him.

No kidding.

Maybe CNN should sit him down for a heart-to-heart. This can’t be great P.R. for their brand.

