As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN host Reza Aslan apologized for calling Donald Trump a “piece of sh*t” after the deadly London terror attack, saying it’s “not like” him to use such salty language. It wasn’t too hard to find plenty of examples of Aslan reacting to people he doesn’t like in a “derogatory manner.”

Here’s another one for the pile. It’s an oldie, but a goodie:

Just to be clear I was indeed wishing someone would rape congressman Todd Akin. I'd hate to be misunderstood. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 21, 2012

And we’d hate to let Reza off the hook for that one.

This guy is also ate a piece of human brain. https://t.co/gVEa3ym6gh — William J. Upton (@wupton) June 5, 2017

He did indeed. Shame it apparently didn’t do anything for him.

Thus disproving "You are what you eat." — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 5, 2017

No kidding.

Why would you wish that on anyone? — Joan Vrancic (@cosmyra64) June 5, 2017

this is disgusting — 🚮ashley🚮 (@plummuffins) June 5, 2017

Absolutely sick. — Kris (@kwillis_80) June 5, 2017

Maybe CNN should sit him down for a heart-to-heart. This can’t be great P.R. for their brand.

@cnnbrk @CNN Why is this person on TV? Does he really represent CNN values? — scott (@the_bigkatt) June 5, 2017

@CNN Does this man represent you? I thought he apologized but apparently this is him for ages. — Jake (@captain_jacque) June 5, 2017

