As we watched yet ANOTHER terror attack unfold in London, with seven reportedly dead and dozens more wounded, Trump tweeted this:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

He’s right.

Why SHOULDN’T Americans have an extra layer of protection? Are we really so worried about feelings and being politically correct that we as a country would put our own people at risk?

The notion that halting travel from countries that do a poor job of vetting their own citizens is racist is one of the silliest creations of modern-day progressivism.

Need proof? Check out Reza Aslan’s tweet:

This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind. https://t.co/Dl5tMQMhMO — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

It would appear Reza is angrier at Trump for being RIGHT about London than he is about what actually happened in London.

So this is basically Reza announcing his support for the attacks, right? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 4, 2017

The fact that you are more concerned about his words than terror attacks says a ton. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 4, 2017

Didn’t you know? Words are super scary and if we are in anyway concerned about terrorists killing people in the name of Allah we are racists, bigots and Islamaphobes.

Ya’ gotta wonder how hard the terrorists laugh when they see progressives pretending like they’re the real victims.

Thankfully you're not in charge of keeping America safe. He is. — Mom (@sunnynodak) June 4, 2017

A to the men.

Embarrassing is your unwillingness to accept the global threat of Islamic terror. Clown — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) June 4, 2017

And he’s not even a funny clown.

Here's a wild idea. Maybe focus your anger on the doctrine of war that justifies jihad. That might actually help rather than this rant. — SHIREEN QUDOSI (@ShireenQudosi) June 4, 2017

But see, if Reza focuses his anger on the real problem he’ll have to admit his whole way of thinking and his progressive narrative is wrong.

And he can’t have that now, can he.