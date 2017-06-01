Just 24 hrs after "oops, we shouldn't have gotten political" https://t.co/YuKYlF50nN — Jacob Perry (@jacobperry) June 1, 2017

Well, that didn’t last long.

So the apology yesterday meant nothing. Noted. https://t.co/L1QbqcrFEL — LaurieAnn (@mooshakins) June 1, 2017

Just a day after apologizing for alienating a huge chunk of his fan base by pledging half of “COVFEFE AF” hat profits to Planned Parenthood, the guy behind the wildly popular WeRateDogs Twitter account decided to respond to the latest Paris Climate Accord news:

This is Zoey. She really likes the planet. Would hate to see willful ignorance and the denial of fairly elemental science destroy it. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/T1xlgaPujm — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) June 1, 2017

If this is how he’s decided to reach out to a wider audience, he’s doing it wrong.

didn’t you just say you weren’t going to be political anymore? — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) June 1, 2017

That’s what it sounded like. Guess he changed his mind.

I see they deleted yesterday's statement and are going in a different direction. https://t.co/nCb1pcSA2Z — BT (@back_ttys) June 1, 2017

Noticeably different:

You really can't avoid the political commentary, can you? Stick to just commenting. on dogs — Michael Gray 🇺🇸 (@graywolf) June 1, 2017

Stick to fucking off — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) June 1, 2017

Alrighty then.

don't apologize to the climate deniers too, please — Melanie (@suchwowmanynice) June 1, 2017

I learned my lesson — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) June 1, 2017

Seems like he didn’t, though.

Not saying you shouldn't go political, that's your right, but it was really nice when this account wasn't political. — AU_NW (@AU_NW) June 1, 2017

why you gotta be political when all I wanna see is some cute dogs. — Garolymar (@Garolymar) June 1, 2017

Really enjoyed @dog_rates. Sad to see your decision to start politicizing pupper posts. Your page. Your choice. Really sorry to unfollow. — Mama Morgan (@UCTS01) June 1, 2017

Business 101 : alienating 1/2 your market = not good for business. Thought you handled the ppact thing well, but must have been a fluke. Bye — eKohnomics (@77cyko) June 1, 2017

Can we please just have one safe happy place without all the political hatred and divisiveness. You were doing such a good thing. — Bobby Buffington (@BobbyBuff) June 1, 2017

Disappointed that this fun escape of an account has to be political now too — Meredith Lewis (@MeredithWillis) June 1, 2017

Dog Rates doubling down on politics after writing a long apology letter for endorsing baby-murderers is pic.twitter.com/lg0MVFxLHe — Tyler McNally (@Tyler_McNally) June 1, 2017

Everything is political with the left. Even a fucking dog account. https://t.co/PI2kzHzD1C — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 1, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.