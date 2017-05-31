“WeRateDogs” is a popular Twitter account with over 2 million followers that simply, according to Wikipedia, “rates people’s dogs with a humorous comment about the dog.” Last night, President Donald Trump tweeted a word “covfefe” in a tweet that was later deleted, a goof that quickly took on a life of its own on the Internet. @Rate_Dogs was on it:

Kinda funny. However, that was followed up with this:

PUPDATE: half of all profits will be donated to @PPact — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 31, 2017

Well, that’s one way to lose a lot of support with a single tweet. Many thought “WeRateDogs” might know of some good dog-related charities instead:

Then I won't buy. I don't hate you, but I'm already forced to support them with my taxes. PS: There are lots of dog charities. https://t.co/4Xj8CiB0EL — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 31, 2017

You could use the money to help animals in need but you give it an org that kills babies. Disgusting. https://t.co/YrtwwsEPtj — Lisa (@kdramamama) May 31, 2017

It's your biz, but this is a terrible business decision imo — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 31, 2017

agreed. It's a great account, but this is going to alienate ~1/3 -1/4 the audience, myself included — Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) May 31, 2017

Yeah, dogs are bipartisan and there are worthy charities related to them. I love @dog_rates but I'm not retweeting a fundraiser for @ppact — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 31, 2017

you're dead to me (like 60 million children since Roe v Wade) https://t.co/60wsyqYfM1 — Clark Danger (@ClarkHat) May 31, 2017

Look at all the sick people cheering him on. These same people would go apoplectic over the killing of dogs, yet cheer killing humans. https://t.co/yr0fTVzbS6 — Bloodthirsty (@OrwelliAnn_) May 31, 2017

Dog ranking website financially supporting killing unborn puppies up to the moment of birth. Oh wait, it's only babies, so totes cool! https://t.co/6VYZlAnaKi — TugboatPhil (@thetugboatphil) May 31, 2017

We can't even enjoy cute funny dogs without the taint of baby slaughter. Sadness. https://t.co/zYJVgK2TMm — Kayla (@VixenRogue) May 31, 2017

When the time came to choose between helping dogs / animals and killing babies, these guys chose killing babies. https://t.co/IFhQ1Q9LPm — RBe (@RBPundit) May 31, 2017

if people treated puppies the way @PPact treats humans you'd be horrified. https://t.co/z70kA9fDUr — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 31, 2017

It appears @Dog_Rates is unmoved by the blowback:

Please stop telling me you're unfollowing. It doesn't concern me — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 31, 2017

In that case, another argument can be made:

Thank you for showing taxpayers that federally funding of @PPact is not needed. 10/10 #DefundPP https://t.co/baqIe6KZN5 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 31, 2017

So there’s that.