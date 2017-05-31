“WeRateDogs” is a popular Twitter account with over 2 million followers that simply, according to Wikipedia, “rates people’s dogs with a humorous comment about the dog.” Last night, President Donald Trump tweeted a word “covfefe” in a tweet that was later deleted, a goof that quickly took on a life of its own on the Internet. @Rate_Dogs was on it:

Kinda funny. However, that was followed up with this:

Well, that’s one way to lose a lot of support with a single tweet. Many thought “WeRateDogs” might know of some good dog-related charities instead:

Trending

It appears @Dog_Rates is unmoved by the blowback:

In that case, another argument can be made:

So there’s that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @rate_dogsPlanned ParenthoodWeRateDogs