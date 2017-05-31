Well, this is unfortunate.@JesseKellyDC @JonahNRO @exjon https://t.co/WAC9jpDZZC
“WeRateDogs” is a popular Twitter account with over 2 million followers that simply, according to Wikipedia, “rates people’s dogs with a humorous comment about the dog.” Last night, President Donald Trump tweeted a word “covfefe” in a tweet that was later deleted, a goof that quickly took on a life of its own on the Internet. @Rate_Dogs was on it:
I'm so sorryhttps://t.co/7GvfnDYCqL pic.twitter.com/Myd6FM0nN4
— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 31, 2017
Kinda funny. However, that was followed up with this:
PUPDATE: half of all profits will be donated to @PPact
— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 31, 2017
Well, that’s one way to lose a lot of support with a single tweet. Many thought “WeRateDogs” might know of some good dog-related charities instead:
Then I won't buy. I don't hate you, but I'm already forced to support them with my taxes.
PS: There are lots of dog charities. https://t.co/4Xj8CiB0EL
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 31, 2017
You could use the money to help animals in need but you give it an org that kills babies. Disgusting. https://t.co/YrtwwsEPtj
— Lisa (@kdramamama) May 31, 2017
It's your biz, but this is a terrible business decision imo
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 31, 2017
agreed. It's a great account, but this is going to alienate ~1/3 -1/4 the audience, myself included
— Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) May 31, 2017
Yeah, dogs are bipartisan and there are worthy charities related to them. I love @dog_rates but I'm not retweeting a fundraiser for @ppact
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 31, 2017
you're dead to me (like 60 million children since Roe v Wade) https://t.co/60wsyqYfM1
— Clark Danger (@ClarkHat) May 31, 2017
Look at all the sick people cheering him on. These same people would go apoplectic over the killing of dogs, yet cheer killing humans. https://t.co/yr0fTVzbS6
— Bloodthirsty (@OrwelliAnn_) May 31, 2017
Dog ranking website financially supporting killing unborn puppies up to the moment of birth. Oh wait, it's only babies, so totes cool! https://t.co/6VYZlAnaKi
— TugboatPhil (@thetugboatphil) May 31, 2017
We can't even enjoy cute funny dogs without the taint of baby slaughter. Sadness. https://t.co/zYJVgK2TMm
— Kayla (@VixenRogue) May 31, 2017
"Spay and neuter your poors." – @dog_rates #eugenics #DefundPP https://t.co/HeWvYKZWPF
— RedSoxFan2004 (@RFan2004) May 31, 2017
When the time came to choose between helping dogs / animals and killing babies, these guys chose killing babies. https://t.co/IFhQ1Q9LPm
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 31, 2017
if people treated puppies the way @PPact treats humans you'd be horrified. https://t.co/z70kA9fDUr
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 31, 2017
Well, bye. https://t.co/OA5t8ohhV8
— Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) May 31, 2017
It appears @Dog_Rates is unmoved by the blowback:
Please stop telling me you're unfollowing. It doesn't concern me
— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 31, 2017
In that case, another argument can be made:
Thank you for showing taxpayers that federally funding of @PPact is not needed. 10/10 #DefundPP https://t.co/baqIe6KZN5
— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 31, 2017
