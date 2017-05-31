Hillary Clinton snipes at NYT for covering ‘nothingburger’ email scandal ‘like it was Pearl Harbor’

As Twitchy told you, Hillary Clinton revealed to her audience at Recode’s Code Conference today that the DNC also bears responsibility for her staggering election loss. The DNC, of course, joins an ever-embiggening list of culprits — including the New York Times, who covered her email scandal “like it was Pearl Harbor”:

Nice one, Hillary.

A person capable of shame and self-reflection probably would. But Hillary’s not that person.

***

