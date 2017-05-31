Hillary Clinton snipes at NYT for covering ‘nothingburger’ email scandal ‘like it was Pearl Harbor’

Posted at 4:46 pm on May 31, 2017 by Sarah D.

As Twitchy told you, Hillary Clinton revealed to her audience at Recode’s Code Conference today that the DNC also bears responsibility for her staggering election loss. The DNC, of course, joins an ever-embiggening list of culprits — including the New York Times, who covered her email scandal “like it was Pearl Harbor”:

Nice one, Hillary.

A person capable of shame and self-reflection probably would. But Hillary’s not that person.

***

Related:

‘Denial is a b*tch’: OMG, Look who Hillary’s blaming for her loss now!

more stories


Senator from Oregon says President Trump bears responsibility for current ‘wave of violence’

SERIOUSLY!? Ken Jennings goes full douche with ‘demented’ spin on mockery of Barron Trump

‘Denial is a b*tch’: OMG, Look who Hillary’s blaming for her loss now!

FAIL: John Kerry tries to stomp Trump, steps on his own numerous rakes instead

We’re saved! Actress Patricia Arquette knows how to avert Paris Climate catastrophe


related articles


Media

To the rescue! Vox’s mental gymnastics put Kathy Griffin’s depravity in ‘context’

Media

Al Jazeera English deletes anti-Semitic tweet on Trump and the Paris climate agreement

Media

CNN’s announcement about Kathy Griffin rekindles ‘Apprentice’ catchphrase

Media

HAHAHA! Jon Favreau mocks Chris Cillizza over his ‘covfefe’ think piece

Media

‘This is ridiculous’! Ben Jacobs donates Gianforte’d glasses to Newseum

Media

Even Keith Olbermann thinks Kathy Griffin went ‘way too’ far with beheaded Trump

Media

Having exhausted every other line of attack, New Republic writer goes after Trump because of Diet Coke

Media

Biggest self-awareness fail EVER? Sally Kohn quotes article about not making people feel stupid

Media

MAKE IT STOP! Most shameless Chelsea Clinton quote YET about her ‘responsibility’ has eyes rolling

Media

Andrea Mitchell has yet to correct these two FAKE-NEWS tweets from this weekend

Media

ALT CNN HEADLINE: Our sources don’t know if this is true or not, but please click because RUSSIA

Media

He’s out! Sportswriter Terry Frei canned after ‘uncomfortable’ Takuma Sato tweet

Media

SO close! Matt Yglesias briefly un-triggered by Trump fans before re-triggering himself

Media

‘Be ashamed’! Vox marks Memorial Day by crapping on the Marines

Media

SHOCKER! Many REFUSE to believe this explanation for mystery light at WH