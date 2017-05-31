Geebus. This Clinton interview is a sharp reminder of why the 2016 election turned out the way it did. What a wretched candidate. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 31, 2017

Man. We’re on the cusp of June, and Hillary Clinton still hasn’t gotten over her defeat last November. In an interview at Recode’s Code Conference today, Hillary couldn’t help but let her bitterness show:

Clinton: "I take responsibility for every decision I made but thats not why I lost" — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) May 31, 2017

No, she certainly didn’t lose because of her willingness to take responsibility for every decision she made. We’ll give her that much!

Case in point:

Whoa. Hillary Clinton slams DNC's 2016 effort: "I get the nomination… I inherent nothing from the" party. She adds, "It was bankrupt" — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) May 31, 2017

Clinton says the DNC's data operation was "mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong" https://t.co/jKJmCsi9Wo — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) May 31, 2017

Clinton says the “data operation” she inherited from the DNC was

“bankrupt,” on the verge of “insolvency” and at best "mediocre to poor." — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) May 31, 2017

HRC says she got the nomination, and then: "I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party." https://t.co/L5TbQDmtdt — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) May 31, 2017

Wow. Clinton on @DNC: "I inherited nothing from the party. It was bankrupt… its data was mediocre to poor, non existent, wrong." #CodeCon — Michael Marinaccio (@Naseeoh) May 31, 2017

Oh. Em. Gee. This woman is genuinely incapable of introspection and accountability. Is there a more shameless woman in politics today?

Come on down Debbie Wasserman Shultz and Get! Under! The! Bus! https://t.co/gL7ZROr4IQ — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 31, 2017

Foolish of me to think there'd be any real tech talk but still astounding Hillary threw @DNC under the bus. #CodeCon https://t.co/ZQ0i1kLiCu — Michael Marinaccio (@Naseeoh) May 31, 2017

The DNC that rigged the primary for her, raised millions for her and helped her set up digital like Obama is now to blame for her loss. https://t.co/jvf6f4uv4t — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) May 31, 2017

She had the Press and the entire entertainment industry on her side, but the DNC…lol https://t.co/9T9DR9lLHn — Lee Doren (@LDoren) May 31, 2017

Love the continued blame-everyone-else-but-me game but that is no way to talk about a party apparatus that rigged a primary for you! https://t.co/wOKLbtKC2V — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 31, 2017

There's not an ounce of acceptance that maybe, just maybe she failed to connect personally and politically because of who she is and wants. https://t.co/B3gJs2XQtl — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 31, 2017

Not even a smidgen.

Hillary Clinton really is the antithesis of the strong, accomplished & capable woman the MSM portrays her as. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) May 31, 2017

Not unless blaming everything and everyone else but you is a mark of strength and accomplishment:

The list of people and entities responsible for Clinton’s loss continues to grow https://t.co/Ywb2MJ8CxP — Will Rahn (@willrahn) May 31, 2017

Oh, hey. Clinton has identified another thing to blame for her failed campaign. https://t.co/G5Homb3aJn — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 31, 2017

Someone make a bingo card of things Hillary can blame — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 31, 2017

That’s gonna have to be one big-ass Bingo card:

Things HRC blames for her loss:

Media

Debate moderators

Misogyny

The DNC

Obama

Russia

Wikileaks

James Comeyhttps://t.co/72bEypVL8z — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 31, 2017

Things Hillary Clinton has blamed for her loss so far in this interview: DNC

Facebook

Twitter bots

Russia

The New York Times

Steve Bannon — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 31, 2017

Cont'd: Comey

The press

Nate Silver

Not Hillary Clinton — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 31, 2017

Aaaaand there we go. Clinton blames misogyny for her loss. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 31, 2017

"At some point it bleeds into misogyny .." @hillaryclinton on factors in her defeat. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 31, 2017

It’s not her fault. It’s never her fault. Nothing is ever her fault.

Clinton: I was the victim of the broad assumption that I would win. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) May 31, 2017

Of course she’s the victim. Of course she is.

Wow. She's blaming the concept of "snatching defeat from the jaws of victory" for her loss… https://t.co/OGSVKQLtQY — William J. Upton (@wupton) May 31, 2017

It’s pathological. Something is seriously wrong with this woman.

I don't thinkHillary knows she lost. Those close to her are treating her like you treat gam gam when her cat dies. Lie and say it's alive — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2017

"Yes Gammy you're President. You're the best president ever. Would you like more juiced green beans? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2017

Hillary can relate.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Update:

Here’s where Facebook gets a plum spot under the bus: