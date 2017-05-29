@NumbersMuncher so is political violence cool again — Razor (@hale_razor) May 29, 2017

@hale_razor It's back in style again — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 29, 2017

Last week, when then-congressional candidate, Republican Greg Gianforte, allegedly physically assaulted reporter Ben Jacobs, Democrats — and Republicans — were outraged.

Today, a fight broke out when after Republican Texas State Rep. Matt Rinaldi called ICE on illegal immigrant protesters:

Near fistfight erupts after Irving GOP Rep. @MattRinaldiTX reportedly tells several Hispanic Ds he called ICE on #SB4 protesters. #txlege — Bob Garrett (@RobertTGarrett) May 29, 2017

You can see video of the incident here.

More from the Austin-American Statesman:

The incident occurred as protesters opposed to the new law banning so-called sanctuary cities were being ushered out of the House galleries after disrupting the proceedings on the floor by chanting, “Here to stay!” Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth, said Rinaldi then told several lawmakers that he had called Immigration and Customs Enforcement to report the protesters, prompting the confrontation between Rinaldi and the Democrats. … During the heated exchange, Rinaldi said, the Democrats pushed and shoved him and threatened his life. Democratic Rep. Philip Cortez of San Antonio, however, said he heard Rinaldi threaten to put a bullet in the head of another Democrat, Rep. Poncho Nevarez of Eagle Pass.

According to Rinaldi, the worst threats and actions targeted him — and they came from Democrats:

A statement regarding today. pic.twitter.com/M0BcBXa43P — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) May 29, 2017

So, if Rinaldi was indeed threatened and assaulted by Democratic colleagues, shouldn’t the media be all over this?

Democrat State Representative threatens Republican. MSM: zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz https://t.co/agpPhb6RyZ — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 29, 2017

Well, not quite “zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz”:

Texas Republican called ICE on immigration protesters — and threatened to “put a bullet” in colleague on House floor https://t.co/hGr9n9etLw — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017

Leaving a few things out, maybe?

You left out half the story. And then you wonder why voters don't care about the media or what they say anymore. https://t.co/N8y0PZ4FiR — Meech (@michi83) May 29, 2017

Pathetic.

@NathanWurtzel That’s a pretty solid “imagine if things were reversed” scenario. — Walter ShitGibbon (@MetricButtload) May 29, 2017

Yep, it is. Gianforte was raked over the coals for what he did to Ben Jacobs. Where’s the outrage from the Left over this?

Also, no matter what you think of this guy's decision, the responses to his statement are horrifying. https://t.co/fPLBZyXStn — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 29, 2017

They’re pretty disgusting:

@MattRinaldiTX I am also issuing a statement here: You are a shitheel. — Chet (@Chet_G_NFL) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX A statement regarding today: Small, small man abused his power because he couldn't defend his ideas. — CM (@cmoore8ji) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX You friends with Gianforte?

Sounds like it.

You did a cheap, shitty thing calling ICE on those protestors you know it. — Badpuddytat (@zippyhorsemom) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX Yet another Republican snowflake — Robert Weintraub (@robwein) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX You sound pretty triggered there, snowflake — Joshua (@JoshuaDiemert) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX If what you say is true, Ramon Romero is a fucking hero. — punch nazis always (@MichaelBloomer8) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX Hey man, just chiming in to say that even in your version of the story, you come off as a major wimp — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX Well, don't you sound like a sack of shit. — Based Aspie ✖️ (@Based_Aspie) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX What you did was hateful and unnecessary. I'd want to kick your ass too. — #Vets Can… (@VetScanID) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX you had it coming — Alex Nichols (@Lowenaffchen) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX Only thing I regret is that this helps build your bullshit persecution complex. — Nasty Nas (@Schism2131) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX You are so cool that you called ICE. You must be so proud you can name drop “I called ICE on illegals” in your 2018 campaign. — Tristan Vick (@TristanVick) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX @PatrickSvitek Maybe don't threaten frightened people with arrest and deportation in a hall of Democracy. — peregrinus (@Paragryn) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX Like school in the summertime… No class. Grow up, Rinaldi. — #LETSGOPENS (@agent45) May 29, 2017

Cowardly Nazis like Matt Rinaldi who call the SS on peaceful protesters will be among the first against the wall — Olivia Haidar (@hitherehaidar) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX You're not the good guy here — William Johns (@thelatedent) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX How does it feel to be such a little tiny bitch? — YoungMittRomney (@youngmittromney) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX Awe.. Poor widdle baby.. Baby wanna bottle? 😿😹 — Chaoss Corp. (@ChaossCorp) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX Playing the victim and threatening to shoot your colleague is an extremely good double-down my dude. — Happy-Go-Letzter (@RafiLetzter) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX It could be that you are a complete dick who simply fits too perfectly in Trumpworld. — Dave Clark (@realdaveclark6) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX You whiny little twit! You're not indigenous, therefore you are just an immigrant too. Grow up, will you! — Welansa Asrat, MD (@Dr_Asrat) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX You should never have left in one piece. But I guess a bruised ego is just as good. #coward — Sam Gonzalez Jr (@SamIsGonzo1978) May 29, 2017

@MattRinaldiTX Hey Matt just chiming in to say you're a fucking ghoul and you deserved to have your face caved in — sick transit, gloria (@samknight1) May 29, 2017

Rinaldi’s claims should at the very least be investigated — but why are so many liberals so quick to dismiss them? It’s almost as if their outrage is a one-way street.

Bur remember, liberals are very concerned about political violence. https://t.co/nakHyHDUWl — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 29, 2017

He was assaulted and threatened. The Left is so used to playing the victim that they've forgotten what actual victims look like. https://t.co/6q6VTF7Nyz — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 29, 2017

Editor’s note: Autoplay video has been removed from this post.